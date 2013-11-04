Nov 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed three Phedina Hypotheken
transactions, as follows:
Phedina Hypotheken 2010 (Phedina 2010)
Class A (ISIN XS0544014854) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN XS0544016396) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable
Phedina Hypotheken 2011(Phedina 2011)
Class A1 (ISIN XS0635899775) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A2 (ISIN XS0635903718) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN XS0635907974) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
Phedina Hypotheken 2013 (Phedina 2013)
Class A1 (ISIN XS0940379992) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A2 (ISIN XS0940380065) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN XS094038049) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN XS0940380495) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
The Dutch prime RMBS transactions comprise loans originated by BNP Paribas
Personal Finance (unrated), a wholly owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas S.A.
(A+/Stable/F1). The portfolios of securitised loans are serviced by STATER
Nederland B.V. (RPS1-).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Performance and Sufficient Credit Enhancement
The affirmations follow a performance review of the underlying assets and the
assessment of the available credit enhancement to the rated tranches. The
affirmations reflect the low arrears and adequate credit enhancement despite the
difficulties in the Dutch mortgage market.
As of the most recent interest payment dates, three-month plus arrears ranged
from 0.02% (Phedina 2011) to 0.46% (Phedina 2010) of the current pool balance,
which are both below the Dutch prime three-month plus arrears average figure of
0.85%. There are no loans in three-month plus arrears in Phedina 2013, which
only closed at the end of June 2013.
Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG) Loans
NHG loans comprise 45.4%, 41.0% and 49.7% of Phedina 2010, 2011 and 2013 assets,
respectively. No reduction in base foreclosure frequency for the NHG loans was
applied, based on historical performance data. Fitch also used historical claim
data to determine the compliance ratio assumption, which led to higher recovery
rates for NHG loans.
Commingling Risk
The collection account provider is Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (A/Stable/F1).
However, because the collection account holder is BNP Paribas Personal Finance,
the collection account provider's ratings are insufficient to mitigate
commingling risk arising upon the event of seller's insolvency. In its analysis,
the agency therefore assumed one month of commingling loss in the credit
enhancement should BNP Paribas Personal Finance default and concluded that the
effects would not be material to the rated notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in
particular the increasing effect of unemployment. A corresponding increase in
new defaults and associated pressure on excess spread levels and reserve funds
could result in negative rating action, particularly at the lower end of the
capital structure.