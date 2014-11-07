(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Czestochowa's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the city's continuing satisfactory operating performance, lower appetite for new debt than peers, a favourable debt structure as well as its strong liquidity. The ratings also take into account indirect risk resulting from the city's hospital, which may require support from the budget. The ratings further consider persistent pressure on operating expenditure stemming from a challenging legal framework. Fitch expects Czestochowa will maintain its operating balance at about 8% of operating revenue in 2014-2016 (PLN75m-80m), which will be in line with the historical average and should allow the city to cover its debt obligations by about 2x. In Fitch's opinion, this should be achieved by the city authorities' continued efforts to ensure that operating expenditure does not grow faster than operating revenue. Fitch forecasts that the city's debt to grow modestly in 2014-2016, on the back of investments (PLN470m by 2016), and to remain moderate at below 50% of current revenue (2013: PLN437m or 49%). We project debt-to-current balance to be around seven years, well below the city's estimated long-term debt maturity of 14 years. The majority of Czestochowa's debt was drawn from the European Investment Bank, at low interest rates, with long debt maturity and a smooth debt repayment profile, which reduces pressure on its budget. Fitch expects Czestochowa's capital expenditure to remain moderate in 2014-2016, at an average of PLN150m or 14% of total expenditure (2013: PLN130m or 13%). Investments, which are funded under the last EU budget programme period and are near completion, may however roll over into investments from the next EU budget period 2014-2020. Contingent liabilities include the long-term debt of its companies and health care units, partly guaranteed by the city. Fitch assesses this risk as low in comparison to the city's peers. The majority of the indirect risk stems from the city's hospital, which may require financial assistance from the budget through guarantees, or loans or loss coverage in the medium term. However, the size of this support should be limited relative to the city's budget, at below 1% of operating revenue. The local tax base is well diversified, but is weaker than most other medium-sized cities in Poland. Although GDP per capita for the Czestochowski sub-region, which includes Czestochowa and surrounding towns and villages, is lower than the national average, wealth indicators for the city are in line with the national average, as it is the strongest area in the sub-region. As with other Polish subnationals, Czestochowa has historically faced pressure to increase operating expenditure. This is driven mainly by under-funded responsibilities that were transferred to local governments by the State and the structural inflexibility of operating expenditure, mainly in the education and social care sectors. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade may result from an improvement of the operating margin above Fitch's expectations, accompanied with debt at below 50% of current revenue. A downgrade could result if debt coverage exceeds 15 years due to a sustained deterioration in the operating margin far below Fitch's expectations, or if there is a significant rise in Czestochowa's debt. Contacts: Primary Analyst Magdalena Mikolajczak Analyst +48 22 330 62 85 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Associate Director +48 22 330 67 01 Committee Chair Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.