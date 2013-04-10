(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA/FRANKFURT, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Portigon AG's (Portigon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Portigon's (previously WestLB's) 'A+' rating is driven by Fitch's view of the extremely high likelihood of support from the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW; 'AAA'/Stable), Portigon's sole ultimate owner. As stipulated in the 23 June 2011 framework agreement between Portigon, its owners, the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation (Bundesanstalt fur Finanzmarktstabilisierung; FMSA) and Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (NRW's wind down entity for former WestLB's assets), NRW assumed the ownership responsibility for all losses exceeding the amount which is shared by the other stakeholders of the former WestLB. Portigon's grandfathered senior and subordinated debt is rated 'AAA', reflecting the extremely high likelihood of support from Germany due to the explicit government guarantee covering such instruments. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to Portigon because it does not operate as a commercial bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES Portigon's IDRs are purely driven by support and reflect Fitch's view on both the propensity of NRW to provide support and the ability of the federal state to support its former Landesbank. Its ratings are sensitive to any changes in this view and to potential rating pressure on NRW, which Fitch does not currently anticipate. In the absence of an explicit guarantee, Fitch typically assigns Support Rating Floors (SRF) linked to 'AAA' sovereign or federal states in the single 'A' range. The 'A+' rating of Portigon is at the top of the 'A' range to reflect the support structure in place outlined in the binding framework agreement. The SRF of 'A+' is in line with the SRF for large systemically important banks in Germany and Landesbanken with committed and strong state-owners. With regard to Portigon's grandfathered debt, the 'AAA' rating is sensitive to any potential rating changes of NRW, which in turn is sensitive to the ratings of Germany - NRW's creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the German solidarity system, which links NRW's creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany. Fitch believes that the grandfathered "Gewaehrtraegerhaftung" does not differentiate between senior and subordinated bonds and as a result Fitch rates both instruments at the same level. Portigon plans to refocus itself as a servicer and manager of third-party portfolios. This may involve some restructuring of the group and potentially a privatisation of certain operations. The ratings will continue to apply to the legal entity that is the successor of WestLB and would be sensitive to any changes to the ownership and responsibility of NRW that would lead Fitch to change its view of the state's propensity to provide support. A spin-off institution of Portigon's servicing and managing operations would be unlikely to benefit from such support. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA' State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AAA' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian van Beek Director +49 69 768 076 248 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325, Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Krista Davies Analyst +44 203 530 1579 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 