MILAN/LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Pernod Ricard SA's
(Pernod) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Pernod's ratings continue to be supported by the group's
industry-leading
position in the cash generative global spirits industry and its
stable business
profile, which includes a large diversified portfolio of leading
wine and
spirits brands. We expect free cash flow will remain restrained
until FY15 by
the continuation of the company's investment cycle in maturing
inventories and
new processing capacity. Pernod's leverage remains high for the
ratings and the
affirmation factors in an expectation that leverage will be
restored to a level
consistent with the ratings within the rating horizon.
Additionally, high
leverage and low cash flow reduce the company's M&A firepower in
this
consolidating industry.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Profile
Pernod's ratings reflect its number-two position in the global
spirits industry,
its geographically diverse operations, powerful brands in the
major
international consumption categories, and robust pricing-point
diversification.
In developing markets, the combination of pricing power of many
of Pernod's
exclusive products, together with the company's innovation and
adaptation
capabilities, support revenues in the event of volume
weaknesses.
Developing Market Deceleration
Demand growth for premium and above-priced spirits in developing
markets has
decelerated since late 2012 and revenues are affected by
currency devaluations.
This is partly compensated by the recovery of North America and,
more slowly, of
Western Europe. For the financial year to June 2015 (FY15), we
expect broadly
stable operating profit (excluding currencies, which could lead
to a contraction
in reported terms), thanks to some recovery in emerging markets
and Western
Europe, the possible stabilisation of China and the continuation
of some growth
in other countries, including the USA. Similarly to FY14, growth
will remain
slower than the steady pace experienced until FY13.
FCF Recovery in FY16
In order to meet the sharply growing demand for Scotch whisky
and cognac, Pernod
has been investing in both production capacity and ageing
inventories. These
investments are absorbing approximately an extra EUR300m p.a.
and, since FY12
have pushed down free cash flow (FCF), which in FY14 dropped
further, to EUR220m
(FY13: EUR346m; FY12: EUR444m), also due to adverse currency
movements. We
project that growth will be constrained in FY15 as well and
remain around
EUR250m, before recovering in FY16.
Slowly Declining Debt Burden
Thanks to continuing FCF generation and a prudent approach to
M&A and to
shareholder distributions, Pernod has reduced its net debt
position by over
EUR2bn since FYE09. However, we calculate that, as a result of
adverse currency
movements, lease- and factoring-adjusted FFO net leverage
increased to 5.6x at
FYE14, having reduced to 5.4x at FYE13. This remains above the
maximum 5.0x
threshold that Fitch considers compatible with a 'BBB-' IDR.
Over the next three
years, excluding currency movements we expect the company to
continue its slow
deleveraging pace, thanks to FFO organic growth and recovering
FCF generation.
Fitch adjusted Pernod's FYE14 net debt by adding back factoring
lines (for an
average EUR580m utilisation) and by deducting EUR320m from
readily available
cash, as an estimate of the average extra use of bank facilities
during the year
in order to fund a peak-to-trough EUR800m swing in trade
receivables (post
factoring) between end-December 20013 and end-June 2014.
Adequate Financial Flexibility
Coupled with likely limited FCF growth, Pernod's high leverage
does not allow it
to engage in major debt-funded M&A and thus follow in the steps
of Diageo.
Mitigating this, Fitch believes the company should still be able
to fund an
annual budget for bolt-on acquisitions of a few hundred million
euros, whilst
preventing a deterioration in leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Net lease and factoring adjusted debt/FFO greater than 5.0x.
- Fixed charge cover ratio under 3.0x.
- FCF in the low single digits as a percentage of sales.
- EBITDA margin dropping below 25%.
Positive: Although Fitch considers the scope for an upgrade to
be limited during
2015, upward rating pressure could materialise if the following
occurred:
- Net lease and factoring adjusted debt/FFOR below 3.7x-3.5x.
- Fixed charge cover ratio above 5.0x.
A pre-condition for an upgrade would be maintaining FCF in the
mid-high single
digits as a percentage of sales and preserving a top three
position in the
industry.
