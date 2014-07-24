(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed food group Picard BondCo S.A.'s (Picard) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Picard Groupe S.A.S.'s EUR480m floating rate notes (FRNs) and EUR30m revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BB'/'RR2', and Picard's senior notes at 'BB-'/'RR3'. The affirmation reflects Picard's strong business profile and resilience as demonstrated by a limited EBITDA decline for the financial year ended March 2014 and the recovery of revenues in 4Q FY14 following the horsemeat contamination scandal in early 2013. The ratings also reflect subdued like-for-like sales growth in France, slow geographic diversification and continued pressure on profit margins. Fitch expects top-line and EBITDA growth to be weak over the next four years. However, deleveraging remains supported by management's cautious stance towards expansion and by the group's strong cash flow generation capacity. KEY RATING DRIVERS Resilient Business Model The horsemeat scandal and a depressed consumer environment caused French like-for-like sales to decline 3.3% in FY14. However, Picard started to recover from 4Q FY14, helped by the high quality image of frozen food in France and management's reinforced commercial initiatives. Fitch expects Picard's like-for-like sales to continue growing, albeit at slower rates than before the 2008 economic crisis due to growing competitive pressure to increase customer traffic through store formats and selling prices. In particular, Fitch believes the spending retrenchment by consumers seen over the last few years is now exacerbated by heavy price cuts initiated by major food retailers. Long-term Margin Pressure Fitch expects Picard's EBITDA margin to stabilise at around 13%, down from the FY11 peak of 14.6%. Such a profitability level remains high relative to rated food retail peers. We believe management will continue to exercise restraint on operating expenses. However, marketing and food control costs should continue to represent a high percentage of sales while in the medium term at least, expansion-related costs will continue to weigh on profitability. This is due to an increasingly competitive environment and consumer scrutiny on product quality following the horsemeat scandal. Slow Geographic Diversification The benefits from international expansion remain uncertain. Network roll-out in Belgium and Sweden is at an early stage. Initial results are encouraging but growth prospects in these geographies cannot yet be taken for granted. Picard's unproven ability at diversifying its activities geographically acts as a rating constraint. However, Fitch takes a positive view of management's cautious approach to expansion as a slowdown in expansion would not affect the group's cash flow prospects under the current debt structure. Solid Free Cash Flow Fitch expects Picard's annual FCF to average 4% of sales over the next three years. This high percentage of sales reflects the group's specific business model. Picard generates higher profit margins than pure food retailers as it is partly integrated into food procurement (albeit production is outsourced) while the majority of its products are sold under its own brand. Furthermore the group benefits from a high cash conversion ratio due to limited working capital swings and moderate capex relative to EBITDA. Low cash flow volatility reflects the group's resilient gross profit margin and the flexibility to scale back expansion capex without eroding EBITDA and FFO generation. Slow but Steady Deleveraging Fitch expects lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage to peak at 5.9x in FY15 due to flat FFO and higher leases weighing on adjusted debt. Thereafter leverage should decline to 5.2x by FY18 on profit expansion. On a net basis, deleveraging will be faster due to Picard's strong free cash flow (FCF) generation. We expect lease-adjusted net FFO leverage to reach 4.2x in FY18 versus 5.2x in FY15 (Fitch only takes into account readily available cash to net off debt). As a result Picard's refinancing risk is in line with 'B+' Fitch-rated peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: -Positive like-for-like sales growth, combined with successful and profitable regional expansion, translating into a resilient profit margin and FCF generation above 5% of sales -FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 5.0x (4.0x net of readily available cash) -FFO fixed charge cover sustainably above 2.5x (FY14: 1.9x) Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Significant deterioration in like-for-like sales and EBITDA margin -FFO fixed charge cover below 1.7x -FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably above 6.0x (5.5x on a net basis) -Refinancing of Picard PICKCo S.A.'s PIK notes through a debt instrument with terms and conditions that may place the FRN and senior note holders in a less favourable position 