(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/PARIS, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Kielce's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) 'BBB-' and its National Long-term rating at 'A-(pol)'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline
scenario regarding
the city's operating performance with adequate debt ratios. The
ratings reflect
the city's moderate direct debt, and that local authorities have
already
attained most of the financing for the latest investment cycle.
The ratings also
factor in an expected increase of Kielce's indirect risk over
the medium term.
Fitch expects the city to maintain satisfactory operating
performance in
2014-2016 with the operating margin averaging 7%. This will be
supported by the
city authorities' prudent financial policy, continued cost
control and expected
growth of the national economy. In 2013 Kielce's operating
performance improved
substantially, with an operating margin of 8.4%, compared with
the average for
2009-2012 of 5.3%.
Fitch forecasts Kielce's direct debt in 2014-2016 to remain
moderate at 60% of
current revenue. The agency expects the city's annual capex to
peak at PLN260m
in 2014 (22% of total spending), before declining as investments
co-financed
from the 2007-2013 EU budget taper off. Majority of this capex
will be financed
by capital revenue (including EU funding) and the current
balance, limiting the
city's debt financing needs.
Fitch expects the city's debt-service and debt-payback ratios to
remain healthy
in 2014-2016. Debt service, projected to average PLN40m
(excluding early debt
repayments), is likely to be covered 1.5x-2x by the operating
balance. The
debt-to-current balance ratio is likely to be 11 years, below
the city's
weighted average debt maturity of 12-13 years.
In January 2014 Kielce repaid PLN28m of high interest-bearing
loans maturing in
2015-2017. Fitch views this as a positive rating factor, as it
allows the city
to reduce the cost of debt, and smooth the debt repayment
profile, reducing
refinancing risk in the medium term.
We expect the city's indirect risk, which arises mainly from
public sector
entities' debt, to increase to PLN140m by end-2016 from a low
PLN57m in 2013.
However, their risk to Kielce's budget is limited, as these
companies have the
capacity to repay their debt from their revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from the city stabilising its operating
performance in
line with 2013 results, and a debt-to-current balance ratio at
below 10 years.
A downgrade could result from a significant rise in debt or a
sustained
deterioration in operating performance with the operating margin
below 5%,
leading to debt service continuously exceeding the operating
balance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Associate Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
