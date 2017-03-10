(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Gdansk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(pol)', with Positive Outlook. The affirmation is based on Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding the city's sound operating performance, as well as strong debt service and debt payback ratios, which Fitch expects to continue over the medium term. The IDRs also reflect the solid strategic and financial management of Gdansk, which supports its strong self-financing capacity for the city's investment plans. The Positive Outlook on the National Rating reflects Fitch's view that Gdansk will continue to perform better than the majority of 'AA(pol)' category peers in its operating margin and debt ratios over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'A-' IDR reflects our expectations that Gdansk will continue to demonstrate solid operating performance in 2017-2018, with an operating balance of around PLN300 million (13%-14% of operating revenue), in line with the 2010-2016 average. This will be underpinned by the city authorities' continued cost control measures and tax revenue increase, supported by the projected growth of the national economy. In 2016, according to the city's authorities, the operating balance was high at PLN375 million or 14.8% operating revenue (2010-2015: average of PLN290 million), and above our expectations. This result was supported by, among other things, higher-than-budgeted tax revenue, especially from personal income tax, as well as the authorities' continued effective measures to limit opex growth. The city is currently rolling out new investments under the 2014-2020 EU programme period. This means Gdansk's investments in 2017-2018 could total PLN1 billion or an average 20% of annual total spending. This will be below the 2010-2016 average of 28%. Similar to previous years, Fitch expects the city to finance the majority of its capex from the current balance and non-returnable investment grants available to Polish local and regional governments (LRGs), which should limit Gdansk's recourse to debt. Gdansk has been reducing its debt since 2014, due to lower debt financing needs, and sound budgetary performance. Fitch expects the city's direct debt to return to a growth path from 2017 following investments, but not exceeding 50% of current revenue over the medium term (end-2016: 36%). Fitch projects the city's debt service and debt payback ratios to remain healthy in 2017-2018. Debt servicing (excluding early repayments) will be around 30% of the operating balance and debt payback (debt-to-current balance) is likely to stabilise at around three years (2016: 2.5 years), which will be well below the city's final debt maturity (up to 21 years). The city is to some extent exposed to interest-rate risk, as most of the Gdansk's direct debt (end-2016: 78.5%) had floating rates. However, this risk is largely mitigated by Gdansk's high cash reserves and a prudent budgetary approach, under which the city usually budgets higher amounts for interest payments on debt than the actual amounts paid. Gdansk's debt structure does not create high pressure on the city's budget, as 90% of the debt outstanding at end-2016 was drawn from international financial institutions, and it has low interest rates and long maturities (15-25 years). This benefits the budget as it limits the city's annual debt-service burden. Historically, Gdansk has had healthy liquidity. During 2016 cash in the city's accounts exceeded debt servicing almost 2.7x (3.6x when excluding early debt redemption). The city has a long track record of cash balances at year-end exceeding the scheduled annual debt service, which is positive for the ratings. Fitch expects the city's liquidity to be partly absorbed by investments in 2017-2018, but it should remain sound. Fitch expects the city's tax revenue to continue to grow in 2017-2018, supported by forecast GDP growth of 3% per year. Gdansk is the capital of the Pomorskie region, in northern Poland, and is the largest and wealthiest city in the region, with a well-diversified local economy. Together with Gdynia and Sopot, the city forms a conurbation with about 747,000 inhabitants (source: Central Statistical Office in Poland). The conurbation's gross regional product per capita was above PLN61,851 in 2014 (the seventh-highest among 66 sub-regions, based on the latest available data), and exceeded the national average by 38.5%. Fitch assesses the regulatory regime for Polish LRGs as neutral. LRGs' activities and financial statements are closely monitored and reviewed by the central administration. Disclosure in the LRGs' accounts is more than adequate. The main revenue sources such as income tax revenue, transfers and subsidies from the central government are centrally distributed according to a legally defined formula, which limits the central government's scope for discretion. Local tax rates such as real estate tax, which some LRGs are entitled to collect, are capped by the state. This makes LRGs reliant to some extent on decisions made by the central government and limits their revenue-raising flexibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES Gdansk IDRs are currently equalised with those of Poland (A-/Stable). The ratings could be upgraded if the city maintains sound operating performance on a sustained basis, resulting in a debt payback ratio below three years, provided the sovereign is also upgraded. A negative action on Poland's ratings will be reflected on Gdansk's ratings. Negative rating action could also result from a sustained deterioration of the operating performance or a significant rise in Gdansk's direct debt, leading to the city's debt payback ratio exceeding eight years. Contact: Primary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Director +48 22 330 67 01 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1020402 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001