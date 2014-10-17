(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Philippines-based Globe Telecom Inc.'s (Globe) Long-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The
senior unsecured and
National Long-Term Rating were also affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'AAA(phl)'
respectively. The Outlook is Stable on all the issuer ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Market Position: Globe's ratings benefit from its
second-largest
position in the Philippines' duopoly telecom market. It competes
with market
leader Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT;
BBB/Stable) in all
three segments - wireless, fixed line and broadband - commanding
around 43% of
revenue market share in mobile and broadband. Its share of the
mobile market
improved during 2010-13 to 43% from 34% after it increased
handset subsidies and
penetrated rural areas, where it was earlier not present.
Stable Leverage: Fitch forecasts Globe's funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain stable at around 2.5x over
the medium
term. This is despite continued large capex and dividend
commitments and
declining profitability thanks to a PHP10bn capital injection.
Globe raised
PHP10bn in August 2014 by issuing 20 million 5.2% non-voting and
non-redeemable
preferred shares. As the dividends on these instruments are
cumulative, Fitch
has accorded them equity credit of only 50% in line with its
methodology on
treatment and notching of hybrids in non-financial corporates.
Margin Erosion: We expect operating EBITDAR margin to decline
gradually by
50bp-100bp (2013: 44.3%) each year over 2014-17 as lower-margin
data services
replace higher-margin traditional voice/text and long distance
services.
Competition is intense in the data segment as both telcos
continue to offer
handset subsidies and are only gradually migrating to
volume-based tariffs from
unlimited tariffs. Globe's revenue is likely to rise by
mid-single digits in
2015, greater than PLDT's growth; given it has a higher
proportion of smartphone
users.
Negative FCF: Globe's 2014-15 free cash flow (FCF) is likely to
continue to be
negative as cash generation will fall short of capex needs and
dividend
commitments. FCF margin was negative 5% during 2012-13. Globe's
expansion of its
3G/4G networks will keep its capex/revenue high at around
29%-30% (2013: 30.5%).
The company is investing much more aggressively than PLDT even
though its
revenue is only 60% of the latter's, with capex of PHP29bn in
2013 compared with
PLDT's PHP28.7bn. Fitch believes that Globe will continue to pay
about 85%-86%
of its net income in dividends, in line with its policy to pay
75%-90%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Any debt-funded acquisitions or a sharp deterioration in the
company's
operating profile leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage rising
over 3.0x on a
sustained basis (2013: 2.4x)
Positive: Although unlikely in the next12-24 months given higher
leverage,
future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Easing competitive environment leading to FFO-adjusted net
leverage declining
to below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(phl)' for National
ratings in the
Philippines. Specific letter grades are not therefore
internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 and
"Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis" dated
23 December 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
