(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today affirmed
PartnerRe's existing
ratings, including the 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
PartnerRe and the
'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Partner
Reinsurance Company
Ltd., the company's principal (re)insurance operating
subsidiary. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions appears
below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects the company's continued strong
competitive
position, solid balance sheet, moderate operating and financial
leverage, and
good long-term track record of earnings and capital generation.
The company's
ratings also reflect Fitch's belief that the company's risk
management
capabilities will enable it to maintain its strong and liquid
balance sheet
during periods that experience heightened underwriting losses
and/or capital
market volatility.
Partially offsetting these favorable factors is PartnerRe's
relatively higher
exposure to low-frequency but high-severity events. This was
most recently
illustrated by the company's pretax losses of $112 million (net
of reinstatement
premiums and retrocession) related to the European floods and
flooding in
Alberta, Canada in June 2013.
Despite the flood-related losses, PartnerRe's first-half 2013
underwriting and
operating profitability were solid, characterized by a 90%
combined ratio and
8.6% annualized operating return on common equity.
PartnerRe's net income to common shareholders during the first
half of 2013
totaled only $20 million, due largely to $467 million of
unrealized investment
losses on fixed income investments during the period. Fitch
notes that these
valuation declines were largely related to the increase in risk
free interest
rates during the second quarter of 2013 and were similar to
declines observed
across the insurance sector during this time period.
Fitch anticipates that PartnerRe will report strong underwriting
results and
overall profitability for the full year 2013, assuming that
catastrophe losses
in the second half of the year remain at or below historical
average levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Due to PartnerRe's high current rating category, Fitch views a
near-term rating
upgrade as unlikely, in the absence of a material change in risk
profile
resulting in significantly lower underwriting volatility
observed over an
extended period.
Key ratings triggers that, if observed over the next 12-18
months, could result
in a downgrade include a sustained period of poor operating
results, investment
write downs or adverse loss reserve development of a magnitude
that caused Fitch
to question the strength of PartnerRe's balance sheet, or if
PartnerRe were to
report significantly worse underwriting results and overall
profitability than
comparably rated peers.
Additional ratings triggers that could result in a downgrade
when viewed on a
run-rate or multi-year rolling average basis include:
--Barring a significant shift in business mix toward less
volatile lines, an
increase in net written premium to GAAP equity ratios to levels
that exceed
0.9x;
--Net leverage (the sum of net premiums written and total
liabilities, less any
ceded reserves and debt, divided by equity) exceeding 3.0x;
--Failure to report calendar-year combined ratios in the mid
90%'s or better;
--Operating-earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage ratios that
fall below approximately 8x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Partner Reinsurance Ltd.
--IFS at 'AA-'.
PartnerRe Ltd.
--IDR at 'A+';
--$230 million 6.5% series D cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$374 million 7.25% series E cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 5.875% series F non cumulative redeemable
perpetual preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$63 million junior subordinated notes due Dec. 1, 2066 at
'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2018 at
'A';
--$500 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2020 at
'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Brian Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Aug. 19, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.