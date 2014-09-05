(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PartnerRe Ltd.'s (PartnerRe) ratings, including its 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd., the company's principal (re)insurance operating subsidiary. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions appears below. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings affirmation reflects the company's continued strong competitive position, solid balance sheet, moderate operating and financial leverage, and good long-term track record of earnings and capital generation. The company's ratings also reflect Fitch's belief that the company's risk management capabilities will enable it to maintain its strong and liquid balance sheet during periods of heightened underwriting losses and/or capital market volatility. Partially offsetting these favorable factors is PartnerRe's significant exposure to low-frequency but high-severity events. PartnerRe's ratings also reflect Fitch's current negative sector outlook on global reinsurance, as the fundamentals of the reinsurance sector have deteriorated with declining premium pricing and weakening of terms and conditions across a wide range of lines. PartnerRe posted 18% growth in net written premiums (NWP) in 2013, a higher level than the market and most peers. Fitch recognizes that top-line growth can prove beneficial in advancing a company's market position and size/scale. However, Fitch also cautions that rapid growth creates additional risks in underwriting quality and pricing adequacy on new business, especially during a period of market competitiveness. PartnerRe's NWP grew at a more modest 7% rate during the first half of 2014, and declined by 13% in catastrophe reinsurance lines, where pricing is under the greatest pressure. Fitch expects PartnerRe to manage its growth prudently and does not anticipate that the company will grow its premiums considerably greater than the market and peers over a longer period of time. PartnerRe's year-to-date underwriting and operating profitability have been solid, characterized by an 87.8% combined ratio and a 10.4% annualized operating return on common equity. Results in the first six months of 2014 benefited from an absence of significant catastrophe losses. Solid underwriting margins continue to be offset by flattish net investment income, stemming from the prevailing low interest rate environment. PartnerRe's net income-to-common shareholders during the first half of 2014 totaled $553 million, which was aided by $308 million of pre-tax net realized and unrealized investment gains during the period. Fitch notes that these valuation increases were largely related to the decrease in risk-free interest rates during the first half of 2014 and could reverse if interest rates rise. RATING SENSITIVITIES Because of PartnerRe's high current rating category, Fitch continues to view a near-term rating upgrade as unlikely. Over the longer term, Fitch could upgrade the ratings if the company grew materially larger and increasingly diversified, accompanied by significantly lower underwriting volatility. Key ratings triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --Continued deterioration in reinsurance market conditions that impair the company's ability to sustain its historically strong profitability; specifically, failure to maintain a multi-year average combined ratio in the mid-90%'s or better; --Operating-earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage ratios that fall below approximately 8x; --Barring a significant shift in business mix toward less volatile lines, an increase in net written premium-to-GAAP equity ratios to levels that exceed 0.9x; --Net leverage (the sum of net premiums written and total liabilities, less any ceded reserves and debt, divided by equity) exceeding 3.5x; --Investment writedowns or adverse loss reserve development of a magnitude that caused Fitch to question the strength of PartnerRe's balance sheet; --If the company were to report significantly worse underwriting results and overall profitability than comparably rated peers. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd. --IFS at 'AA-'. PartnerRe Ltd. --IDR at 'A+'; --$230 million 6.5% series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred securities at 'BBB+'; --$374 million 7.25% series E cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred securities at 'BBB+'; --$250 million 5.875% series F non-cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred securities at 'BBB+'; --$63 million junior subordinated notes due Dec. 1, 2066 at 'BBB+'; --$250 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2018 at 'A'; --$500 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2020 at 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Greg Dickerson Director +1-212-908-0220 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Brian Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Committee Chairperson Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014); --'Reinsurance (Global) Sector Credit Factors Special Report' (Aug. 14, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Reinsurance (Global) Sector Credit Factors here Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.