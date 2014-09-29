(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal
Philips' (Philips)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings at 'A'. The
Outlook on the IDR is Stable. This follows the group's
announcement to split up
its business into a HealthTech Company (HealthTech), combining
its healthcare
and consumer lifestyle divisions, and a Lighting Company.
Based on our initial analysis, HealthTech (which we assume would
inherit
Philips' ratings) will remain capable of strong cash generation.
Even if the
entire current group debt was allocated to HealthTech - which we
consider
unlikely - we believe that management would have sufficient
tools to maintain a
financial profile commensurate with an 'A' rating in the medium
term.
The affirmation reflects our view that the loss of
diversification from the
separation will be largely mitigated by HealthTech's less
volatile earnings
profile and a business profile that remains commensurate with
the 'A' category.
HealthTech will be more stable and have higher margins than the
combined Philips
group. In addition, it will benefit from substantial scale of
operations,
leading market positions, with exposure to long-term
structurally growing
markets and a strong brand name.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that management will
continue to
pursue conservative financial policies consistent with past
practice, as laid
out in their recent capital markets day. We will continue to
monitor the
separation of the two businesses and the carve-out of the
lumiled and automotive
lighting business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Loss of Diversification
HealthTech will not benefit from the same multi-sector
diversification as the
existing Philips group, which is exposed to the healthcare,
consumer and
lighting markets. However, the loss of diversification is, to a
large extent,
mitigated by HealthTech's scale of operations, leading positions
and improved
earnings profile. Fitch considers the loss of synergies from the
separation
limited, given unrelated technologies.
Improved Earnings Profile
We expect HealthTech to benefit from an improved earnings
profile that is more
resilient than that of the Philips group. We forecast EBITDAR
margin to improve
to the mid double-digits for HealthTech, following the
separation in 2016.
However, group profitability will be challenged in the near term
by the
temporary production suspension at its Cleveland production
facility, slower
healthcare spending in the US than previously expected and large
restructuring
and investments required by its cost savings programme.
Additional Cost Cutting
Fitch considers as credit positive the EUR300m of additional
cost savings that
will be made possible by the separation, although benefits will
initially be
consumed by EUR50m annual restructuring costs. Additional annual
cost savings
(net of restructuring costs) according to management will
increase from EUR50m
in 2015 to EUR300m in 2017 as restructuring costs recede.
Philips' management
has a strong track record in implementing its cost savings
measures. Its
existing cost-savings programme had previously been increased to
EUR1.5bn by
2015 from EUR500m initially. Together, these initiatives will
result in EUR1.8bn
in cost savings by 2016 and improve operating leverage over the
long term.
Strong Balance Sheet
We expect HealthTech to maintain a strong balance sheet and
credit metrics that
are commensurate with the current ratings. Fitch forecasts funds
from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage to be well below 1x by end-2015, and
free cash flow
(FCF) margins to improve as the group's cost-savings programme
progresses.
Sizeable Shareholder Returns
The group's current financial policy is shareholder-friendly,
but compatible
with its current ratings. The group continues with its EUR1.5bn
share buyback
programme, following the completion of a EUR2bn share buyback
programme in
mid-2013. These shareholder returns more than offset the credit
benefits of its
dividend scrip option since 2010, which historically has been
the mode of
payment for more than half of the group's dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action is unlikely post separation, but could
occur if the
group improves its business mix and diversification, if the
group has a net cash
position and continues to improve its FCF stability and FFO
margin.
A downgrade could occur if FFO margin is below 10%, FCF margin
is significantly
below 5% or FFO adjusted net leverage is above 1x over a
sustained period.
