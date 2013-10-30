(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Pernod Ricard
SA's (Pernod) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-', and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Pernod's continuing progress in
improving credit
metrics - leverage in particular - towards levels consistent
with its investment
grade rating. Healthy profit growth of 6%, combined with a
prudent approach to
M&A and to shareholder distributions enabled this in the
financial year ending
June 2013 (FY13). For FY14, Fitch expects more limited profit
growth as a result
of the decelerating pace of developing markets as well as capex
and inventory
investments, leaving free cash flow (FCF) at around
EUR350m-EUR400m.
Nevertheless, Pernod maintains strong innovation capability,
geographic
diversification and successful brands, which all provide a good
cushion against
any headwinds in the trading environment and alleviating M&A
pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Investment Grade Rating
Pernod's 'BBB-' rating reflects continuing improvements in its
financial
flexibility and diminished risk of debt-funded acquisitions,
despite still high
leverage. Pernod's operating profile is one of the best in the
sector, ahead of
other important but smaller international players (Remy
Cointreau, BBB-/Stable;
Beam Inc., BBB/Stable; Brown Forman A+/Stable), which have more
conservative
capital structures. Pernod also has superior cash flow profiles
compared with
its 'BBB' rated alcoholic beverage peers.
Strong Business Profile
Pernod's ratings reflect its position as the number-two player
in the global
spirits industry, its geographically diverse operations (with
over 40% of sales
in developing markets), a product portfolio that includes
powerful brands in the
major international categories of consumption, and good
pricing-point
diversification. In developing markets, many of its exclusive
products enjoy
pricing power that can support revenues should volumes weaken.
Developing Markets Deceleration
Demand growth for premium and above-priced spirits in developing
markets has
started to decelerate from the end of 2012, but has been partly
compensated by
improvements in demand in North America. Consequently, in FY14
we do not expect
Pernod to be able to replicate the 5% revenue and 6% profit
organic growth seen
in FY13, but overall operating profit should remain resilient.
Although during
2013 there have been signs that Chinese spending on expensive
products is partly
contracting, emerging middle classes in the developing world are
becoming more
accustomed to consuming western-style products such as Pernod's
wines and
spirits. Pernod should therefore avoid a contraction of revenues
in FY14
resulting from the on-going deceleration of developing markets
consumption .
Investment Mode Constrains FCF
In order to accommodate the sharply growing demand for Scotch
whisky and cognac,
Pernod is investing to increase both production capacity and
stocks of maturing
inventories. Consequently, Fitch projects that FCF growth will
be held back over
FY14 and FY15. The heavier working capital absorption and higher
capex would
likely limit annual FCF to around EUR350m to EUR400m.
Reducing Debt Burden
Despite continuing progress on paying down debt, Pernod's credit
metrics remain
weaker than many 'BBB' category rated peers in the alcoholic
beverage sector and
only at FYE13 reached a more acceptable level for the current
'BBB-' . This is
still the result of the debt incurred to fund its EUR5.7bn
acquisition of Vin &
Spirit in July 2008. Pernod reduced its net lease- and
factoring-adjusted
debt/FFOR to 5.1x at FYE13 a level that is now nearing the
maximum 5.0x
threshold that Fitch considers compatible with the current
'BBB-' IDR. However,
in FY14 we expect weaker progress in de-leveraging as a result
of possible
currency headwinds that may affect FFO.
Adequate Financial Flexibility
Coupled with likely limited FCF growth, Pernod's high leverage
does not allow it
to engage in major debt-funded M&A and follow in the steps of
its peer, Diageo.
Management has repeatedly stated its focus on organic growth and
deleveraging.
Mitigating this, Fitch believes the company should still be able
to fund an
annual budget for bolt-on acquisitions of a few hundred million
euros whilst
preventing deterioration in leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Net lease and factoring adjusted debt/FFO greater than 5.0x
- Fixed charge cover ratio under 3.0x
- FCF in the low single digits as a percentage of sales
- EBITDA margin dropping below 25%
Positive: Although Fitch considers the scope for an upgrade to
be limited during
2014, upward rating pressure could materialise if the following
occurred:
- Net lease and factoring adjusted debt/FFOR under 3.5x-3.7x
- Fixed charge cover ratio above 5.0x
A pre-condition for an upgrade would be maintaining FCF in the
mid-high single
digits as a percentage of sales and preserving a top three
position in the
industry.
