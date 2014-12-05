(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/PARIS, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Zabrze's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' and its National Long-term rating at 'BBB+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Zabrze's tight liquidity and low financial flexibility as debt approaches the new borrowing limit. The ratings further reflect the growing debt of Zabrze's public-sector companies. Positively, the ratings also take into account Fitch's expectations that its operating performance will stabilise in 2015-2016, with its operating balance sufficient to cover debt service. We expect Zabrze's operating margin to reach 8% at end-2014, up from 4% in 2013, as a result of VAT refund and recovery in personal income tax revenue. Fitch expects Zabrze to report an operating margin of 7% on average in 2015-2016. The city authorities will continue to balance the need to invest to attract business and improve living standards with gradual increases of local tax rates. Recovery of the national economy from 2014 should also support the city's operating revenue. We expect that over the medium term, capex will be financed mostly by debt, as the scope to significantly increase the share of revenue from the sale of assets is limited. We forecast that the city's direct debt will grow to PLN344m at end-2014, from PLN272m in 2013. The city has issued PLN22m in bonds so far this year and plans an additional PLN18m issue by end-2014 to fund investments, given lower-than-expected proceeds from asset sales. Despite the forecasted growth, debt ratios should remain manageable, with direct debt at a moderate 51% of current revenue and debt payback at seven years at end-2014. We expect direct debt to further increase in 2015 to PLN368m, fuelled by funding needs for investments, before stabilising. Debt ratios should remain moderate with debt payback at eight to nine years, and debt to current revenue at below 55%. We also expect the operating balance to remain sufficient to fully cover debt service by 1.1x in 2015-2016. Zabrze's flexibility to incur additional debt may be constrained by the government's new formula for borrowing limits. Under the new formula each city's individual limit calculated for 2015 takes into account historical current balances, which for Zabrze included weaker operating results in 2012-2014. This may affect the city's borrowing capacity. Fitch expects the city's liquidity to marginally recover in 2015-2016 from its low levels in 2014. We also expect Zabrze to frequently tap its short-term credit line of PLN30m as it has done this year. We forecast indirect risk to peak in 2015 at PLN244m, as a result of municipal companies' investments. This will mainly be driven by the financing of the second stage of the waste and sewerage project by the city's company ZPWiK and the bonds issued by the Stadium (SPV) for reconstructing the city's football stadium. However, the risk resulting from ZWPiK project is low considering the company's self-financing capability. Zabrze's payments relating to the stadium project (comprising servicing liabilities towards a domestic bank's equity in a SPV and capital transfers to the SPV for bond redemption) are calculated at about PLN27m annually for 2015-2026 and those figures have been included in the city's multiyear financial plan. RATING SENSITIVITIES Improvement of operating performance on a sustained basis with operating margins at 8%-9%, coupled with direct risk stabilising at 55% of current revenue, would lead to an upgrade of the ratings. Improvement of operating performance on a sustained basis with operating margins at 8%-9%, coupled with direct risk stabilising at 55% of current revenue, would lead to an upgrade of the ratings. The ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin falls below 2%, leading to debt coverage exceeding 20 years and/or direct risk growth significantly above 55% of current revenue. Contact: Primary Analyst Magdalena Mikolajczak Analyst +48 22 330 62 85 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Committee Chair Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 1 44 29 91 34 