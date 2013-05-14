NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Panama's
long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with a
Stable Rating
Outlook. Fitch has also simultaneously affirmed Panama's Country
Ceiling at 'A'
and the Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F3'. The Outlook
on the long-term
ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Panama's ratings are supported by strong economic growth
outperformance that has
facilitated the convergence of its per capita income to levels
comparable with
rated peers. Panama's five-year average growth of 8.6%
materially exceeds the
2.9% for the 'BBB' median.
Panama's institutionalized dollarization and a robust financial
system underpin
the credit by providing solid anchors to macroeconomic
stability. In recent
years, inflation has reached historically high levels, but Fitch
expects
inflation to gradually trend downwards, averaging 4.4% over the
next two years.
The on-going public and private investment led growth cycle
along with a
diversified economic base biased towards export services (as
opposed to
commodities) are likely to protect, to a great extent, the
economy against
external shocks and the electoral cycle over the next two years.
Panama's large current account deficit of -9% of GDP in 2012 is
largely
investment driven. Strong foreign direct investment flows and
continued access
to multilaterals loans alleviate risks. On the domestic front,
while strong
consumer credit growth in the context of an already high credit
penetration
needs to be monitored, Fitch believes that the sound banking
sector is an
important mitigating factor. The banking sector is well
capitalised and has a
history of conservative lending, offsetting the absence of a
lender of last
resort.
Panama's government debt to GDP ratio is slightly higher than
the 10-years 'BBB'
median, although it is likely to continue on a downward
trajectory. The lack of
significant fiscal consolidation reflected by frequent increases
in fiscal
deficit ceilings has rendered debt dynamics less sensitive to
the country's high
growth rates.
Ample market and multilateral access combined with proficient
and proactive
liability management places Panama's debt profile in better
standing than peers,
with an average maturity of 12.2 years buttressing financial
flexibility.
Panama's ratings are constrained by a narrow revenue base that
could hinder
fiscal flexibility needed in the future to address medium-term
fiscal pressures
arising from lingering structural shortcomings. These include
the need to
improve public education, address the social security actuarial
imbalances,
social inequality, natural disasters and security concerns.
The creation of the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to administer
the expected
windfall coming from the expansion of the canal was an important
step forward in
designing a fiscal macro prudential framework for a dollarized
economy. The fund
now stands at 3.3% of 2012 GDP. Panama is the only non-commodity
exporter in the
'BBB' category with a SWF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The current Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable, which
reflects Fitch's
assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are
currently evenly
balanced.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action:
--Sustained strong and well-balanced growth and a decline in
government
indebtedness. Adherence to fiscal targets will also be positive
for fiscal
credibility.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
--Sustained fiscal deterioration that leads to a persistent
weakening in
government debt dynamics;
--A material build-up of macroeconomic imbalances;
--A destabilizing bout of political or policy uncertainty.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
--The U.S. economy will continue its sluggish recovery and the
eurozone crisis
will remain contained. In addition, commodity prices will remain
stable and will
not be a significant source of additional pressure for fiscal
and external
accounts.
--The next Presidential and legislative elections, scheduled for
May 2014, will
be held without disruptions to governance and power will be
transferred
smoothly.
--Any potential modifications to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Law
or deficit
ceilings will not endanger fiscal sustainability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lucila Broide
Director
+1-212-908-0898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
