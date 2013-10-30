(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Portigon AG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view of the extremely high likelihood of support from the State of North Rhine Westphalia (NRW; AAA/Stable), Portigon's sole ultimate owner.

Portigon's 'A+' Long-term IDR is driven by the support structure in place outlined in the binding framework agreement. The contractually binding framework agreement commits NRW to be responsible for all Portigon's losses exceeding the amount that is shared by the other stakeholders of the former WestLB AG (Portigon's previous name).

The framework agreement was established in June 2011 between Portigon and its owners - as well as the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation (Bundesanstalt fur Finanzmarktstabilisierung; FMSA) and Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (AAA/Stable; NRW's wind-down entity for former WestLB AG's assets).

The 'A+' IDR reflects the hypothetical level at which Fitch would rate plain-vanilla senior unsecured long-term debt instruments, if Portigon was allowed to issue such instruments. Portigon's grandfathered senior and subordinated debt is rated 'AAA', reflecting the extremely high likelihood of support from Germany due to the explicit government guarantee covering such instruments.

Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to Portigon because it does not operate as a commercial bank.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Portigon's ratings are driven entirely by Fitch's view of the propensity and ability of NRW to provide support to Portigon. The ratings are sensitive to a change in this view, most likely through a change in the binding framework agreement setting out the support mechanism or through rating action on NRW.

Fitch believes that the nature of support and the propensity of the state-guarantors to provide it, is unlikely to change in the medium term, due to the reputational and financial risk of this to the state. The risk of Portigon requiring additional external support is also mitigated by its extremely strong capitalisation (Portigon reported a core Tier 1 ratio of 132.5% at end-H113).

Fitch expects that Portigon's reported total equity of EUR2.2bn will be sufficient to absorb operating losses in the next few years.

Portigon is refocusing itself as a servicer and manager of third-party portfolios, as demonstrated through the establishment in July 2013 of its 100%-subsidiary Portigon Financial Services. The ratings will continue to apply to the legal entity that is the successor of WestLB and would be sensitive to any changes to the ownership and responsibility of NRW that would lead Fitch to change its view of the state's propensity to provide support. PFS would be unlikely to benefit from such support.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'

State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'

State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AAA'