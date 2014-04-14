(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Bank Handlowy w Warszawie's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS The IDRs and Support Rating of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie are based on the extremely high probability that Handlowy would be supported, if required, by its ultimate 75% shareholder, Citigroup Inc. (A/Stable). Fitch believes that Handlowy is a strategically important subsidiary for its parent. The Stable Outlook on Handlowy's Long-Term IDR reflects that on Citigroup. A downgrade of Citigroup's IDRs or weakening of its propensity to support Handlowy would result in a downgrade of the subsidiary's Long-Term IDR. However, any potential downgrade of the bank's Long-Term IDR would be limited to one notch because of Handlowy's VR of 'bbb+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -VR Bank Handlowy's VR of 'bbb+' is underpinned by its robust capitalisation, ample liquidity, conservative risk management and stable funding base. Handlowy's capitalisation is supported by healthy performance, moderate appetite for credit risk and high coverage of impaired loans by specific reserves (73% at end-2013). In Fitch's opinion, the bank's flexibility to absorb potential credit losses is high. At end-2013, the bank could incur an additional PLN2.4bn of loan impairment charges (about 13.6% of gross loans at end-2013) before its Fitch core capital (adjusted for declared dividends for 2013) would fall to 10%. Handlowy's liquidity position is a rating strength and is underpinned by a large portfolio of unencumbered domestic debt securities eligible for repo refinancing with the Polish central bank. At end-2013, the bank's liquidity buffer equalled PLN20.5bn (or 45% of total assets), which was sufficient to repay all wholesale funding and then about half of customer deposits. Handlowy lends mainly to the largest (domestic and international) companies operating in Poland and affluent individuals. At end-2013, the bank's impaired loans ratio of 7.6% was somewhat higher than the market average of 7.3%. However, excluding low-risk residential mortgages (about 7% of total loans at Handlowy compared with around 35% market average) these ratios were 8.1% and 9.5%, respectively. At end-2013, customer deposits accounted for 78% of total funding (excluding derivatives), of which 74% comprised corporate deposits. The bank's gross loans/deposits ratio of 62% was one of the lowest among the largest banks in Poland. Non-retail deposits are stable, reflecting well-established banking relationships (comprehensive services for large corporates) and strong focus on acquiring (Basel III-compliant) operational accounts. Non-core deposits from price-sensitive large companies were on average a material USD1bn (12% of total deposits at end-2013), but their potential outflow would not materially weaken the bank's ample liquidity buffer. Handlowy's performance in 2014 could suffer from likely lower trading gains on debt securities (2013 results benefited from several reference rate cuts), but net interest margin should stabilise. The bank expects a modest fall in operating costs, while the cost of risk could somewhat increase if credit growth gains momentum. Fitch does not expect a downgrade of the VR due to Handlowy's large capital and liquidity buffers, although the rating could come under pressure if there is a marked deterioration in the Polish operating environment. An upgrade of Handlowy's VR to the 'a' category is unlikely, in light of its rather limited franchise. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 22 338 6293 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16, Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies, dated 10 August 2012 and Evaluating Corporate Governance, dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.