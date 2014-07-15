(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pinnacle
Entertainment,
Inc.'s (PNK; Pinnacle) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'.
Fitch also affirmed
all of Pinnacle's issue ratings including the senior secured
credit facility at
'BB+/RR1', senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR3' and subordinated
notes at
'B-/RR6'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Pinnacle's IDR at 'B+' and the Stable Outlook
reflect Fitch's
expectation that Pinnacle's leverage will decline to 6x or below
over the next
two to three years even if moderate revenue declines continue.
Fitch's view is
supported by Pinnacle's publicly stated goal of reducing debt,
with the company
targeting leverage of 4x or below. The deleveraging will be
facilitated by
Pinnacle's strong free cash flow (FCF) profile, which is
supported by limited
capital spending requirements and substantial net operating
losses (NOLs) that
will offset most if not all tax liability through 2017, the last
year of Fitch's
forecast.
With a 'B+' IDR there is less tolerance for company actions that
could slow down
the debt reduction given the difficult operating environment
across most
regional markets in which Pinnacle operates. Such actions might
include Pinnacle
executing leveraging acquisitions and initiating dividends or
share repurchases.
Pinnacle's operations will be challenged by the opening of the
Golden Nugget
casino in Lake Charles, LA in late 2014. Fitch estimates that
Pinnacle's Lake
Charles casino accounts for about 15% of the company's property
EBITDA.
Given the difficult operating backdrop, which Fitch expects will
persist, Fitch
sees Pinnacle's debt/EBITDA ratio remaining elevated above 6x
until 2016. This
compares to Fitch's prior expectation at the time of the
Ameristar Casinos
(Ameristar) acquisition that leverage would decline to below 6x
within a year of
the acquisition, which closed in August 2013. The 6x threshold
is the maximum
that Fitch believes appropriate for a 'B+' IDR given Pinnacle's
business risk
profile. Fitch calculates for the LTM period ending March 31,
2014 pro forma
debt/EBITDA for the sale of the Lumiere casino at 7.0x.
FITCH's FORECAST
Fitch projects Pinnacle's debt/EBITDA at 6.4x for 2014 and 2015,
6.0x for 2016
and 5.7x for 2017. In Fitch's base case the debt reduction more
than offsets the
decline in EBITDA except in 2015, when the EBITDA decline is
accentuated by the
new competition in Lake Charles. Fitch believes Pinnacle's
EBITDA after
corporate expense will be $626 million, $586 million, $579
million and $567
million for 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.
Fitch's base case assumes that Pinnacle's revenues decline by 3%
in the second
quarter of 2014 on a same-store basis and then by 1% for the
balance of the
projection horizon (excluding Lake Charles). Fitch forecasts
Pinnacle's property
level margins to remain relatively stable in the low 30s as
Pinnacle's cost
synergies should offset some of the flow-through from the
revenue declines.
Fitch's base case assumes a 20% revenue decline in Lake Charles
in 2015 with a
50% flow-through. This equates to roughly 30%-35% decline in
EBITDA for the
property and about a 5% decline for the company. This is a
larger decline
relative to Fitch's earlier forecast with the revision
reflecting the softer
regional gaming trends, including in the Lake Charles market.
Fitch assumes that
Belterra Park in Cincinnati will largely offset the declines at
the Belterra
sister property in Indiana stemming from the new competition in
Ohio.
Fitch's forecast assumes that Pinnacle applies all of its FCF to
paying down
term loan B2 and projects FCF at about $105 million in 2014
(includes roughly
$135 million of capex for Belterra Park, including half of the
$50 million
licensing fee paid in 2014) and approximately $250 million-$260
million in
discretionary FCF through 2017.
The FCF forecast for the outer years takes into account the
following estimates:
--Property EBITDA of $645 million-$665 million;
--Corporate expense of $80 million;
--Interest expense of $210 million-$230 million;
--Cash tax expense at about zero ($553 million and $862 million
in federal and
state NOLs, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2013);
--Maintenance capex at $100 million.
Fitch's assumption that all FCF will be used to pay down debt
reflects the
Pinnacle's consistently articulated goal of deleveraging, the
lack of attractive
growth opportunities, and the company's covenants. Pinnacle's
credit agreement
has a 50% excess cash flow sweep provision and limits restricted
payments to
$100 million in aggregate. The revolver (about $600 million
outstanding pro
forma for the sale of Lumiere) has a leverage-based pricing grid
and
leverage-based financial covenants that step down to below 6x by
mid-2016. The
Ameristar 7.5% senior notes assumed by Pinnacle have stringent
restricted
payment covenants but the notes are callable beginning April
2015.
REGIONAL TRENDS TO REMAIN NEGATIVE
With no weather or calendar impediments, gaming revenues
reported by the gaming
regulators for May remained negative on year-over-year basis
across regional
markets on a same-store basis. Revenues were mostly down in the
low single-digit
range with the exception of the few more fragile markets such as
Mississippi
where declines approached double-digits. June has been similarly
weak for the
states that have reported thus far. The common theme sounded by
regional casino
operators is that the weakness stems largely from the lower-tier
customers,
often described as those with a theoretical loss of $100 or less
per visit.
