Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on the
following City of Pinellas Park, Florida (the city) bonds:
--$10.2 million public improvement refunding revenue bonds, series 2003;
--Implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of and lien on the public service tax levied
and collected by the city on sales of electricity, gas, fuel oil, and potable
water within city boundaries, as well as the communications services tax
received by the city under state law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE PLEDGED REVENUES: The 'AA' rating on the public improvement bonds
reflects the very high level of coverage provided by the historically stable
revenue source as well as the absence of plans to further leverage the revenue
stream.
HIGH DEGREE OF FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Prudent financial management through the
economic downturn resulted in strong general fund reserves which provide the
city with a high degree of financial flexibility.
STABLE BUT LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY: The local economy is somewhat limited and
concentrated in tourism; however, proximity to broader labor markets in the
Tampa Bay region partially mitigates this risk.
LOW CARRYING COSTS: Carrying costs including debt service, pension and other
post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs are low and are expected to remain so given
the city's limited future debt plans and well-funded pension systems.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit characteristics
including the ample coverage provided by pledged revenues and the city's strong
financial management practices. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation
that such shifts are unlikely.
CREDIT PROFILE
Pinellas Park is located on the western coast of Florida approximately 15 miles
west of Tampa and five miles north of St. Petersburg. The city's population of
approximately 50,000 residents has been relatively stable.
STABLE, AMPLE PLEDGED REVENUES
Pledged revenue performance has been relatively stable, increasing at an average
annual rate of 2% between fiscal years 2007 and 2011. Coverage of maximum annual
debt service (MADs) in 2011 was strong at 7.55 times (x). Unaudited fiscal 2012
results indicate a small decline in pledged revenues and the city budgeted for
flat revenues in 2013.
Fitch expects the strong coverage to continue, given the relative stability of
the revenue sources and the city's reliance on residual pledged revenue to
support general government operations which effectively limits its ability to
further leverage.
STRONG OPERATING RESULTS
Fiscal 2011 audited results indicate a small operating deficit of $739 thousand
(or 2% of spending), the first such deficit since fiscal 2003. The unrestricted
general fund balance remained robust at $18.3 million or 36% of spending. The
city's policy is to maintain an unappropriated fund balance greater than 10% of
the subsequent year's budgeted expenditures.
The city budgeted a $500 thousand use of fund balance in fiscal 2012; however,
actual unaudited results are better than budget with only $200 thousand of fund
balance used for operations.
The fiscal 2013 budget is balanced without the use of reserves or other one time
revenue sources and year to date results are tracking close to budget according
to management. The general fund revenue budget is very diverse led by property
taxes and utility taxes/franchise fees, which each account for about 25% of
total revenue. The current property tax rate of 5.586 mills is well within the
10-mill statutory cap, offering flexibility to raise additional revenue or
offset any future tax base declines.
STABLE, LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY
The local economy has historically been limited but stable within the city,
although many residents commute throughout Pinellas County and the larger
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan statistical area (MSA) for finance
and health care sectors.
City unemployment was 6.5% in December 2012 and lower than both the state (7.9%)
and the nation (7.6%). City wealth levels are slightly below average and the
individual poverty rate is marginally lower than both the state and national
rates.
Like much of the state, Pinellas Park experienced TAV declines averaging 12% per
year in fiscals 2009 through 2011. The fiscal 2012 decline was much smaller at
1.9% and the county assessor is estimating growth of 2.5% countywide in 2013.
LOW CARRYING COSTS
The city's overall debt burden is very low at $260 per capita and 0.5% of market
value. Amortization is rapid with 75% of outstanding principal retired within
10 years and the city has no immediate plans to issue additional debt.
Pensions are provided by three single employer defined benefit pension plans
that cover police, fire, and general employees. Using Fitch's 7% rate of
return, the police and general government plans remain well funded at 81.6% and
80% respectively although the fire fighter's plan is somewhat weaker at 63%.
The adjusted unfunded actuarial accrued liability (UAAL) for all pension plans
of $44.3 million is equal to 1.7% of market value, which is not of significant
concern given the very low debt levels. Furthermore, carrying costs for debt
service, pension, and OPEBs were a very manageable 13% of governmental spending
in fiscal 2011.