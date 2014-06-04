(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Pacnet
Limited's (Pacnet) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior secured rating at 'B'. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed the company's
USD350m guaranteed senior secured notes due 2018 at 'BB/RR1'.
The Outlook is
Stable. The telecoms network and IT infrastructure company has
dual headquarters
in Hong Kong and Singapore.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Smaller Scale, Intense Competition: The ratings reflect low
profitability,
strong competition from better-capitalised market participants,
a weak financial
position, and the high execution risk of its data centre
strategy. The company
competes with large telecoms incumbents in its primary service
offerings such as
managed data connectivity solutions. Pacnet's data centre
operations are also
smaller than those of its rivals in key markets.
Limited Data Centre Contribution: To date, contribution from its
core data
centres - those that are built, owned and operated by Pacnet
rather than
reselling of facilities - has been limited. We expect further
improvement in
EBITDA will be slow in the next few quarters, and a more
meaningful contribution
from core data centres is likely to come in 2015. The successful
rollout and
rapid take-up of its new data centre capacity are important to
Pacnet's
long-term strategy and could drive improvement in credit
metrics.
High Leverage: Fitch expects Pacnet's free cash flow to remain
negative for at
least the next 12-18 months, and funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage to be at around 4x (2013: 3.6x) and cash flow from
operations
(CFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain at over 5x (2013: 5.3x)
for the next 12-18
months. However, both maintenance capex and committed capex are
low, and
therefore the company has some flexibility to manage its cash
requirements
should internal funds need to be retained - as the company has
demonstrated in
the past.
High Recovery Rating: The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the
outstanding USD350m
guaranteed notes reflects Fitch's recovery calculation for the
proposed notes of
at least 90%, and the bonds are therefore rated three notches
higher than the
IDR under our recovery rating methodology. The notes are
subordinated to any
future debt raised at non-guarantor subsidiaries. However, Fitch
understands
that the company has no plans to raise such funds.
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch believes Pacnet's liquidity remains
adequate. At
end-2013, unrestricted cash amounted to USD54m. However, there
was no major debt
maturing within one year at end-2013, except finance lease
obligation of
USD0.1m. The refinancing of USD29m in bank loans by USD50m of
new bank loans in
June 2013 and also the refinancing of the previous USD300m
senior secured notes
with the USD350m senior secured notes in December 2013 raised
the average debt
maturity to over 4 years, from 2.0 years previously.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising over 5x
- FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 2x (2013: 2.5x), both
on a sustained
basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- CFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 4x
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 4x
- FFO fixed charge coverage rising above 2.5x, both on a
sustained basis
