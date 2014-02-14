LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland's
Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and local
currency IDR at
'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Poland's
senior unsecured
foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'
and 'A',
respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA-' and
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
factors:
The Polish economy has shown a high degree of resilience and
stability. Fitch
forecasts that real GDP growth will pick up to 3% in 2014 and
3.2% in 2015 from
1.6% in 2013, above eurozone and regional averages, but slightly
below the 'A'
category median. Growth drivers are likely to shift from net
exports to domestic
demand, as household consumption and private investment recover.
Public
investment is also expected to contribute as resources from the
EUR106bn (25% of
annual GDP) allocation from the 2014-2020 EU budget gradually
begin to flow.
Nevertheless, Poland remains exposed to eurozone developments
via extensive
trade and financial links.
Fitch forecasts that Poland's gross general government debt
(GGGD) ratio will
fall to 50% of GDP in 2014, broadly in line with the 'A' median,
from an
estimated 58% in 2013. This will result from the transfer in
early February of
Treasury securities and other debt instruments worth the
equivalent of 8.5% of
GDP from open pension funds (OFEs, the second pension pillar),
and subsequent
cancellation of the Treasury securities. Fitch judges this
development to be
rating-neutral, as it will also reduce the stock of assets to
meet future
pension provisions. Nevertheless, it should generate savings in
terms of debt
servicing and transfers to the pay-as-you-go first pension
pillar, which the
Polish government estimates at 1% of GDP annually. This should
help reduce the
general government deficit to just below 3% of GDP in 2015,
broadly in line with
the 'A' median, from an estimated 4.6% in 2013.
Fitch forecasts that Poland's net external debt ratios will
still be markedly
above the 'A' median in 2015. However, they are on a modestly
declining trend.
The current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to an estimated
18-year low of 1.4%
of GDP in 2013, as the trade balance improved sharply. Fitch
forecasts that the
CAD will widen modestly in 2014-15 to around 2% of GDP as
imports recover, but
remain smaller than the historical norm of 4%-4.5% of GDP, and
will be
comfortably financed by inflows on the capital and foreign
direct investment
balances. A further mitigating factor is that 22% of Poland's
external
liabilities comprise intercompany loans, comparable with rating
peers.
A credible monetary and exchange rate regime (free float) and a
lack of
significant macroeconomic imbalances continue to support access
to a USD34bn
flexible credit line with the IMF. These factors helped the
government to
finance half its gross borrowing requirement by end-January on
favourable terms.
Nevertheless, the increase in the share of government securities
accruing to
non-resident investors to 41% from 33% following the OFE
transfer poses a risk
of market volatility should investor sentiment towards Polish
assets
deteriorate. This risk is mitigated by a reduction in issuance
needs following
the transfer.
In Fitch's opinion, the Polish banking system represents a
relative rating
strength. The outlook for the banking sector for 2014 is stable,
although there
are incipient signs of improvement in the operating environment.
Governance indicators are in line with the 'A' median and EU
membership
underpins political stability. However, per capita incomes are
somewhat below
the category medians.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
individually, or collectively, could trigger positive rating
action:
- Material progress with fiscal consolidation that lowers the
budget deficit and
puts the public debt ratio on a clear downward path.
- A sharper reduction in external debt ratios.
- Sustained convergence of incomes towards EU and category
medians.
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- A pronounced fiscal loosening that endangers the achievement
of medium-term
budget deficit and debt reduction targets.
- Prolonged weak economic performance, resulting either from
external or
domestic shocks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that fiscal policy will be informed by the goal of
exiting the
EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure by the agreed deadline, which
the EU Council
has extended to 2015 (from 2014). Although a newly-introduced
structural
expenditure rule may help to ensure stable, low and
counter-cyclical budgets in
future, the agency deems the development of a track record
essential in this
regard before assessing any impact on sovereign
creditworthiness.
Fitch's debt sustainability analysis suggests that GGGD will be
on a modestly
declining path in the medium term, assuming gradually declining
budget deficits.
Fitch assumes that the constitutional court will not rule
against the main
provisions of the OFE reform.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that the
risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matteo Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1189
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1527
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.