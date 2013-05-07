(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Portugal
Telecom SGPS SA's
(PT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a
Negative Outlook. At
the same time, the agency has affirmed the senior unsecured
rating of the bonds
issued by Portugal Telecom International Finance BV at 'BBB.'
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that at some stage the
Portuguese economy will
recover - albeit not soon - at which point PT's domestic
business may be
expected to return to growth. For now, this business is
performing reasonably
well in the face of harsh consumer conditions. Liquidity is
sound - management
have halved the dividend for three years (through 2014) saving
EUR1.0bn cash
relative to its prior commitment. Debt maturities are estimated
to be cash
covered through 2016.
However leverage is high and fluctuates due to the significance
of associate
dividends in the metric - a less predictable or visible form of
cash flow.
Fitch's assessment of PT's 2012 leverage was 2.9x and close to
the 3.0x
downgrade sensitivity. However, approximately 0.2x of leverage
was attributable
to 2012's shortfall in associate dividend receipts.
Dividends from Unitel in Angola of EUR50m compared with EUR126m
in 2011. Our
current rating case envisages leverage falling to 2.8x in 2013
and remaining at
this level through 2014, which although high, is still within
the guidelines for
a 'BBB' rating. PT's domestic operations are considered well
managed, with fibre
investment high by incumbent standards and the company's TV
product is well
developed. PT is the leading provider of triple-play in Portugal
despite the
presence of strong cable competition.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sovereign Pressure
With the Portuguese sovereign rated 'BB+'/Negative, PT's high
domestic
concentration leads to a 'BBB' rating that is constrained by the
sovereign and
is likely to come under material pressure in the event of
further downgrades of
the state. In the case of PT, any sovereign downgrade from the
current level
will prompt a corporate downgrade and the gap between the
sovereign and
corporate expected to remain no greater than two notches.
Importance of Associate Dividends
Associate dividend receipts are important in the context of
Fitch's leverage
calculation - in PT's case a function of unadjusted net debt to
EBITDA
(excluding Brazil) plus associate dividends. Associate dividends
amounted to 17%
of the denominator in 2012 and we forecast it to remain at
similar levels.
However, timing of receipts is unpredictable, as was seen with
Angolan receipts
in 2012, while the sustainability of dividends from its
Brazilian operations,
Oi, remains dependent on the turnaround of that business. Fitch
will factor in
sustainable dividends in assessing the company's expected credit
profile.
Limited Headroom
A shortfall in expected Unitel receipts meant PT's 2012 leverage
widened to 2.9x
versus a downgrade sensitivity of 3.0x. Unitel is Angola's
leading mobile
operator and is performing well. However, the timing and size of
dividend
repatriation are subject to approval by Angola's central bank,
with 2012
receipts of EUR50m compared with EUR126m in 2011, while PT
reported a short-term
financial receivable of EUR216m at YE12, relating to Unitel.
Oi has committed to a BRL2.0bn dividend through 2014, 15.5% of
which represents
PT's direct economic interest. These receipts are important
given that domestic
EBITDA is expected to remain under pressure. With some recovery
in cash receipts
from Angola (our model assumes just over EUR100m), combined with
underlying
domestic EBITDA pressure, Fitch currently envisages leverage of
around 2.8x for
2013. However, the timing and size of cash repatriation from
Angola is somewhat
unpredictable. This in turn is likely to lead to some volatility
in the leverage
metric and an important area to monitor.
Efficient Incumbent, Weak Economy
Portugal remains in the grip of sustained recession. Fitch
estimates negative
growth of 3.2% in 2012 and further contraction of 2.6% in 2013.
Telecoms spend,
particularly mobile, has proven less defensive than previously
thought across
all of southern Europe. Nonetheless, PT has developed a strong
position in
triple-play, helped by a fibre build passing 1.6 million homes.
Its Meo TV base
is over 1.1 million, growing 17% in 2012, helping it stabilise
fixed accesses
and grow its residential top line. A sizeable enterprise segment
has also proven
economically sensitive.
Good Liquidity
Despite its peripheral country domicile PT was nonetheless
successful in
diversifying funding sources in 2012, raising four-year retail
debt, extending
the maturity of its core bank facility, accessing EIB and vendor
finance, before
returning to the Eurobond market in Q412. Retained Vivo proceeds
and the
decision to half the dividend for 2012-14, boosted domestic cash
to EUR3.0bn at
YE12 pro-forma for the sale of Macau associate, CTM. The May
2013 EUR1.0bn 7
year benchmark deal confirms current market access is good.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- In the absence of a stronger sovereign environment and
materially more
conservative financial policy, an upgrade seems unlikely at
present.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Unadjusted leverage (net debt (excluding Brazil) to EBITDA
plus associate
dividends) breaching 3.0x on a protracted basis.
- A downgrade of the sovereign to 'BB' would be likely to prompt
an immediate
downgrade; given the economic implications for PT's domestic
business and
ability to refinance maturities in these circumstances.
