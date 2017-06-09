(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo
Posadas, S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (Posadas) ratings as follows:
--Local and Foreign Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'B';
--National Scale long-term rating at 'BB+(mex);
--USD400 million senior notes due 2022 at 'B+/RR3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Posadas' ratings are supported by the company's business
position as a leading
hotel chain in Mexico, solid brand equity, good operating
performance and broad
brand portfolio. The use of multiple hotel formats allows the
company to target
both domestic and international, business and tourist travellers
from different
income levels, diversifying its revenue base. Consistent product
offering and
presence in all major urban and costal locations in Mexico have
resulted in
occupancy levels that are above the industry average.
Conversely, Fitch
incorporates into Posadas' ratings its high leverage levels and
the industry's
high correlation to economic cycles, which negatively affect
operating trends in
downturns and increases volatility of operating results.
The 'RR3' Recovery Rating assigned to the senior notes issuances
indicates good
recovery prospects given default. 'RR3' rated securities have
characteristics
consistent with historically recovering 51%-70% of current
principal and related
interest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Business Position: Posadas' ratings are supported by the
company's
business position in Mexico, solid brand name and multiple hotel
formats. The
company's diversified revenues are generated from owned and
leased properties,
managed hotels and vacation club membership sales and annual
fees. The ratings
incorporate the industry's high correlation to economic cycles,
which negatively
affect operating trends in downturns and increases volatility of
operating
results. The use of multiple hotel formats allows the company to
target domestic
and international business travellers of different income
levels, in addition to
tourists, thus diversifying its revenue base. Geographic
diversification is
limited as Posadas' operations are primarily located in Mexico.
Good Operating Performance: Consistent product offering and
quality brand image
have resulted in occupancy levels that are above the industry
average in Mexico.
Occupancy has been relatively stable for the past couple of
years at around 65%,
above the 2016 and 2015 year-end country averages of 60.3% and
59.6%,
respectively. The company's diverse brand portfolio allows it to
offer luxury,
upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy rooms nationwide.
The change in
sales mix, supported by robust market demand and the strength of
the
U.S.-dollar-denominated rates, has contributed to increased ADRs
and, despite
steady occupancy rates, resulted in year-over-year sales growth
of 9.2% for the
LTM ended March 2017.
Cash Flow from Operations Supports Capex investments: Fitch
expects capex levels
to reach up to MXN1billion in 2017 and then decrease to MXN750
million for the
next few years. Capex is mainly related to the Vacation Club
project in Los
Cabos as well as the remodelling of rooms. These investments are
expected to be
funded with internally generated cash flows, which will result
in no additional
debt for the company. Going forward, Fitch believes Posadas'
strategy will
continue to be focused on managed hotels, as opposed to owned
hotels.
Fitch estimates that the recently announced tax settlement
payments will not
have an adverse impact on Posadas' credit profile despite
reducing the company's
cash flow generation. The company has resolved all audits,
fiscal credits and
observations related to the fiscal years 2007 to 2013 in a
conclusive manner.
Posadas has agreed to pay MXN612 million in 2017, and annual
payments of around
MXN309 million from 2018-2023. Management has stated that
payments will be
covered by operating cash flows and should not affect projects
and investment
forecasts in the following years.
FX Exposure: The company has a natural hedge to exchange rate
risk in servicing
its debt, since U.S. dollar revenues are used to cover USD31.5
million of
interest expense annually. Around 25% of the company's revenues
are denominated
in USD, since their hotels in coastal destinations and some
urban locations have
rates in this currency. The remaining revenues are not directly
denominated in
USD, but increases in hotel daily rates tend to follow movements
in the USD/MXN
exchange rate. Fitch expects that the company will maintain
around 30% of its
cash and equivalents denominated in USD in the mid term. As of
March 31, 2017
the company's USD cash balance was USD40.2 million and 100% of
its debt balance
was denominated in USD..
Fitch calculates that if prices were to remain unchanged, net
leverage, measured
as net debt/EBITDA, would increase from 3.2x to 3.3x. In
2015-2016 the impact of
the Mexican peso depreciation on Posadas' leverage was partially
offset by
improved EBITDA margins, as a result of higher ADRs and
occupancy levels,
resulting in improved RevPAR as well as increased sales from the
vacation club
segment.
