WARSAW/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Polish City of
Katowice's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National Long-term
rating at
'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Katowice's continued good operating
performance, albeit
weaker than in previous years, but still in line with Fitch's
expectations and
the ratings. The ratings take into account Katowice's high
liquidity buffer,
which supports debt servicing, and its wealthy economy and tax
base. The ratings
also factor in the city's projected moderate direct and indirect
debt in
2014-2015.
Fitch expects the city's operating performance to continue its
weakening trend
in 2014-2015, although it should remain above the city's rating
peers and
provide strong debt coverage. Fitch estimates the city's
operating margin in
this period will hover around 9%-10% (2013: 10.7% according to
the city's
estimate). This would correspond on average to PLN140m of
projected operating
balance, which should 2.5x cover debt service (including debt
repayment and
interest).
In Fitch's view, opex growth will continue to exceed operating
revenue growth.
This will result from the city's policy, which aims at providing
a high level of
services to the city's inhabitants and investment providers.
The city's liquidity buffer will be partially absorbed by capex
in 2014-2015,
but should remain strong, about PLN200m (PLN390m in 2013),
covering the city's
annual debt service, which is projected at about PLN50m on
average.
Following investments, Katowice's debt could peak at about
PLN700m at end-2014
(end-2013: PLN600m), but will still account for a moderate 45%
of current
revenue (43% in 2013). The city has already secured all its debt
financing needs
for 2014-2015 investments, with PLN105m available under the
contracted long-term
loans. The direct debt to current balance ratio should remain
healthy, at about
six years (four years in 2013), which will be well below the
city's average debt
maturity (of about 19 years).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by the continued
good operating
performance, with reducing pressure on debt-funded capex, could
trigger positive
rating action.
A downgrade could result from a significant deterioration of the
city's debt
coverage above nine years due to a sustained deterioration in
the operating
margin or a significant rise in the city's net direct risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Associate Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Research Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
