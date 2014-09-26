(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pfizer
Inc.'s
(Pfizer's) ratings, including the 'A+' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR). The rating
actions apply to approximately $37.8 billion of consolidated
debt outstanding as
of June 29, 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows
at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Fitch forecasts that Pfizer will operate with total debt
leverage ranging
between 1.5x and 1.7x, driven by relatively flat profitability
and debt levels,
leaving the company little flexibility at its current 'A+'
rating.
--Fitch believes Pfizer will continue to aggressively deploy
cash towards
acquisitions, share repurchases and an increasing dividend.
--The company's patent cliff is generally manageable with
roughly 16% of branded
revenues exposed to patent expiration in the next three years.
One of its
at-risk products, Enbrel, is a biologic that Fitch expects will
lose far less
market share to generic competition than what typically occurs
with small
molecules.
--Pfizer is making headway in shepherding a number of projects
through its
pipeline. Notable progress has been made in advancing treatments
for symptoms of
menopause and cancer and also for vaccines to prevent of
neisseria meningitidis
and clostridium difficile infections.
--Fitch expects Pfizer will face incrementally declining organic
revenues
through 2016. Fitch's expectation incorporates the anticipated
performance of
Pfizer's mature, new and pipeline products, while factoring in
patent expiries,
moderate macroeconomic headwinds and the beneficial effect of
the Affordable
Care Act (ACA).
--Pfizer will likely continue with narrowing its strategic focus
on human
branded pharmaceuticals. Its efforts should improve long-term
profitability and
growth, mitigating the negative effect of a less-diversified
business model.
--Fitch anticipates Pfizer will generate strong free cash flow
(FCF) and
maintain solid liquidity during the intermediate term, with
significant cash
balances and adequate access to the credit markets.
LEVERAGE LEAVES LITTLE FLEXIBILITY
Pfizer's current leverage (total debt/EBITDA) at June 29, 2014
of 1.72x, leaves
the company little flexibility at its current 'A+' rating. Fitch
anticipates
that Pfizer will operate with total debt leverage ranging
between 1.5x and 1.7x,
driven by relatively flat profitability and debt levels. FCF and
cash on hand
should be sufficient to fund targeted acquisitions and share
repurchases without
requiring additional debt. Fitch's rating for Pfizer does not
incorporate any
large transformative acquisitions.
AGGRESSIVE CASH DEPLOYMENT TO PERSIST
Fitch believes Pfizer will continue to aggressively deploy cash
towards
acquisitions and (to a lesser degree) share repurchases. The
relative intensity
between the two options will likely be driven by available
targets and the
relative returns to shareholders. In addition, Fitch expects
that Pfizer will
remain committed to an increasing dividend over time.
In May 2014, Pfizer decided to abandon its attempt to acquire
AstraZeneca (AZN)
for roughly $119 billion. Pfizer's proposed acquisition was
based on strategic
portfolio opportunities and a more favorable tax status,
particularly regarding
the repatriation of future foreign earnings to the U.S. The
company continues to
demonstrate its willingness to pursue large strategic
transactions, demonstrated
by its recent pursuit of AZN and completed acquisitions of
Warner-Lambert,
Pharmacia and Wyeth.
MANAGABLE PATENT EXPIRIES
The company's intermediate-term patent cliff is manageable. Over
the next three
years, roughly 16% of the company's drug portfolio is at-risk of
losing market
exclusivity, including two of its five best-selling medicines -
Celebrex
(approximately 6% of total firm sales) and Enbrel (approximately
8% of total
firm sales). Generic competition in the U.S. for Celebrex is
expected as early
as December 2014, and the base patent for Enbrel expires
internationally
beginning in 2014. Pfizer does not have rights to Enbrel in the
U.S. and Canada,
but does receive modest royalty income from Amgen for sales in
those regions.
Fitch does not expect that Enbrel will face as serious a
competitive threat from
generic alternatives as will Celebrex. Enbrel is a biologic, and
a generic
biologic that is automatically interchangeable with Enbrel will
not likely
emerge. Therefore, Fitch expects competitive challengers will
require
significant research and marketing investments, making steep
price discounts and
drastic market share gains by competitors less likely.
