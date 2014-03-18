(Repeay for additional subscribers)

March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Paratus AMC GmbH's (Paratus) German residential mortgage special servicer rating at 'RSS3+'. The rating action reflects Paratus's continued proactive approach to special servicing, using a wide range of workout strategies. Extra judicial resolution continues to be the company's preferred work out strategy. However, as the portfolio matures the proportion of foreclosures has increased and the company has adapted team structure to meet these needs.

Foreclosure and REO timelines have remained stable over the last 12 months and the company continues to achieve good average recovery rates on shortfalls. Fitch continues to view positively the incentive plan in place, which includes qualitative and quantitative short-term targets to drive correct behaviour. The company's employees are experienced, with a large number holding banking and legal qualifications. However, Paratus maintains a focus on development; offering more external technical training opportunities.

The rating reflects the continued lack of internal audit activity and relatively low amount of formal quality checking. Fitch considers internal audit a key part of effective governance. However, the agency notes that the size of the company allows a lot of direct monitoring to take place on a day-to-day basis and is comfortable there is a sufficient level of oversight for the current business volume. This has been somewhat strengthened in the last 12 months with the expansion of the closing department's monitoring responsibilities.

Paratus operates on two servicing platforms and although this does not impact the company's servicing abilities Fitch has some concerns regarding the use of 2 separate platforms within a relatively small business, particularly where automation and control levels are not consistent across the platforms. As at 30 September 2013, the servicing portfolio totalled just less than EUR1.9bn and comprised 18,876 loans across subprime and buy-to-let loans (BTL), representing 39% and 61% of the total portfolio by number of loans respectively. The securitised portfolio represented 92% of the total by value.

The total portfolio has reduced 31% by value between September 2010 and September 2013 as Paratus continue to achieve a good number of resolutions. The portion of non-performing loans decreased from 36% to 28%. Paratus has not boarded any new loans to date and Fitch continues to have some concerns regarding this declining portfolio trend.

