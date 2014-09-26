(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed China-based
Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited's (Poly) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating at
'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has also
affirmed the
'BBB+' rating of the USD500m senior unsecured notes issued by
Poly Real Estate
Finance Ltd. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Hengli
(Hong Kong) Real Estate Limited (Hengli), a wholly owned
subsidiary of Poly, and
benefit from a keepwell agreement provided by Poly.
Poly's ratings benefit from a one-notch support uplift from its
parent China
Poly Group Corporation (China Poly) due to their strong linkage,
in accordance
with Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria.
Fitch has revised
the Outlook on Poly's standalone 'BBB' rating to Negative due to
the company's
increased leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory,
which rose to
52% at end-1H14 from 43% six months earlier. The Outlook
revision of the
standalone rating does not affect Poly's IDR and Outlook as the
uplift for
parental support will increase to two notches if the standalone
rating is
downgraded to 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rising Leverage: Poly's 1H14 net debt increased by CNY20bn from
end-2013,
leading to an increase of nine percentage points in its leverage
to 52%. This
increase was driven by the payment for the high land bank
acquisition of CNY57bn
made in 2013, and a slower cash collection due to slow mortgage
loan approval by
the banks for its customers.
Company Intends to Deleverage: Poly has undertaken a series of
measures to
improve its leverage. The company has adjusted its aggressive
land acquisition
stance in 2014 and new land acquisitions committed in 1H14 had
slowed down to
CNY22bn. The company is also seeking to improve its pace of
sales collection in
2H14, which if successful, may result in a faster increase in
operating cash
flow than Fitch's expectation. More projects will also be
launched in 2H14 as
Poly remains committed to achieving its 2014 sales target of
CNY150bn.
Challenges Remain: Poly still faces challenges to achieve its
2014 sales target
in 2H14 as competitors are all focusing on increasing their
sales in the tier-1
and tier-2 cities, where Poly generated 84% of its sales.
Contracted sales
year-to-date at end-August was CNY80bn, representing only 53% of
2014 sales
target. Furthermore, it is unclear whether mortgage approval
speedup will be
felt across all Poly's markets to improve its sales collection
pace. Banks' risk
aversion will not change as long as the pricing outlook for
Chinese homes
remains weak.
Parent support benefits ratings: Poly's ratings benefit from its
strong
operational and strategic linkage with its parent China Poly.
China Poly's
support is evidenced by significant ongoing funding support to
Poly, including
providing a keepwell deed for Poly's offshore debt issues.
Poly is a core subsidiary of China Poly as its strong growth has
enabled the
latter to become the largest homebuilder among 16 enterprises
wholly owned by
the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
of the State
Council, which has property as one of its core businesses. The
parent support,
however, does not raise Poly's ratings above the 'BBB+' level -
which is the
highest in China's homebuilding industry - as it is not
sufficient to offset
industry risk. However, if Poly's standalone rating weakens to
'BBB-' the uplift
will be increased to two notches from the one-notch uplift
currently applied.
Leading Chinese homebuilder: Poly is one of China's top three
homebuilders by
contracted sales value. Its operation is sufficiently
diversified across 43
cities, with over 90% of its sales from tier-one and tier-two
cities in 2012.
Poly also ranks among the top three homebuilders in 18 cities.
Its large scale
gives it strong operational and financial flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action for Poly's IDR include:
- Weakened linkage with China Poly due to government policy
changes or a change
in group strategy, or when policy may exert negative rating
pressure
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action for Poly's standalone ratings include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 45%
- EBITDA margin below 20% on a sustainable basis
No positive rating pressure is likely as the rating is already
at the peak for
this industry. For its standalone ratings on Negative Outlook,
Fitch does not
anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually
or
collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. However, if the
above factors do
not materialise, then the Outlook of its standalone ratings may
revert to
Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Director
+65 6796 7233
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Rating Chinese Homebuilders (October 2012)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Chinese Homebuilders
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
