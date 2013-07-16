(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
de la Nacion's
(BN) IDR at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A detailed list
of BN's ratings
is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BN's IDRs, Support rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
the support it
would receive from its owner, the Republic of Peru, should it be
required.
Besides BN's key role within the government's operations, its
status as an
autonomous government agency and an explicit provision in its
inception law
states that the bank enjoys the full faith and credit of the
Republic of Peru.
Peru's ability to provide such support is reflected in its
sovereign rating
(rated 'BBB'/'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch).
BN's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its solid capital base, good
asset quality,
ample reserves, sound profitability, and high liquidity. Fitch's
view on BN's
viability rating is tempered by the potential political
influence on the bank's
operations with decisions that could result in the bank taking
more risk.
Although unlikely at the present time, this scenario cannot be
completely ruled
out in the medium and long term. Fitch also factored BN's high
exposure to the
government on both sides of the balance sheet, the dependence of
operating
revenues on government sources, narrow product offering, and
aging IT platform
in its VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook on BN's IDRs is aligned with the Sovereign
rating of Peru.
BN's IDRs and SRF would move in line with sovereign ratings. As
such, downgrade
risk for BN's IDRs is currently limited given Peru's economic
prospects.
BN's viability rating could be pressured by dismal results,
weaker asset
quality, and significantly lower capital levels. Another
potential ratings
detrimien is if the government takes measures that prompt the
bank to take
higher risks. Greater protection against potential political
influence and
stability of the bank's management and board of directors would
be positive.
However, it is not likely given BN's role in the medium term.
Upside potential
could also stem from an improvement in BN's IT platform that
would enable it to
diversify its range of products and services and improve its
cost efficiency
ratios.
PROFILE
BN's profitability is good. Based mainly on its ample margins,
BN benefits from
a low cost deposit base and healthy asset quality ratios. Its
performance in
2012 and first-quarter 2013 (1Q'13) was driven by loan growth,
ample albeit
narrowing margins, growing non-interest revenues and low credit
cost. Operating
expenses benefited in 2012 from a tax refund of PEN57.7 million
and
extraordinary expenses in 2011. ROAA improved to 2.75% at March
31, 2013 (2.22%
at Dec. 31, 2011) and ROAE reached a high 37.07% due to the
decline in BN's
equity after the earnings distribution.
BN's asset quality ratios are healthy as most of its lending is
to the
government and its agencies, to public servants and government
retirees. Past
due loans accounted for a low 0.61% of the total and reserve
coverage was
526.51% at March 31, 2013.
Capitalization is sound, benefiting from the low-risk weight of
its assets
(49.3% in cash and 22.8% in government securities). Its capital
adequacy ratios
are sound, though they have gradually declined due to the bank's
expansion. At
Dec. 31, 2012 BN's Fitch core capital to risk-weighted assets
ratio equalled a
high 28.19% and its regulatory capital ratio 19.24%. BN's steady
profitability
should be sufficient to underpin capital and sustain growth.
BN is Peru's financial agent and largest government-owned
commercial bank. BN
offers banking services to government agencies and public
servants and retirees
and plays an important role in the government's economic
policies. This is
especially true in developing Peru's most remote areas where
private sector
banks are not present.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for BN with a Stable
Outlook:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support floor at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A.
Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Secondary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+ 1-212-908-0396
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+56-2-499-3307
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
