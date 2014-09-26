(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW/MILAN, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Koleje Mazowieckie - KM sp. z o.o.'s (KM) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. Its National Long-Term rating has been downgraded to 'A(pol)' from 'A+(pol)'. Subsidiary Koleje Mazowieckie Finance AB's EUR100m senior unsecured notes due in 2016, which are guaranteed by KM, has also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. Fitch has removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned a Negative Outlook to the issuer ratings. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the ratings of KM's sole owner, the Polish Region of Mazowieckie (MR; BBB/Negative). The removal from RWN reflects Fitch's expectations of MR's stronger capability of support as well as the diminishing of the refinancing risk of KM's EUR100m notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch considers that MR's ability to provide timely extraordinary support to KM has strengthened following the region's improved liquidity (see "Fitch: Polish Region of Mazowieckie's Liquidity Improving", dated 22 September 2014, on www.fitchratings.com). The refinancing risk of KM's maturing EUR100m bonds has also reduced with the progress with a bank consortium on a new financing agreement, expected to be signed in mid-November 2014. The value of the financing will be higher than assumed in May 2014 due to a larger capex programme. The agreement comprises a ten-year bond programme of up to PLN280m, a short-term credit line, a VAT pre-financing facility as well as a refinancing agreement for the EUR100m bonds maturing bullet in March 2016. Fitch classifies KM as a dependent public-sector entity under its public-sector entities rating criteria, and rates it using a top-down approach, reflecting its strategic importance to, and tight control by MR. KM is rated one level below MR to reflect the region's willingness and ability to support the company, based on a long-term framework agreement, securing KM a stable flow of funds. Fitch has revised its capex forecast made in May 2014 to around PLN700m in 2014-2015 from PLN500m. The programme, comprising mainly the purchase of new and the updating of existing rolling stock, has been enlarged by the purchase of 12 new trains. The additional purchase has been made possible by financing under the existing EU budget, i.e. at least 50% of the estimated PLN210m purchase price. Fitch expects KM's debt to rise significantly to about PLN800m at end-2015 from PLN495m at end-2013 to fund investment. The net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain high and increase to 6x by 2015 from 3.9x in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded if the region's ratings are downgraded or if support from the region weakens, which may be manifested in considerably lower compensation than estimated in the framework agreement. They may also be downgraded if KM's debt increases above Fitch expectations, reducing the region's capacity to support the company. Contact: Primary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Associate Director +48 22 330 67 01 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'Rating of Public Sector Entities', dated 4 March 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.