NEW YORK, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms all long-term
ratings assigned
to Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTP shares)
issued by three
closed-end funds managed by U.S. Bancorp Asset Management, Inc.
(USBAM) and
subadvised by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC (NFA) and Nuveen Asset
Management LLC
(NAM).
Fitch affirms the following ratings on the VMTP shares noted
below:
Minnesota Municipal Income Portfolio Inc. (MXA)
--$31,100,000 of aggregate liquidation preference of VMTP
shares, Series 2017,
term redemption on May 1, 2017, at 'AAA'.
American Municipal Income Portfolio Inc. (XAA)
--$43,500,000 of aggregate liquidation preference of VMTP
shares, Series 2017,
term redemption on May 1, 2017, at 'AAA'.
First American Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (MXN)
--$13,000,000 of aggregate liquidation preference of VMTP
shares, Series 2017,
term redemption on May 1, 2017, at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The long-term ratings primarily reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the preferred shares as
calculated per
the funds' over-collateralization (OC) tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the funds'
operations;
--The capabilities of USBAM as investment advisor and NFA and
NAM as
subadvisors.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of April 15, 2014, the funds' asset coverage ratios for the
above noted VMTP
shares, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company
Act of 1940,
were in excess of the minimum asset coverage threshold of 225%
currently set by
the terms of the VMTP shares.
As of the same date, the Effective Leverage Ratios were below
the 45% maximum
leverage ratio allowed by the funds' governing documents (46% if
the increase in
the ratio is due exclusively to asset market value volatility)
for the VMTP
shares.
In the event of asset coverage declines, the funds' governing
documents will
require the funds to reduce leverage in order to restore
compliance with the
asset coverage test breaching the required threshold.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Compliance with the asset coverage and effective leverage ratio
requirements are
tested daily. Failure to cure an asset coverage breach by the
Asset Coverage
Cure Date results in an Asset Coverage Mandatory Redemption.
Failure to cure an
Effective Leverage Ratio breach by the Effective Leverage Ratio
Cure Date
results in an Effective Leverage Ratio Mandatory Redemption.
In the event of an asset coverage breach, subsequent to the
Asset Coverage Cure
Date each fund shall deposit sufficient funds with the
Redemption and Paying
Agent for the redemption of a sufficient number of VMTP shares
to restore asset
coverage compliance. The exposure period to market risk for the
preferred shares
in the event of a mandatory redemption due to an asset coverage
breach is 45
days, consistent with Fitch's 60 day criteria guideline.
In the event of an effective leverage ratio breach, subsequent
to the Effective
Leverage Ratio Cure Date each fund shall (a) deposit sufficient
funds with the
Redemption and Paying Agent for the redemption of a sufficient
number of VMTP
shares to restore effective leverage ratio compliance, (b)engage
in transactions
involving or relating to the floating rate securities not owned
by the Fund
and/or the inverse floating rate securities owned by the Fund,
including the
purchase, sale or retirement of these securities to restore
effective leverage
ratio compliance, or (c) engage in a combination of these
approaches in order
to restore effective leverage ratio compliance. The exposure
period to market
risk for the preferred shares in the event of a mandatory
redemption due to an
effective leverage ratio breach is 41 days, consistent with
Fitch's 60 day
criteria guideline.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on the funds to assess the
strength of the
structural protections available to the VMTP shares compared to
the stresses
outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests
included
determining various 'worst case' scenarios where the funds'
leverage and
portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of the funds'
operating and
investment guidelines.
Only under remote circumstances, such as increasing the funds'
issuer
concentration, while simultaneously migrating the portfolios to
a mix of 80%
long-term 'BBB' bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset
coverage available
to the VMTP Shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold, and instead
passed at a 'AA'
rating level.
Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and
the minimal rating
impact, Fitch views the funds' permitted investments, municipal
issuer
diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms
as consistent
with an 'AAA' rating.
THE FUNDS
The funds are closed-end management investment companies
regulated by the
Investment Company Act of 1940. The funds currently invest
primarily in
investment grade quality municipal bonds.
THE ADVISER
USBAM, a subsidiary of U.S. Bank National Association, manages
the funds' assets
and serves as the funds' administrator. NAM along with its
parent NFA each
serves as investment sub-advisor to the fund pursuant to
separate investment
sub-advisory agreements with USBAM. NAM makes investment
decisions for the
funds, places purchase and sale orders. NFA provides certain
other services to
the funds, including assisting in the supervision of the funds'
investment
program, risk monitoring, managing the forms and level of
leverage employed by
each fund and assisting with pricing of the funds' portfolio
securities.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings assigned to the preferred shares may be sensitive to
material
changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or
market risk of
the funds, as described above. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be
lowered by Fitch.
The funds have the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative
transactions which may not be captured by the funds' Asset
Coverage test or
Effective Leverage Ratio. The funds do not currently engage in
derivative
activities and do not envision engaging in material amounts of
such activity in
the future. In fact, such activity is limited by the funds'
investment
guidelines and could run counter to the funds' investment
objectives of
achieving tax-exempt income. Material derivative exposures in
the future could
have potential negative rating implications if it adversely
affects asset
coverage available to rated preferred shares.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines
applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the
criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
