(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company's (PLDT) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at
'BBB'. The Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR and National Long-Term Rating were affirmed
at 'A-' and
'AAA(phl)' respectively. The Outlook is Stable on all the issuer
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Market Position: PLDT's ratings benefit from its position
as the largest
telecom operator in the Philippines with 57% revenue market
share in mobile and
broadband, and a 70% subscriber market share in fixed-line.
Fitch expects its
operating EBITDAR margin to be 47% in 2015 (2013: 48%), higher
than most
regional peers thanks to the duopoly market structure and
relatively benign
competition and regulatory risks in the industry. PLDT competes
against
second-largest telecom operator, Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe;
BBB-/Stable).
Reduced Headroom on Local-Currency IDR: PLDT's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR is
capped by the Philippines' Country Ceiling of 'BBB' - two
notches below the
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR - which reflects the additional
risks associated
with transfer and convertibility of foreign currency. Headroom
on the Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR will reduce as the company's 2014 funds flow
from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage is likely to rise to 1.8x-1.9x
(2013: 1.6x), closer
to the 2.0x level at which Fitch may consider negative rating
action.
Fitch expects PLDT's leverage to rise due to its USD445m
investment in 2014 in
Rocket Internet AG, which is unlikely to contribute to PLDT's
earnings over the
next three years, and continued high capex.
Margin Erosion: We expect operating EBITDAR margin to decline
gradually by
100bp-150bp each year over 2014-17 as lower-margin data services
replace
higher-margin traditional voice/text and long distance services.
Competition is
intense in the data segment because PLDT and Globe continue to
provide handset
subsidies and are only gradually migrating to volume-based
tariffs from
unlimited tariffs. We forecast that PLDT will continue to lose
100bp of market
share annually to Globe, which increased its mobile revenue
market share to 43%
from 34% during 2010-13.
Negative FCF: PLDT's 2015 free cash flow (FCF) will be negative
due to capex
requirements and dividends commitments. The ratio of capex to
revenue in 2015 is
likely to rise to around 20% of revenue - with capex of
PHP34bn-35bn - from 17%
in 2013 because PLDT plans to expand 3G and 4G population
coverage to 100%
(1H14: 82%) and 50% (2013: 35%) respectively by 2015. It will
also expand its
fiber network to 90,000km by 2014. We expect PLDT to pay about
100% of its net
income in dividends, in line with its previous levels. However,
management says
that PLDT could lower its dividends in light of larger capex and
the debt-funded
Rocket investment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- PLDT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR could be downgraded if
FFO-adjusted net
leverage rises above 2.0x on a sustained basis (2013: 1.6x).
- A negative rating action on the Country Ceiling will result in
a corresponding
action on PLDT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- The agency does not foresee potential upgrade of PLDT's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR over the medium to long term given low rating
headroom.
- PLDT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR could be upgraded if
there is a positive
rating action on the Country Ceiling.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(phl)' for National
ratings in the
Philippines. Specific letter grades are not therefore
internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.