(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Peru's
sovereign ratings
as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds at 'BBB+'
and 'A-',
respectively;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F2' and 'F1',
respectively;
--Country Ceiling at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Peru's creditworthiness is underpinned by its track record of
macro policy
credibility, consistency, and flexibility, which has delivered
macroeconomic and
financial stability. Strong fiscal and external balance sheets
balance the
country's high commodity dependence, low government revenue
base, financial
dollarization and structural constraints in terms of income per
capita, social
indicators and institutional quality.
The external finances have adjusted more quickly than expected.
The current
account deficit narrowed to 2.8% of GDP in 2016 from the 4.7% of
GDP average in
2013 to 2015, and it was fully financed by net FDI. Rising
copper export volumes
and recovering prices have supported exports while Sol
depreciation in 2015-2016
compressed imports. Fitch expects the current account balance to
reach a similar
2.3% of GDP deficit in 2017, again financed by FDI.
Peru maintains a strong external balance sheet, reducing risks
from external
vulnerabilities including its high commodity dependence, high
participation of
non-resident investors in the local government debt market
(equivalent to 11% of
net international reserves and treated by Fitch as an external
liability), and
financial dollarization. The country's moderate external debt
and strong
external liquidity buffer support its net external creditor
position, equivalent
to 7% of current external receipts, stronger than the 'BBB'
median. Net
international reserves of USD62.5 billion cover nearly 14 months
of current
external payments, double the 'BBB' median.
Public finances have continued to be prudently managed under
Peru's fiscal
framework by the Kuczynski administration, which entered office
in July 2016.
The government posted a 2.3% of GDP deficit in 2016, offsetting
a 1.5pp fall in
current revenues with extraordinary revenue and expenditure cuts
in 2H16. Fitch
expects the general government deficit to remain within the 2.5%
of GDP target
for the non-financial public sector (NFPS) deficit in 2017.
Higher corporate
income tax revenues and one-off gains from a tax amnesty on
foreign assets will
compensate for higher expenditure, including public
infrastructure investment
and natural-disaster relief. The central government expects to
meet its 2017
financing needs mainly with local market issuance and borrowing
from
multilateral development banks.
The Kuczynski administration has adopted changes to Peru's
fiscal rule by
instituting a nominal fiscal target in lieu of the structural
balance target and
current-expenditure growth limits. The underpinnings of Peru's
fiscal framework
remain unchanged including medium-term budgeting, a deficit
ceiling at 1% of GDP
in normal years (to which the government expects to converge by
2021), a NFPS
debt ceiling at 30% of GDP, and oversight by a fiscal council.
Peru's general government (NFPS) debt, 23.8% of GDP in 2016, is
well below the
'BBB' median, 41.1% of GDP. The debt burden is vulnerable to
exchange rate
depreciation as 46% of government debt is denominated in foreign
currency. The
government implemented a liability management operation in
September 2016 to
reduce the share of U.S. dollar-denominated debt. Plans to
establish Euroclear
trading for its Sol-denominated bonds would enhance their
liquidity and aid the
central government's strategy to maximize Sol-denominated
financing. The modest
fiscal stabilization fund of 4.2% of GDP and deposits of more
than 10% of GDP
provide the government financing flexibility.
Peru's macro performance remains firm with 3.9% real GDP growth
in 2016. Its
growth performance in the context of macroeconomic stability
surpasses the 'BBB'
median and is one of the strongest in South America. Inflation,
which averaged
3.6% in 2016, reduced to 3.25% in February with one- and
two-year expectations
anchored within the central bank's 2%+/-1% target band.
However, Fitch expects Peru's economy to decelerate to 3.5% in
2017, less than
forecast at the previous rating review in September 2016. The
structural shock
from declining mining investment has lowered Peru's economic
growth potential
over the past three years. Two additional shocks have affected
2017 growth
prospects, with further downside risk to growth this year.
Investigations into
corruption under previous administrations linked to the
Odebrecht construction
company have delayed some government infrastructure investments.
El Nino-related
coastal flooding and damage to transportation infrastructure,
housing and crops
is expected to lower growth. In March, the government announced
new economic
stimulus and disaster recovery spending measures (funded within
its 2017 budget
parameters) to complement the red-tape reduction, small-business
facilitation,
and infrastructure investment measures undertaken in 2H16.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Peru a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB-' on
the Long-term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee
adjusted the
output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying
its QO,
relative to rated peers, as follows:
--Macro: +1 notch: Peru's policy framework has developed a track
record of
policy coherence and credibility leading to entrenched
macroeconomic and
financial stability, and generated counter-cyclical fiscal
policy space.
---Public finances: +1 notch: Peru's rules-based fiscal
stabilization fund and
substantial government deposits augment the government's
financing flexibility.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action are:
--Failure to consolidate public finances resulting in a
faster-than-expected
rise in the general government debt burden or the erosion of
fiscal buffers;
--Weakening investment and growth prospects; or
--A negative external shock - such as a sharp decline in the
price of Peru's
main commodity exports - resulting in weaker macroeconomic
performance and
deterioration in fiscal and external balance sheets.
Conversely, the main factors that could lead to a positive
rating action are:
--Higher growth that reduces Peru's income gap and improves
social indicators
relative to higher-rated sovereigns;
--Strengthened institutional capacity that improves the
effectiveness of
economic and social policy implementation;
--Significant improvements in Peru's fiscal and external balance
sheets and
material reduction of financial dollarization.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects China's economy, a major mining export partner, to
grow 6.3% in
2017 and 5.7% in 2018.
Fitch assumes mining production, which expanded in 2016, will
begin to plateau
in 2017 to 2018. Fitch assumes copper prices will stabilize at
current levels
through the end of 2017 and moderately improve in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelli Bissett-Tom
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0564
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Richard Francis
Director
+1-212-908-0858
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0277
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Fitch: Peru Growth Depends on Streamlining Public Administration
(February 2017)
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021076
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001