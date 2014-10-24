(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW/MILAN, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Poznan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects the city will maintain its strong performance over the medium term and post operating margins above 13% in 2014-2016. Fitch believes that Poznan will maintain its policy to utilise its fiscal leeway and continue with efforts to expand the local tax base. Additionally, high spending flexibility should allow the city to mitigate continuing pressure on operating costs. Poznan's capital expenditure may amount to PLN1.6bn in 2014-2016 as the city continues with its infrastructure investments, mainly in roads and public transport. The city's self-funding capacity of investments is high with capital revenue (mainly EU grants) and the current balance covering most of the capital expenditure. Fitch expects Poznan's direct debt to decline to a moderate 60% of current revenue in 2016, from 75% at end-2013. The decrease will be driven by the completion of the city's major investments, the lack of new investments requiring debt financing and scheduled debt repayment. In nominal terms, debt is expected to decline to PLN1.6bn at end-2016 (2013: PLN1.8bn). Pressure on debt may arise if the city decides to significantly increase its investment programme above our expectations once new EU grants, under the 2014-2020 framework, become available. We forecast that annual debt service will not exceed PLN220m in 2014-2016. The city's operating balance should cover the principal and interest payments during this period by at least 1.8x. Poznan's debt-to-current balance ratio (debt payback ratio) should improve to five years by end-2016 from seven years at end-2013. Fitch expects indirect risk (debt of and guarantees on companies related to Poznan) to grow to PLN1.3bn in 2014 from PLN1.1bn in 2013. We consider this level of indirect risk to be manageable due to the strong self-financing ability of the companies. Poznan's diversified and wealthy economy has resulted in gross domestic product per capita at 2x the national average. Services dominate the local economy. The sector produces 73% of gross value added and employs about 77% of the local workforce. At end-July 2014, the unemployment rate was 3.5% and the lowest among Polish cities. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating could be upgraded if the city maintains its solid operating performance over the medium term with the operating margin close to 2013 levels, accompanied by contained direct debt growth and an upgrade of the sovereign rating (A-/Stable). A rating downgrade could result from sustained deterioration of the operating margin to below 9%, accompanied by continued debt growth approaching 100% of current revenue, leading to weak debt coverage ratios. Contact: Primary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Magdalena Mikolajczak Analyst +48 22 338 62 85 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Four French Local and Regional Governments - Rating Action Report here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.