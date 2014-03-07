NEW YORK, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Panama's
ratings as
follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDRs at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDRs at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Country Ceiling at 'A';
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Panama's high growth rates since 2004 are a result of policy
continuity centered
on the expansion of the Panama Canal and the positioning of the
country as a
regional logistics hub. This strategy has driven a public and
private
investment-led growth cycle that has protected the economy from
external shocks
over the last eight years when Panama's five year average growth
has
consistently outperformed that of peers. Higher inflation and
deterioration in
current account deficits reflected some macroeconomic tensions
that have built
up over the last few years during the period of rapid growth.
However, the
flexibility of Panama's economy - and its ability to adjust to
shocks - has
helped to mitigate the imbalances and prevented them from
becoming problematic.
Indeed, some of the macroeconomic imbalances now appear to be
diminishing.
If Panama's economic model is well administered, the country
could enjoy
sustainable growth over the medium term. Fitch expects growth to
converge to a
more sustainable rate of 6% by 2015 as investment projects come
to fruition.
Government estimates indicate that the economy expanded at a
real rate of 8.5%
in 2013.
Despite strong growth, Panama's fiscal consolidation has been
relatively slow,
partly reflecting the government's commitment to complete its
ambitious
investment plan. Consequently, public debt reduction has been
driven more by the
country's fast growth rate rather than by a focus on fiscal
consolidation. Debt
to GDP fell to 38.4% in 2013 from 39.2% in 2012, representing
the slowest pace
of reduction since 2006 (except in the 2009 global financial
crisis).
Nevertheless, Fitch's debt dynamics analysis suggests that debt
will continue to
fall over the coming two years provided the government keeps its
deficit in line
with the ceilings incorporated in the Fiscal Responsibility Law.
Future consolidation challenges include a slowing economy as
well as continued
social spending pressures. In addition, the need to address the
social security
actuarial imbalance, public education, natural disasters and
security concerns
will burden fiscal accounts in the medium term. Although some
unwinding of
public investment to more sustainable levels from the current
10% of GDP should
provide space for future fiscal consolidation, turnkey projects
could be a
source of future fiscal rigidity. Further potential delays on
the construction
works to expand the Panama Canal could make fiscal consolidation
harder for any
future administration as the fiscal windfall coming from the
enlarged canal
takes longer to materialize.
The Panama Canal expansion is already one year behind schedule
due to delays on
the construction of the third set of locks, the main project of
the expanded
canal. On Feb. 27, the Panama Canal Authority (Spanish acronym
ACP), the
autonomous agency in charge of managing the canal operations,
reached an
agreement with the locks' construction consortium to resume work
after two weeks
of stoppage. Fitch's base case assumes that the canal expansion
will be
completed by December 2015 and start operating in 2016 (as per
ACP's February
2014 updated estimate) with some margin of cost overruns. While
the assumed
completion date could suffer further delays, it is unlikely to
undermine the
canal's value proposition in the medium term. However, Fitch
believes that the
ACP has the financial and technical flexibility to support any
possible cost
overruns or the change of the construction consortium.
Presidential and legislative elections will take place in Panama
on May 4. The
electoral contest is unlikely to introduce major risks to the
economy as the
overall growth strategy to leverage the canal and convert the
country into a
regional logistics hub and attract tourism is not under threat.
Overall policy
continuity is likely under any of the three leading presidential
candidates.
Tight poll numbers imply that all leading candidates remain in
contention to
become president. In fact, it has been difficult for opposition
candidates to
differentiate themselves from the incumbent given the
unprecedented economic
growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high
likelihood of
leading to a rating change.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
--A sustained reduction in government indebtedness. Adherence to
fiscal targets
will also be positive for fiscal credibility.
--Maintenance of a sustainable growth trajectory.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
--A sustained fiscal deterioration that leads to a persistent
weakening of the
government debt dynamics;
--A long suspension of the Canal project with adverse material
implications for
growth and fiscal accounts. A significant reduction in Canal
transfers to the
Treasury that materially reduces fiscal flexibility.
--A destabilizing bout of political uncertainty.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
--Fitch's base case assumes that general elections will be held
without
disruptions to governance and power will be transferred
smoothly;
--Fitch base case assumes that the canal expansion will be
completed by December
2015 (as per ACP's updated estimate) with some margin of cost
overruns.
--Fitch assumes that the impact on the economy and financial
system of the Colon
Free Zone (CFZ) unresolved suppliers' arrears from Venezuelan
will be
manageable;
--Fitch base case assumes that the normalization of U.S.
monetary policy will be
gradual.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lucila Broide
Director
+1-212-908-0898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 1004
Secondary Analyst
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer,
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.