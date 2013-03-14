March 14 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on the following City of Pinellas Park, Florida (the city) bonds: --$10.2 million public improvement refunding revenue bonds, series 2003; --Implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of and lien on the public service tax levied and collected by the city on sales of electricity, gas, fuel oil, and potable water within city boundaries, as well as the communications services tax received by the city under state law. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE PLEDGED REVENUES: The 'AA' rating on the public improvement bonds reflects the very high level of coverage provided by the historically stable revenue source as well as the absence of plans to further leverage the revenue stream. HIGH DEGREE OF FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Prudent financial management through the economic downturn resulted in strong general fund reserves which provide the city with a high degree of financial flexibility. STABLE BUT LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY: The local economy is somewhat limited and concentrated in tourism; however, proximity to broader labor markets in the Tampa Bay region partially mitigates this risk. LOW CARRYING COSTS: Carrying costs including debt service, pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs are low and are expected to remain so given the city's limited future debt plans and well-funded pension systems. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit characteristics including the ample coverage provided by pledged revenues and the city's strong financial management practices. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that such shifts are unlikely. CREDIT PROFILE Pinellas Park is located on the western coast of Florida approximately 15 miles west of Tampa and five miles north of St. Petersburg. The city's population of approximately 50,000 residents has been relatively stable. STABLE, AMPLE PLEDGED REVENUES Pledged revenue performance has been relatively stable, increasing at an average annual rate of 2% between fiscal years 2007 and 2011. Coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADs) in 2011 was strong at 7.55 times (x). Unaudited fiscal 2012 results indicate a small decline in pledged revenues and the city budgeted for flat revenues in 2013. Fitch expects the strong coverage to continue, given the relative stability of the revenue sources and the city's reliance on residual pledged revenue to support general government operations which effectively limits its ability to further leverage. STRONG OPERATING RESULTS Fiscal 2011 audited results indicate a small operating deficit of $739 thousand (or 2% of spending), the first such deficit since fiscal 2003. The unrestricted general fund balance remained robust at $18.3 million or 36% of spending. The city's policy is to maintain an unappropriated fund balance greater than 10% of the subsequent year's budgeted expenditures. The city budgeted a $500 thousand use of fund balance in fiscal 2012; however, actual unaudited results are better than budget with only $200 thousand of fund balance used for operations. The fiscal 2013 budget is balanced without the use of reserves or other one time revenue sources and year to date results are tracking close to budget according to management. The general fund revenue budget is very diverse led by property taxes and utility taxes/franchise fees, which each account for about 25% of total revenue. The current property tax rate of 5.586 mills is well within the 10-mill statutory cap, offering flexibility to raise additional revenue or offset any future tax base declines. STABLE, LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY The local economy has historically been limited but stable within the city, although many residents commute throughout Pinellas County and the larger Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan statistical area (MSA) for finance and health care sectors. City unemployment was 6.5% in December 2012 and lower than both the state (7.9%) and the nation (7.6%). City wealth levels are slightly below average and the individual poverty rate is marginally lower than both the state and national rates. Like much of the state, Pinellas Park experienced TAV declines averaging 12% per year in fiscals 2009 through 2011. The fiscal 2012 decline was much smaller at 1.9% and the county assessor is estimating growth of 2.5% countywide in 2013. LOW CARRYING COSTS The city's overall debt burden is very low at $260 per capita and 0.5% of market value. Amortization is rapid with 75% of outstanding principal retired within 10 years and the city has no immediate plans to issue additional debt. Pensions are provided by three single employer defined benefit pension plans that cover police, fire, and general employees. Using Fitch's 7% rate of return, the police and general government plans remain well funded at 81.6% and 80% respectively although the fire fighter's plan is somewhat weaker at 63%. The adjusted unfunded actuarial accrued liability (UAAL) for all pension plans of $44.3 million is equal to 1.7% of market value, which is not of significant concern given the very low debt levels. Furthermore, carrying costs for debt service, pension, and OPEBs were a very manageable 13% of governmental spending in fiscal 2011.