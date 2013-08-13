(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Philip
Morris
International, Inc's (PMI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook
on the Long-term
IDR is Stable.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects PMI's strong
operating profile -
which translates into a healthy operating EBITDA margin in
excess of 47%, a
stable and large underlying free cash flow (FCF) of on average
USD4bn despite
weak trading conditions in the European Union and a few adverse
one-offs in Asia
in H113. This is however contrasted by the scope for higher
gross leverage as
PMI is issuing more short term debt to fund an offshore cash
build-up while
aiming to maintain its current tax rate.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growing Leverage
The buyout of a 20% stake in Philip Morris Mexico for
approximately USD700m
during 2013 will not affect Fitch's leverage calculation as the
agency had
already included this in its lease and put option adjusted
leverage ratio.
However, PMI's gross funds from operations (FFO) leverage could
- over 2013-2015
- move close to the 2.5x-2.7x maximum threshold compatible with
the current 'A'
rating as a result of the issuance of short term debt. We
believe PMI is seeking
to maintain its current 29% tax rate against a US corporation
rate of 35% and,
in the absence of US tax reform, is likely to maintain part of
its overseas
profits offshore.
Moderate Net Leverage
An increase of debt could represent an increase in PMI's
financial risk.
However, Fitch takes comfort from the fact that, should PMI
decide to apply its
cash to repaying this additional debt, the effects on net
leverage of the
associated tax burden would be limited to between 0.1x and 0.2x.
By
incorporating these adverse scenarios, Fitch projects that PMI's
net lease
adjusted debt to EBITDAR should remain between 1.6x and 1.9x
over 2013-2015.
This remains aligned with other stable and highly cash
generative 'A' category
issuers.
International Leader
The ratings reflect PMI's position as the leading company in the
global tobacco
industry (excluding the US and China), supported by the
diversity of its
portfolio of brands and the countries in which it operates. PMI
enjoys large
market shares and pricing leadership in many of the world's most
profitable and
growing tobacco markets, with superior diversification across
continents. The
company also enjoys solid innovation capability. Fitch is
confident that PMI
would be able to manage successfully any transition of tobacco
consumption
towards e-cigarettes, should these pick up more significantly.
The product that
PMI has under development, as well as its market clout should
allow it to win
against the small independent players once e-cigarettes are
subjected to more
regulation.
Geographical Diversity Protects Volumes
During 2012 and H113, the EU market (30% of PMI's profits) has
suffered from a
sharper than historical volume contraction of over 6%, causing a
0.6% and 5.4%
organic contraction, respectively, in PMI's regional profits.
Still, PMI's
presence in developing markets, where population is growing and
the incidence of
smoking is high, remains key to its ability to protect volumes.
Price Increases Support Profit
The weakness of the EU will continue to weigh on consolidated
profits but Fitch
believes that PMI should continue to enjoy scope for profit
growth because of
the likely reversal of some cost issues that further affected
H113 performance.
Therefore, the 0.2% contraction of profits excluding currency
suffered in H113
should be seen as a one-off. Fitch believes price increases in
the EU and other
regions should continue to offset volume decline and support
profit growth,
although likely at a slower pace than the close to 10% a year
delivered on
average over 2008-2012 in organic terms.
Significant Shareholder Distributions
Fitch expects dividends and share buyback spending to remain
high, with the
latter at USD6bn pa for 2013-2014. While PMI's cash flow
continues to
demonstrate considerable stability at USD8bn-USD9bn (FCF before
dividend
payments and excluding working-capital movements) a year, the
extent to which
PMI allocates cash flow to shareholders or M&A is the main
driver of leverage.
During 2008-2012 dividends grew by over 10% a year and annual
share buyback
disbursements increased to USD6.5bn in 2012 from
USD5bn-USD5.5bn. Mitigating
these concerns is the fact that there is limited scope for M&A
in the tobacco
industry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Although Fitch does not currently expect management to
pursue
financial policies that would be commensurate with an upgrade,
future
developments that could lead to a positive rating action
include:
- Maintaining gross lease-adjusted debt/FFO sustainably below
1.8x or gross
lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR below 1.3x-1.4x
- Maintaining the current level of profitability and FCF
generation in the
absence of shocks derived from far more stringent regulation
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
- Spending on acquisitions or share buybacks, combined with an
impaired rate of
growth for revenue and profit leading to gross lease-adjusted
debt/EBITDAR above
2.3x-2.5x or gross lease-adjusted debt/FFO above 2.5x-2.7x
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 8x
- A materially adverse judgment by a court after all appeals
processes requiring
PMI to pay a large amount of money as compensation following
tobacco litigation
- Pressure on EBITDA margin dropping below 40%
Future developments that could result in the Outlook being
revised to Negative:
- Lack of clarity in the US over the resolution of the high tax
being charged on
foreign profits and, at the same time, insufficient action
(including reducing
its share repurchases) by PMI to prevent a permanent increase in
gross leverage
above levels prescribed for a downgrade.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 872 14
Fitch Italia SpA
1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta
20123 Milan
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.