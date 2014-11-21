(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Gliwice's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding Gliwice's strong operating performance in the medium term. It also factors in Gliwice's prudent financial management, which together with a high share of earmarked capital grants and healthy liquidity, supports the implementation of the city's current investment plan. The ratings also take into account expected continued debt increase, driven by investment projects. However despite high capital spending debt to current revenue should remain moderate. Fitch's base case forecasts Gliwice's operating balance to average 13% of operating revenue in the medium term, compared with 12.9% in 2013 and an average 11.3% for 2010-2012. Performance will be underpinned by Gliwice's financial flexibility, restraint on opex growth, and increasing revenue from income and property taxes. We estimate Gliwice's investment spending for 2014-2016 at around PLN1.5bn (about 40% of annual total expenditure on average), mainly due to the building of a regional motorway co-financed by the State and the EU. Over 60% of investment financing is likely to come from capital grants (mainly from the EU budget) and the city's current balance, with the rest from debt funding. Fitch expects the city's debt will continue to grow in the medium term. However, it is likely to remain below 50% of current revenue (2013: 29% or PLN232m) and it should not put material pressure on Gliwice's budget, due to the city's continued solid budgetary performance. Fitch projects that the city's debt service and debt payback ratios will remain healthy in 2014-2016. We estimate debt servicing will be around 15% of the operating balance and debt-to-current balance would weaken to four years by end-2016 (2013: 2.3 years), which will still be below the weighted average debt maturity of 15-16 years. Annual debt service burden is aided by a significant share of debt being low-cost and long-term financing from European Investment Bank. The city's authorities follow a prudent budgetary policy, which underpin a solid operating performance despite persisting high pressure on opex. The latter arises mainly from underfunded responsibilities that were transferred to local governments by the State and from rigid spending items such as education and social care. 