(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of PHH Corporation (PHH) at 'BB' and 'B', respectively. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmations reflect the significant progress PHH has made over the last year with respect to the company's liquidity and capital plan, as well as demonstrated access to the unsecured debt capital markets at reasonable terms. Given PHH's improved liquidity profile, Fitch believes PHH has more than sufficient cushion to meet upcoming debt maturities in 2014 and 2016 and to absorb a reasonable level of charges related to mortgage loan putbacks. Rating constraints include the impact of reduced origination activity on the company's natural hedge policy on earnings, the largely secured funding profile with relatively short-term debt facilities, contingent repurchase risk associated with PHH's mortgage origination business, and the on-going uncertainty with respect to regulatory compliance requirements in PHH's mortgage originations and servicing businesses. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation for continued access to capital markets through various market cycles, strong liquidity cushion supported by core operating cash flow generation to fund general working capital needs, contingencies and upcoming debt maturities, and improved financial leverage. KEY RATING DRIVERS Operating performance, on a GAAP basis remains inconsistent and affected by volatility in gain on sale margins and fair value changes in the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) portfolio. PHH uses derivatives to hedge only a portion of its MSR portfolio from changes in interest rates. Instead, the company seeks to maintain what it deems to be a natural hedge based on the replenishment rate between the lost servicing value from prepayments and newly originated loans. Fitch believes this strategy introduces volatility in the company's GAAP operating results. Excluding the $82 million write up and $16 million of net derivative losses related to MSRs in the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13), the mortgage servicing segment profit improved 25%, year-over-year despite a 11% decline in loan servicing income driven higher than expected portfolio runoff. Somewhat offsetting this variability, the fleet segment reported net profits of $21 million in 1Q'13, and continues to be a stable and diversified source of revenue for PHH. Fitch expects operating performance will remain inconsistent given PHH's mostly unhedged MSR portfolio and the historical volatility in both gain on sale margins and interest rates. PHH's liquidity profile has improved, given management's focus to manage the company's liquidity and capital position over the last year. At March 31, 2013, PHH had unrestricted cash of $927 million, $423 million of availability under its revolving credit facilities, and nearly $3 billion of available capacity under its mortgage and fleet funding facilities. Fitch believes PHH's unsecured debt maturities are well laddered, and the company has more than sufficient liquidity to meet its upcoming maturities in September 2014 and March 2016. However, repurchase risk may continue to weigh on PHH's liquidity profile and cash flow generated from operations. Fitch believes repurchase claims are expected to remain elevated but at lower levels in 2013 as the GSEs work through their backlog of reviewing loan files. Ultimately, repurchase losses will largely depend on the state of the housing market in the near-to-medium term, as delinquent loans are most likely to be put back to lenders. Fitch believes that PHH's current liquidity levels and core operating cash flows are sufficient to absorb reasonable level of incremental put backs from lenders. The company's funding profile is predominately secured and PHH remains primarily reliant on mortgage-backed warehouse facilities and fleet-backed conduit facilities to fund mortgage originations and fleet purchases (81% of total debt as of 1Q'13). These facilities are relatively short term in nature, which also exposes the company to refinance risk, particularly in periods of economic or market stress. Fitch would view an increase of unsecured debt in PHH's funding mix or a lengthening of the company's warehouse and conduit facilities positively, as it would add additional flexibility to the company's overall funding profile. Balance sheet leverage, as measured by total debt to tangible equity, is a function of mortgage origination and fleet leasing volume, and has been managed conservatively post-crisis. Leverage improved to 4.0x at 1Q'13 compared to 4.1x at 1Q'12. Fitch believes leverage could fluctuate depending on the volume of mortgage originations, and interest rate volatility could have a material impact to MSR valuation and ultimately PHH's equity base. Fitch-calculated core capital, which subtracts fair value of MSRs (net of deferred tax liabilities related to MSRs) and equity associated with PHH's reinsurance business from tangible equity, was $710.7 million, or 7.4% of total assets at year-end 2012. On the basis of debt to Fitch Core Capital, balance sheet leverage was 9.2x compared to 16.4x one year prior. The reduction in balance sheet leverage was the result of core operating cash flow generation, which resulted in increased retained earnings in 2012. While PHH's leverage is high on the basis of Fitch Core Capital, Fitch believes this level is acceptable at its current ratings and consistent with nonbank peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT Fitch believes PHH's current funding model and regulatory uncertainty limit rating momentum beyond the current rating category. However, a positive change to the rating or Outlook could be driven by PHH's ability to generate consistent operating performance, sustain improvements in liquidity, and maintain appropriate capitalization and economical access to longer term and diversified funding sources, including unsecured debt. Additionally, an increase in Fitch Core Capital could also be viewed positively by Fitch. Conversely, negative rating actions could be driven by a material deterioration in core operating profitability, loan repurchase losses that significantly exceed operating cash flows and other liquidity sources, increased servicing costs due to regulatory requirements, or significant adverse effects on the mortgage originations business as a result of regulatory reform. Additionally, shareholder pressure to improve returns which materially impacts PHH's credit profile or risk appetite could also yield negative rating actions. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: PHH Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'; --Commercial paper at 'B'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012). 