Leverage Remains High: Fitch does not expect reductions in
Posadas' outstanding
debt balance; the slight strengthening of leverage ratios should
come from
improvements in EBITDA margins. Posadas increased its
USD-denominated senior
notes outstanding in mid-2016 to USD400 million from USD350
million after a
reopening in May of that year. No further debt increases are
expected, as the
company deploys its growth strategy using primarily internally
generated cash
flows. Fitch expects higher EBITDA margins from an increase in
the amount of
managed hotels in the portfolio. Adjusted debt/EBITDA is
expected to remain
close to 5.0x in the short term, but improve to around 4.5x as
EBITDA margins
strengthen to above 20%.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Posadas is the largest hotel operator in Mexico, with 155
hotels, resorts and
vacation properties in its portfolio with about 24,714 rooms.
The company's
hotels are located in a mix of urban and costal destinations
serving both
leisure and business travellers, with approximately 83% of rooms
located in
urban destinations and 17% in costal destinations. Posadas owns
only one hotel
outside the Mexican territory; it is located in Laredo, Texas,
and represents
less than 1% of the available rooms. The company operates under
multiple
formats: owned, leased and managed hotels. Fitch estimates the
total number of
rooms will grow to around 30,000 by year end 2019. Less than 2%
of these rooms
will be incorporated as a wholly owned hotel. Posadas'
development plan, focused
mainly on managed hotels, will allow the company to keep capex
levels low, as
growth could be funded by third parties. Fitch estimates that
cash flows
generated by operations and cash on hand will be enough to cover
maintenance
capex and annual tax settlement payments.
Posadas is well positioned in the domestic market in Mexico; its
size and
geographic diversification are smaller than global hotel
operators; operating
metrics are in line with industry players such as NH Hotel Group
S.A.
('B'/Positive) although the latter has higher leverage (Dec.
2016 adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR of 6.6x). Business models are different, since
Posadas has migrated
to an asset-light structure where strategic hotels are owned and
growth is
coming mostly from managed hotels, while NH leans more towards
owning and
leasing the properties.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Posadas
include:
--Future growth focuses on managed properties, resulting in the
portfolio mix
moving away from owned and leased properties;
--Sales for the vacation club segment increase from the addition
of a new
property;
--Broadly stable operating indicators in the short- to
medium-term;
--EBITDA margins improve slightly based on the increase in
managed properties;
--Capital expenditures reflect pipeline of one owned hotel and
recurring
maintenance/remodelling Capex.
--Tax settlement payments of MXN612 million paid in 2017 and
MXN309 million paid
from 2018-2023;
--The company does not issue additional debt, gross leverage
levels remain
between 5.0x and 4.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
--Stable EBITDA generation across cycles in conjunction with a
strengthening in
the margin.
--Consolidating gains in operating indicators.
--A proven track record of stronger and stable credit metrics,
such as adjusted
debt/EBITDAR consistently below 4.5x.
--Strong liquidity in the form of robust cash balances
complemented by available
committed credit lines.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
--Weakening operating trends or decreases in RevPAR that could
lead to lower
EBITDA and cash flow levels.
--Contingent liabilities that affect the issuer's ability to
generate cash.
--Cash outflows or incurring debt that result in adjusted
debt/EBITDAR
consistently higher than 5.0x.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is robust. The only debt maturity is the senior notes
due in 2022.
Cash balances as of March 31, 2017 were MXN1,982, before the
MXN612 million
payment related to the tax settlement. Cash and equivalents
include a USD
position worth USD40.2 million. As of March 31, 2017, the
company has an unused
committed secured credit line of MXN200 million, which provides
additional
support to liquidity.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Grupo Posadas, S.A.B. de C.V.
-- Local and Foreign Long-Term IDRs at 'B';
-- National Scale Long-Term Rating at 'BB+(mex);
-- USD400 million senior notes due 2022 at 'B+/RR3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June, 8, 2017.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Fitch adjusted the
profits from asset
sales to be reflected below the EBITDA line.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
