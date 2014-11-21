(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Gliwice's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB+' and its National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)'.
The Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Gliwice's
strong operating performance in the medium term. It also factors
in Gliwice's
prudent financial management, which together with a high share
of earmarked
capital grants and healthy liquidity, supports the
implementation of the city's
current investment plan. The ratings also take into account
expected continued
debt increase, driven by investment projects. However despite
high capital
spending debt to current revenue should remain moderate.
Fitch's base case forecasts Gliwice's operating balance to
average 13% of
operating revenue in the medium term, compared with 12.9% in
2013 and an average
11.3% for 2010-2012. Performance will be underpinned by
Gliwice's financial
flexibility, restraint on opex growth, and increasing revenue
from income and
property taxes.
We estimate Gliwice's investment spending for 2014-2016 at
around PLN1.5bn
(about 40% of annual total expenditure on average), mainly due
to the building
of a regional motorway co-financed by the State and the EU. Over
60% of
investment financing is likely to come from capital grants
(mainly from the EU
budget) and the city's current balance, with the rest from debt
funding. Fitch
expects the city's debt will continue to grow in the medium
term. However, it is
likely to remain below 50% of current revenue (2013: 29% or
PLN232m) and it
should not put material pressure on Gliwice's budget, due to the
city's
continued solid budgetary performance.
Fitch projects that the city's debt service and debt payback
ratios will remain
healthy in 2014-2016. We estimate debt servicing will be around
15% of the
operating balance and debt-to-current balance would weaken to
four years by
end-2016 (2013: 2.3 years), which will still be below the
weighted average debt
maturity of 15-16 years. Annual debt service burden is aided by
a significant
share of debt being low-cost and long-term financing from
European Investment
Bank.
The city's authorities follow a prudent budgetary policy, which
underpin a solid
operating performance despite persisting high pressure on opex.
The latter
arises mainly from underfunded responsibilities that were
transferred to local
governments by the State and from rigid spending items such as
education and
social care.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Diminishing recourse to debt to finance capital expenditure
leading to direct
debt stabilisation at below 50% of current revenue, accompanied
by a sustainable
sound operating balance in line with 2013 results, could lead to
an upgrade.
A negative rating action could result if the city's debt payback
exceeds eight
years due to a sustained deterioration in the operating margin
far beyond
Fitch's expectations, and/or a significant rise in direct debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
