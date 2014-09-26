(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited's (Poly) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' rating of the USD500m senior unsecured notes issued by Poly Real Estate Finance Ltd. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hengli (Hong Kong) Real Estate Limited (Hengli), a wholly owned subsidiary of Poly, and benefit from a keepwell agreement provided by Poly. Poly's ratings benefit from a one-notch support uplift from its parent China Poly Group Corporation (China Poly) due to their strong linkage, in accordance with Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria. Fitch has revised the Outlook on Poly's standalone 'BBB' rating to Negative due to the company's increased leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, which rose to 52% at end-1H14 from 43% six months earlier. The Outlook revision of the standalone rating does not affect Poly's IDR and Outlook as the uplift for parental support will increase to two notches if the standalone rating is downgraded to 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Rising Leverage: Poly's 1H14 net debt increased by CNY20bn from end-2013, leading to an increase of nine percentage points in its leverage to 52%. This increase was driven by the payment for the high land bank acquisition of CNY57bn made in 2013, and a slower cash collection due to slow mortgage loan approval by the banks for its customers. Company Intends to Deleverage: Poly has undertaken a series of measures to improve its leverage. The company has adjusted its aggressive land acquisition stance in 2014 and new land acquisitions committed in 1H14 had slowed down to CNY22bn. The company is also seeking to improve its pace of sales collection in 2H14, which if successful, may result in a faster increase in operating cash flow than Fitch's expectation. More projects will also be launched in 2H14 as Poly remains committed to achieving its 2014 sales target of CNY150bn. Challenges Remain: Poly still faces challenges to achieve its 2014 sales target in 2H14 as competitors are all focusing on increasing their sales in the tier-1 and tier-2 cities, where Poly generated 84% of its sales. Contracted sales year-to-date at end-August was CNY80bn, representing only 53% of 2014 sales target. Furthermore, it is unclear whether mortgage approval speedup will be felt across all Poly's markets to improve its sales collection pace. Banks' risk aversion will not change as long as the pricing outlook for Chinese homes remains weak. Parent support benefits ratings: Poly's ratings benefit from its strong operational and strategic linkage with its parent China Poly. China Poly's support is evidenced by significant ongoing funding support to Poly, including providing a keepwell deed for Poly's offshore debt issues. Poly is a core subsidiary of China Poly as its strong growth has enabled the latter to become the largest homebuilder among 16 enterprises wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, which has property as one of its core businesses. The parent support, however, does not raise Poly's ratings above the 'BBB+' level - which is the highest in China's homebuilding industry - as it is not sufficient to offset industry risk. However, if Poly's standalone rating weakens to 'BBB-' the uplift will be increased to two notches from the one-notch uplift currently applied. Leading Chinese homebuilder: Poly is one of China's top three homebuilders by contracted sales value. Its operation is sufficiently diversified across 43 cities, with over 90% of its sales from tier-one and tier-two cities in 2012. Poly also ranks among the top three homebuilders in 18 cities. Its large scale gives it strong operational and financial flexibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action for Poly's IDR include: - Weakened linkage with China Poly due to government policy changes or a change in group strategy, or when policy may exert negative rating pressure Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action for Poly's standalone ratings include: - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 45% - EBITDA margin below 20% on a sustainable basis No positive rating pressure is likely as the rating is already at the peak for this industry. For its standalone ratings on Negative Outlook, Fitch does not anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. However, if the above factors do not materialise, then the Outlook of its standalone ratings may revert to Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: Rating Chinese Homebuilders (October 2012) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Rating Chinese Homebuilders here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 