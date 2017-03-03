(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Bydgoszcz Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and the National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The affirmation reflects Bydgoszcz's sound operating performance, supported by strong financial management and a growing local economy. The ratings also incorporate moderate debt and healthy debt payback ratios. KEY RATING DRIVERS We expect Bydgoszcz to continue to post an operating margin of around 12% and an operating balance covering 3x annual debt service over the medium term. This is based on the assumption that the city's administration will maintain strict control of operating spending and that revenue from local taxes and fees will continue to grow, supported by the expansion of the city's tax base and a growing economy. In 2016 the city reported healthy operating results with an operating balance of PLN204 million that allowed 4x coverage of annual debt service. Operating expenditure grew 3.4%, slower than operating revenue growth of 5.7% (after excluding Family 500+ transfers for comparison). Revenue growth was driven by strong collection of taxes, including personal income tax (up 7%) and property tax (up 4%) which both make the bulk of the city's tax basket. In 2016 Bydgoszcz posted a budgetary surplus of PLN71 million or 4% of total revenue. Due to prolonged delays at the national level in launching EU funds, the city's PLN190 million capex was lower than budgeted at the beginning of the year. As a result, Bydgoszcz direct debt declined to PLN1,067 million in 2016 or 63% of current revenue (2015: PLN1,089 million). We expect the city's direct debt to decline in 2017-2018 before potentially resuming a growth path from 2019 when investments are expected to accelerate as the city taps the EU funds available for Polish local governments (LGs). Bydgoszcz will co-finance investments with mostly the city's current balance and partially new debt. We assume that direct debt will decline to below 60% of current revenue in the medium term and that the debt/current balance ratio will decrease to around six years (2016: 5.6 years), below the city's Fitch-estimated final debt maturity of 21 years. The city is exposed to interest rate risk and, to a lesser extent, FX risk, as all of Bydgoszcz's debt is floating-rate, of which 13% is euro-denominated. Both these risks are mitigated by the city's conservative financial management as the administration tends to budget higher amounts for interest payments than necessary. Bydgoszcz's management practices are a supportive rating factor. The city has rationalised operating spending and taken measures to increase revenue. The city's authorities are focused on creating conditions conducive to business development, on attracting new investors and on improving local infrastructure by taking advantage of the grants from the EU budget for 2014-2020. Fitch forecasts that capex will account for at least 16% of total expenditure over the medium term, with significant spending on roads and public transport. In Fitch's view, the municipal companies' debt does not constitute a major risk for the city's budget as most of these companies are self-supporting and repay debt with their own resources. In 2016, municipal companies' debt declined to PLN679 million in 2016 (preliminary data) from PLN840 million in 2015 following an earlier redemption by one of them. Over the medium term, Fitch expects debt of municipal companies to continue to decline in line, with their redemption schedule. As with other municipalities in Poland, Bydgoszcz launched the "Family 500+" programme in April 2016, which pays out a cash benefit of PLN500 per month per child to families with more than one child. The local government disburses the benefit made by the central government through transfers. As a result, the programme is neutral to the city's operating balance but operating and current margins, as well as debt-to-current revenue ratios between 2016 and 2015, are not directly comparable. Bydgoszcz is a large Polish city with around 356,000 inhabitants. GRP per capita in the Bydgosko-Torunski sub-region, where the city is located, was 104% of the national average in 2014. Bydgoszcz's economy is diversified, with services playing an important role. The local economy has benefited from improvements in local infrastructure leading to increased business activity and, consequently, higher tax revenue. The unemployment rate in the city is on a declining trend. In December 2016, it was at 4.8%, significantly below the national average of 8.3%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Bydgoszcz ratings could be upgraded if the city strengthens its operating performance, while maintaining sound debt metrics and its debt payback ratio at below five years on a sustained basis. A downgrade could result from a weakening of the city's operating performance accompanied by significant increase of debt, resulting in deterioration of the debt payback ratio to beyond 10 years. Contact: Primary Analyst Magdalena Mikolajczak Analyst +48 22 338 62 85 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Director +48 22 330 67 01 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1020026 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001