Fitch attributes the weakness in regional gaming to near-term
and long-term
headwinds. Near-term, the end of the federal unemployment
benefits at year-end
2013 and the individual health insurance sign-ups related to the
implementation
of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are having an impact.
Annualized unemployment
benefits are down $31 billion in the 1Q'14 and the Congressional
Budget Office
expects six million to be enrolled in an ACA-compliant plan in
2014 with about
five million getting some form of a subsidy. Longer-term
headwinds include
stagnant wages among the 99%; reprioritization of discretionary
income; lower
interest rates (which affects investment income) and
proliferation of lower
cost, more convenient gaming (e.g. video gaming terminals at
bars, casino-themed
social games, and lottery).
On the bright side, the EBITDA flow-through from the revenue
declines has been
relatively modest for most operators in 1Q'14 at around 40% as
operators
continue to cut costs. The low flow-through partially reflects
the regional
markets' high tax rates (Mississippi is a notable exception) and
admission fees
(common in the Midwest). Fitch notes that the flow-through may
increase closer
to 50% as the cost savings begin to anniversary.
POTENTIAL FOR A REIT SPIN-OFF
Since Penn National Gaming (Penn) spun off its assets into a
REIT (Gaming &
Leisure Properties, Inc.; GLPI) in late 2013 there has been
market speculation
whether any of the other regional operators will consider a REIT
spin-off. GLPI
has been well-received by the equity markets with the company
trading at about
14x-15x EV/EBITDA relative to the 7x-8x regional multiples. PNK
has been
routinely mentioned as the most likely candidate to do a
spin-off given its
better-than-industry-standard balance sheet, quality of assets,
size and
diversification. On April 16, 2014, Pinnacle received a letter
from Orange
Capital, which owns 4.5% of the company's stock, making a case
for a REIT
spin-off. The company responded by saying that the management
and the board
'regularly review its strategic priorities and opportunities,
and assess a
variety of value creating options.'
Fitch views the probability of Pinnacle executing a REIT
spin-off as low in the
near term and somewhere in the 50/50 range longer term (past
2017). Should
Pinnacle pursue a REIT spin-off, Fitch may consider it a credit
negative
depending on how the transaction is financed. In the case of
Penn, Fitch viewed
the transaction negatively since the lease-adjusted leverage
increased following
the transaction.
Fitch believes Pinnacle may consider the spin-off once leverage
improves, most
of its bonds become callable, and its NOLs are close to being
depleted. These
conditions will not likely be met until 2017 at the earliest.
Also, according to
GLPI and Penn, a REIT spin-off is very complex and takes a
long-time to execute.
Nevertheless, should GLPI's multiples hold up, Fitch believes a
spin-off would
be tempting for Pinnacle, especially given the lackluster
organic growth
prospects.
TRANSACTION RATINGS
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating (RR) on Pinnacle's senior secured
credit facility
results in a three-notch uplift from the IDR and takes into
account Fitch's
expectation of full recovery in an event of default. The 'RR3'
on the senior
unsecured notes (one-notch uplift from the IDR) reflects Fitch's
expectations of
better-than-average recovery for the senior notes in an event of
default. The
senior notes benefit from a quick paydown of Pinnacle's term
loan and tight lien
covenants in Pinnacle's senior notes indentures.
Pinnacle repaid $660 million of term loans since the credit
facility closed in
August 2013 using proceeds from asset sales and FCF. The
paydowns were partially
offset by draws on its revolver to fund Belterra Park. Pinnacle
is restricted to
3.5x capacity on its credit facility per the senior notes'
indentures. The notes
mature in 2021 and are not callable until August 2016 (April
2015 for the 7.5%
notes).
The 'RR6' on the subordinate notes reflects Fitch's expectation
of minimal
recovery in an event of a default and results in a two-notch
negative
differentiation from the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES (Fitch forecasts in parentheses)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-- Fitch having less confidence that PNK's debt/EBITDA ratio
will approach 6x by
2016 (FY16: 6.0x and FY17: 5.7x);
-- Same-store revenue declines significantly exceed Fitch's 1%
per year
projection for an extended period of time;
-- Discretionary FCF declining below $250 million, or $200
million once the NOLs
are fully utilized, for an extended period of time (FY15: $256
million, FY16:
$259 million);
-- The company's adopts a more aggressive financial policy and
starts to
de-emphasize debt reduction;
-- PNK pursuing a REIT spin-off that would result in the rent
adjusted leverage
to increase.
Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next 24
months given
the company's high leverage. However, positive rating action may
result from:
-- Debt/EBITDA declining below 5x;
-- Revenue growth stabilizing at or close to 0%;
-- Discretionary FCF exceeding $300 million, or $250 million
once the NOLs are
fully utilized, for an extended period of time (FY15: $256
million, FY16: $259
million).
