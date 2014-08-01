(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW/MOSCOW, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Katowice's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National Long-term rating at 'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Katowice will maintain its sound operating performance, despite a weaker 2013, given the city's still high flexibility on revenue and spending. The ratings also factor in an expected decrease in direct debt from 2015 as Katowice aims to finance its investments mainly from its own sources. This self-financing will partially absorb the city's significant cash reserves although the liquidity buffer should remain more than sufficient to ensure smooth debt service. Fitch expects the city to increase its operating balance close to PLN190m or 12% of operating revenue by 2017, from PLN147m in 2013, as part of the city's focus to improve operating performance over the medium term. In 2013 the operating margin fell to 10.7% as expected by Fitch and was the lowest level since 2009. Nevertheless, the operating balance of PLN147m was sufficient to cover debt service (including debt repayments and interest) by 5x. In Fitch's view, operating revenue growth will only slightly exceed opex growth in 2014-2017. This is because despite the city's flexibility on revenue and expenditure, Katowice refrains from significantly raising local taxes and fees in order to support local business and the cost of living. Revenue growth, however, is supported by the wealthy economy, a growing tax base and Fitch's expectations of faster economic expansion in Poland over the medium term. On expenditure we expect the city to make the same savings as it did in the previous year at 5% of operating expenditure. Fitch expects Katowice's capex to peak at PLN540m or 30% of total expenditure in 2014, with the completion of major infrastructural investments, before declining to average PLN330m annually (20% of total expenditure) in 2015-2017. Fitch projects that capital revenue (mainly EU grants) and the current balance will finance on average 60% of capex. The remainder will be funded with the city's high cash reserves and debt (only 2014-2015). The city's cash reserves of PLN390m at end-2013 will be partially absorbed by capex, but should not fall below PLN150m by 2017. This should still enable the city to comfortably cover annual debt service, projected by Fitch at PLN35m on average. Due to the city's high cash levels, its net direct debt was only PLN210m at end-2013 or 15% of current revenue. Cash on deposits generated higher interest than interest paid on its debt in 2013. As a result of capex funding Katowice's direct debt may rise to PLN670m by end-2014 or a moderate 47% of current revenue, from PLN600m (43%) at end-2013. The city has already secured all its debt-financing needs for its 2014-2015 investments, with PLN105m available under the contracted long-term loans with European Investment Bank and Council of Europe Development Bank. From 2015 debt is likely to decline to 42% of current revenue by 2017, as the city implements its policy to limit new debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES Sustainable sound operating performance and declining pressure to fund capex with debt could lead to a positive rating action. Conversely sharper deterioration in the city's debt coverage than expected by Fitch, due to a sustained weakening in the operating margin or a significant rise in the city's net direct risk, could result in a negative rating action Contact: Primary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Associate Director +48 22 330 67 01 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.