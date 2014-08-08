(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and local currency
IDR at 'A'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Poland's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-' and 'A',
respectively. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA-' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
factors:
A relatively robust and increasingly domestic demand driven
economic recovery is
underway. Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 3.4% in 2014, despite a
soft patch in
2Q. Fitch projects a mild acceleration in growth in 2015-16, as
the economic
performance of Poland's key EU trading partners improves and
fiscal drag
gradually recedes. Fitch's forecast implies a closing of the gap
with 'A' peers
on this metric. Nevertheless, downside risks prevail and mainly
relate to
uncertainties surrounding the level and extent of US and EU
sanctions against
Russia and their broader macroeconomic effects.
Stronger economic growth, increased flows to the budget from the
downsizing of
the open pension funds (OFEs), and some further structural
consolidation should
allow the general government deficit (GGD) to fall to 3.2%-3.3%
of GDP in 2014
from 4.3% in 2013. Including the transfer of government bonds
from OFEs, general
government accounts (ESA95, to be replaced by ESA2010 later in
2014) will record
an estimated surplus of 4.7% of GDP. Fitch projects GGDs of 2.8%
and 2.6% of GDP
in 2015 and 2016, respectively, which would allow Poland to exit
the EU's
Excessive Deficit Procedure, as well as bring it closer to the
'A' median (2.2%
in 2013).
The OFE transfer will engender a one-off drop in Poland's gross
general
government debt (GGGD) to an estimated 48.7% of GDP in 2014 from
57.1% in 2013.
Fitch has previously noted that it considers this development to
be rating
neutral, given the corresponding rise in long-term public
pension liabilities.
Nevertheless, on current trends, the GGGD gap between Poland and
the 'A' median
will be closed in 2015-16.
Fitch forecasts that Poland's net external debt (NXD) ratios
will continue to
decline gradually in 2014-16, driven by current-account deficits
(CADs) below
the historical norm of 4.0%-4.5% of GDP. External debt ratios
will remain well
above peers, mitigated by the substantial share (one-quarter) of
intercompany
loans.
A credible monetary and exchange rate regime (free float) and a
lack of
significant macroeconomic imbalances underpin access to
financial markets on
favourable terms. By late July, the government had financed
virtually its entire
gross borrowing requirement for 2014. An increase in the share
of government
securities accruing to non-resident (NR) investors to 41% from
33% following the
OFE transfer increases Poland's vulnerability to a reversal in
market sentiment.
However, the NR investor base is relatively diversified,
mitigating this source
of risk. Fitch considers that the flexible credit line with the
IMF, worth
USD34.5bn, provides an additional buffer against the risk of
increased financial
market volatility as extraordinary global monetary stimulus is
gradually
withdrawn.
In Fitch's opinion, the Polish banking system continues to
represent a rating
strength. The sector is well-capitalised, liquid and profitable,
and private
sector credit was growing by around 6% year on year (11%
zloty-denominated) in
May 2014, providing a measure of support to household
consumption.
Governance indicators are in line with the 'A' median and EU
membership
underpins political stability. Per capita incomes are somewhat
below the
category medians.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
individually, or collectively, could trigger positive rating
action:
- Sustained convergence of incomes towards EU and category
medians.
- Greater confidence that a track record of low budget deficits
is being
established.
- A more marked reduction in external debt ratios.
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- A pronounced fiscal loosening that endangers the achievement
of medium-term
budget deficit and debt reduction targets.
- Prolonged weak economic performance, resulting either from
external or
domestic shocks, that halts income convergence or endangers the
stability of
public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that fiscal policy will be conducted in line with
the goal of
exiting the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure by the 2015
deadline, and
subsequently by the Stabilising Expenditure Rule.
Fitch assumes that the constitutional court will not rule
against the main
provisions of the OFE reform.
