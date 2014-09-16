(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Sri
Lanka-based People's Leasing & Finance Company PLC's (PLC)
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'. The agency
has also
affirmed PLC's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(lka)'. The
Outlook on the
ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, NATIONAL RATING AND DEBT
PLC's IDRs and National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's view
that PLC's
parent, the state-owned and systemically important People's Bank
(AA+(lka)/Stable), has a high propensity but limited ability to
provide
extraordinary support to PLC if required. This is because PLC is
strategically
important to People's Bank; People's Bank owns 75% of PLC and
has board
representation; the two entities share a common brand; and PLC
is associated
with People's Bank's franchise.
In 2013, PLC accounted for about 11% of the People's Bank group
assets, and
contributed about 37% of its post-tax profits. Apart from its
own branches, PLC
also operates 109 window offices within branches of People's
Bank.
It is likely that state support will flow to PLC through
People's Bank due to
their strong linkages. PLC's association with the People's Bank
brand and
therefore with the state, and the consequent reputational risk
to the state
should PLC fail, also supports Fitch's view.
People's Bank's limited ability to provide support to PLC stems
from its own
'AA+(lka)' rating, which is driven by the government of Sri
Lanka's (BB-/Stable)
high propensity but moderate ability to provide support to the
bank under
extraordinary situations.
The two-notch differential between the National Long-Term
Ratings of PLC and
People's Bank reflects Fitch's view that timely support from the
state may be
constrained by regulatory restrictions between the entities
(such as maximum
exposure limits) or administrative delays usually seen in
layered support
structures.
PLC's Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures
are rated at the
same level as PLC's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)' as
they constitute
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
In a trend seen across the sector, PLC's asset quality has
declined, although
its asset quality indicators remain stronger than its domestic
peers'. After
PLC's conversion to a finance company in November 2012 and its
merger with
former subsidiary People's Finance PLC in April 2013, deposits
increased to
almost half of funding. Fitch believes that as PLC's deposit
base expands, its
reliance on wholesale funds and therefore its refinancing risk
should reduce.
PLC is the largest non-bank financial institution (NBFI) in Sri
Lanka in terms
of assets, with a 16% share of sector assets at end-2013. Fitch
believes that
some rationalisation of NBFIs within the People's Bank group, is
possible in
line with the government's master plan to consolidate the
financial system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATING AND DEBT
PLC's ratings may be downgraded if People's Bank is no longer a
majority
shareholder in PLC, or if People's Bank's ability to provide
support weakens, or
if PLC's strategic importance to its parent diminishes over
time.
Fitch does not expect PLC's ratings to be upgraded, unless
People's Bank's
ratings are upgraded.
A full list of rating actions follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook
Stable
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures:
affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst (International ratings)
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst (International Ratings)
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Primary Analyst (National Ratings)
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Secondary Analyst (National Ratings)
Nayantara Bandaranayake
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7600
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
People's Bank has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August
2012, 'Finance and Leasing Company Criteria', dated 11 December
2012, and
'National Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
