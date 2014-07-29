(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Poland-based
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski's (PKO BP) Support
Rating (SR) at '2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PKO BP's SR of '2' reflects Fitch's view of the high probability
of support from
the Polish sovereign. This is based on the bank's high domestic
systemic
importance, reflected in its substantial market shares of retail
deposits and
total customer loans (21% and 16%, respectively, at end-1Q14).
Fitch's view on
support is further underpinned by PKO BP's still significant
state ownership
(31.4% at end-1Q14), the sovereign's commitment to retain
control of the bank
and potential reputational damage should the bank default. PKO
BP's moderate
size (its total assets equalled less than 13% of Poland's GDP at
end-2013) and
the fact that most other Polish banks are foreign-owned limit
the cost of
potential support for the authorities in case of systemic
stress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PKO BP's SR is sensitive to a weakening in Fitch's assumptions
around sovereign
support propensity in view of further progress being made in
addressing both the
legislative and the practical impediments to effective bank
resolution in the
European Union. This will mainly occur through national
implementation of the
provisions of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD),
which is likely
to reduce implicit state support for banks. As a result, PKO
BP's SR is likely
to be downgraded to '5'. At this stage, this is likely to take
place either in
2H14 or 1H15, but this could change. The timing will be
influenced by Fitch's
continuing analysis of progress made on bank resolution and
could also be
influenced by idiosyncratic events (see "Fitch Affirms SRFs of
64 EMEA Banks;
Downward Revisions Likely For Most Due To Weakening Support" at
www.fitchratings.com).
An upgrade of the Polish sovereign rating would be unlikely to
lead to a similar
rating action on PKO BP given downward pressure from resolution
progress. A
multi-notch downgrade of the sovereign rating would trigger a
downgrade of PKO
BP's SR.
PKO BP is by far the largest bank in Poland with a leading
franchise in all
major market segments. The bank's market position is expected to
strengthen
following its recent acquisition of Nordea's Polish assets
(completed in April
2014) comprising banking, life insurance and leasing operations.
Nordea
represented a significant 16% of PKO BP's consolidated balance
sheet at
end-1Q14.
The state aims to ultimately reduce its stake in the bank to a
blocking 25% plus
one share. In Fitch's opinion, the further divestment by the
Polish authorities
of PKO BP's shares would be unlikely to impact the bank's SR
given PKO BP's
unchanged high systemic importance and the still strong degree
of state control
over the bank. PKO BP's corporate charter limits the voting
rights of a single
shareholder (excluding the state) to 10% of the total.
