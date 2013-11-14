(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Platinum
Underwriters Holding Ltd. (PTP) and subsidiaries as follows:
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A';
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'.
A full list of ratings is included at the end of this release.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Platinum's history of solid
capitalization, moderate
financial and operating leverage, and high-quality and liquid
investment
portfolio, as well as a materially reduced exposure to U.S. and
international
catastrophe losses.
The company reported a 62.3% calendar year combined ratio in the
first nine
months of 2013, improved from 75.2 in the prior year period.
These results are
in line with the strong performance that Platinum has reported
over the long
term, with significant favorable prior year reserve development
including
reserve releases from prior year catastrophe events such as
Superstorm Sandy and
the Tohoku earthquake in Japan.
Net income declined by approximately 15% for year to date 2013
versus the same
period in the prior year due to significantly lower investment
income. Return on
shareholders' equity was 13.5% through nine months 2013.
Through the first nine months of 2013, the company continued to
benefit from
considerable prior year favorable reserve development. PTP's
reserves have
consistently developed favorably over the past several years,
averaging 19.5% of
earned premiums between 2008 and 2012. PTP reported $140 million
of reserve
releases through nine months of 2013, which represented a 34.5
point benefit to
the reported combined ratio.
The company's expense ratio has increased over the past 18
months as
compensation accruals have increased due to improved
performance, while earned
premiums have continued to decline over the period. Platinum's
expense ratio was
32.5% through nine months in 2013, up from 29.8% and 25.8% at
the 9 month marks
in 2012 and 2011, respectively.
PTP reported $30 million of catastrophe losses, primarily
related to German
hailstorms and flooding in Central and Eastern Europe, in the
first nine months
of 2013. These losses added 7.4 points to the nine-month 2013
combined ratio,
which placed it among the higher end of reinsurance peer
companies during the
period.
In recent quarters, PTP has taken steps to reduce their amount
of gross
catastrophe exposure, particularly in non-peak geographies, with
the largest
reductions taking place in the Property and Marine segment.
Fitch will continue
to monitor PTP's willingness and ability to expand their
writings in the
remainder of 2013 and into 2014 if promising opportunities for
writing future
business become available to the company.
Fitch views PTP's use of financial leverage as moderate and its
historical
operating earnings-based interest coverage as good. At Sept. 30,
2013, the
company's financial leverage ratio was 12.8% and from 2008
through 2012 the
company's GAAP interest coverage averaged 8.2x.
Fitch views PTP's investment portfolio as high-quality with good
liquidity
characteristics. The company invests almost entirely in fixed
income and cash
and short-term investments and at 2.5 years at Sept. 30, 2013,
the duration of
the company's investment portfolio is lower relative to recent
periods as the
company has maintained a higher proportion of cash in its
investment portfolio.
As a result, the company should be less exposed to significant
unrealized
investment losses if interest rates were to rise rapidly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade
include:
--Failure to maintain a low 90's average calendar-year combined
ratio over a
multi-year period, which approximates PTP's average result from
2008 through
2012;
--Multiple years in which the company reported significant prior
year adverse
reserve development;
--Material declines in capitalization that caused the company's
shareholder's
equity to fall by more than 25% from current levels;
--Financial leverage increasing above 25% and underwriting
leverage (net written
premiums to equity) increasing to above 0.7x.
While a near-term upgrade in ratings is unlikely, key rating
triggers that could
generate longer-term positive rating pressure include a
prolonged period during
which PTP outperformed comparably rated peers with respect to
underwriting
performance and overall profitability, continued strong risk
adjusted
capitalization metrics, and enhanced competitive positioning and
scale in the
company's key product lines.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Platinum Underwriters Holdings, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A-'.
Platinum Underwriters Finance, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--7.50% series B senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Platinum Underwriters Bermuda Ltd.
--IFS at 'A'.
Platinum Underwriters Reinsurance, Inc.
--IFS at 'A'.
