(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Polish City of
Gdansk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the city's
National Long-Term
Rating at 'AA+(pol)', with Positive Outlook.
The affirmation is based on Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding the
city's sound operating performance, as well as strong debt
service and debt
payback ratios, which Fitch expects to continue over the medium
term. The IDRs
also reflect the solid strategic and financial management of
Gdansk, which
supports its strong self-financing capacity for the city's
investment plans.
The Positive Outlook on the National Rating reflects Fitch's
view that Gdansk
will continue to perform better than the majority of 'AA(pol)'
category peers in
its operating margin and debt ratios over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A-' IDR reflects our expectations that Gdansk will continue
to demonstrate
solid operating performance in 2017-2018, with an operating
balance of around
PLN300 million (13%-14% of operating revenue), in line with the
2010-2016
average. This will be underpinned by the city authorities'
continued cost
control measures and tax revenue increase, supported by the
projected growth of
the national economy.
In 2016, according to the city's authorities, the operating
balance was high at
PLN375 million or 14.8% operating revenue (2010-2015: average of
PLN290
million), and above our expectations. This result was supported
by, among other
things, higher-than-budgeted tax revenue, especially from
personal income tax,
as well as the authorities' continued effective measures to
limit opex growth.
The city is currently rolling out new investments under the
2014-2020 EU
programme period. This means Gdansk's investments in 2017-2018
could total PLN1
billion or an average 20% of annual total spending. This will be
below the
2010-2016 average of 28%. Similar to previous years, Fitch
expects the city to
finance the majority of its capex from the current balance and
non-returnable
investment grants available to Polish local and regional
governments (LRGs),
which should limit Gdansk's recourse to debt.
Gdansk has been reducing its debt since 2014, due to lower debt
financing needs,
and sound budgetary performance. Fitch expects the city's direct
debt to return
to a growth path from 2017 following investments, but not
exceeding 50% of
current revenue over the medium term (end-2016: 36%).
Fitch projects the city's debt service and debt payback ratios
to remain healthy
in 2017-2018. Debt servicing (excluding early repayments) will
be around 30% of
the operating balance and debt payback (debt-to-current balance)
is likely to
stabilise at around three years (2016: 2.5 years), which will be
well below the
city's final debt maturity (up to 21 years).
The city is to some extent exposed to interest-rate risk, as
most of the
Gdansk's direct debt (end-2016: 78.5%) had floating rates.
However, this risk is
largely mitigated by Gdansk's high cash reserves and a prudent
budgetary
approach, under which the city usually budgets higher amounts
for interest
payments on debt than the actual amounts paid.
Gdansk's debt structure does not create high pressure on the
city's budget, as
90% of the debt outstanding at end-2016 was drawn from
international financial
institutions, and it has low interest rates and long maturities
(15-25 years).
This benefits the budget as it limits the city's annual
debt-service burden.
Historically, Gdansk has had healthy liquidity. During 2016 cash
in the city's
accounts exceeded debt servicing almost 2.7x (3.6x when
excluding early debt
redemption). The city has a long track record of cash balances
at year-end
exceeding the scheduled annual debt service, which is positive
for the ratings.
Fitch expects the city's liquidity to be partly absorbed by
investments in
2017-2018, but it should remain sound.
Fitch expects the city's tax revenue to continue to grow in
2017-2018, supported
by forecast GDP growth of 3% per year. Gdansk is the capital of
the Pomorskie
region, in northern Poland, and is the largest and wealthiest
city in the
region, with a well-diversified local economy. Together with
Gdynia and Sopot,
the city forms a conurbation with about 747,000 inhabitants
(source: Central
Statistical Office in Poland). The conurbation's gross regional
product per
capita was above PLN61,851 in 2014 (the seventh-highest among 66
sub-regions,
based on the latest available data), and exceeded the national
average by 38.5%.
Fitch assesses the regulatory regime for Polish LRGs as neutral.
LRGs'
activities and financial statements are closely monitored and
reviewed by the
central administration. Disclosure in the LRGs' accounts is more
than adequate.
The main revenue sources such as income tax revenue, transfers
and subsidies
from the central government are centrally distributed according
to a legally
defined formula, which limits the central government's scope for
discretion.
Local tax rates such as real estate tax, which some LRGs are
entitled to
collect, are capped by the state. This makes LRGs reliant to
some extent on
decisions made by the central government and limits their
revenue-raising
flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Gdansk IDRs are currently equalised with those of Poland
(A-/Stable). The
ratings could be upgraded if the city maintains sound operating
performance on a
sustained basis, resulting in a debt payback ratio below three
years, provided
the sovereign is also upgraded.
A negative action on Poland's ratings will be reflected on
Gdansk's ratings.
Negative rating action could also result from a sustained
deterioration of the
operating performance or a significant rise in Gdansk's direct
debt, leading to
the city's debt payback ratio exceeding eight years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