PIPELINE SUCCESSES
Helping to mitigate the anticipated revenue challenges from
patent expiries,
Pfizer has added new revenue sources over the past two years,
including Duavee
(vasomotor symptoms of menopause), Prevnar 13 (pneumococcal
vaccine expanded
use), Xeljanz (arthritis) and Bosulif (cancer).
The company is making progress with late-stage pipeline
candidates, such as
tafamidis (polyneuropathy), bivalent rLP2086 (Neisseria
meningitidis vaccine),
PF-06425090 (Clostridium difficile vaccine) and palbociclib
(breast cancer). In
addition, Pfizer is conducting clinical trials that could expand
the market of
currently marketed products by garnering regulatory approvals
for their broader
clinical use.
NARROWING STRATEGIC FOCUS
Fitch anticipates that Pfizer will continue to sharpen its
strategic focus on
human branded pharmaceuticals. While decreasing the diversity of
its product
portfolio, an increased focus will enable the company to improve
the
productivity of its core operations, including research &
development, marketing
and manufacturing. Fitch believes the company's Global
Established
Pharmaceuticals business and its Consumer Health business are
possible
divestment candidates.
EXPECTED SOFT ORGANIC REVENUES
Fitch expects the net effect of patent-protected product sales,
lost share due
to products with near-term patent expirations and the ramp up of
recently
introduced products will result in slightly declining organic
revenues through
2016. Fitch's revenue forecast assumes moderate uptake of
recently launched
products, Celebrex's loss of market exclusivity in December
2014, Enbrel's loss
of European market exclusivity in 2014, and Lyrica's loss of
market exclusivity
in Europe in 2013. In addition, the persistence of weak
macroeconomic trends
presents a headwind, while somewhat offset by a modest tailwind
from the
expected increase in the rolls of the insured in 2014-2016 from
the Affordable
Care Act.
STRONG CASH FLOW EXPECTED
Fitch forecasts $6 billion to $7 billion of free cash flow (cash
flow from
operations minus capital expenditures and dividends) for Pfizer
in 2014. The
forecast incorporates relatively durable margins supported by a
stable sales mix
and a strong focus on cost control. In addition, aggregate
pricing across the
company's product portfolio is expected to be supportive for
margins in the near
term.
SOLID LIQUIDITY
Fitch looks for Pfizer to maintain solid liquidity through
strong FCF generation
and ample access to the credit markets. FCF for the LTM ending
June 29, 2014 was
$11 billion. At the end of the period, Pfizer had approximately
$34.1 billion in
cash/short-term investments and full availability on its $7
billion revolver,
maturing in October 2018.
Fitch views Pfizer's debt maturity schedule as manageable and
expects the
company to refinance the vast majority of its upcoming
maturities with
additional borrowings. Pfizer has approximately $3 billion of
long-term debt
maturing in 2015, $4.3 billion in 2016 and $4 billion in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: While Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating
action in the near
term, future developments that may individually or collectively,
lead to such an
action include:
--If Pfizer maintains gross debt leverage in the range of 1.0x
to 1.3x;
--If the company sustains strong operational performance through
the current
patent cliff period, including relatively stable to positive
trends in revenues,
margins and FCF
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--If pressure on operations is significant enough to result in
sustained gross
debt leverage greater than 1.7x as a possible result of
marketplace pressures,
adverse actions from regulatory bodies or unfavorable clinical
developments;
--If Pfizer pursues a transaction (acquisitions/share
repurchases) that places
pressure on gross leverage without the expectation of
delveraging in a timely
manner.
DEBT ISSUE RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed Pfizer Inc.'s ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
--Commercial paper program at 'F1';
--Credit facility at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'.
The ratings apply to roughly $30.9 billion of debt (excluding
subsidiary debt)
outstanding at June 29, 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Pfizer's consolidated
subsidiaries as
follows:
Wyeth LLC
--IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'.
The ratings apply to roughly $5.5 billion of subsidiary debt
outstanding at June
29, 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Pharmacia Corp.
--IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'.
The ratings apply to roughly $1.4 billion of subsidiary debt
outstanding at June
29, 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
