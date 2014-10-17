(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Priory
Group No. 3 plc's
(Priory) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a
Stable Outlook as
well as the super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) and
senior secured
notes due 2018 at 'BB+/RR1'. The GBP175m senior unsecured notes
due 2019 - rated
'BB'/'RR2' - have been placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
The affirmation follows the announcement by Priory that it has
entered into a
sale and leaseback transaction for six acute psychiatric
hospitals across the
UK. The transaction will reduce funds from operations (FFO)
lease adjusted gross
leverage and increase headroom at the current rating level. The
sale is expected
to generate about GBP218m of net proceeds. Such proceeds,
together with surplus
cash of about GBP40m, will be used to prepay around GBP245m of
its GBP631m
senior secured notes and a redemption premium of about GBP13m.
Additional rental
expense per annum is expected to be GBP13m (which Fitch
capitalises at 8x
multiple to derive a debt-equivalent figure). Priory expects the
transaction to
complete on 29 November 2014 at the latest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Rating Headroom
Pro-forma for the transaction, we expect FFO adjusted gross
leverage to decrease
to 5.7x from 6.7x at FYE13 and FFO fixed charge coverage to
improve to about
2.0x from 1.8x. As a result, financial flexibility has improved,
providing
additional headroom under the current 'B+' rating and thereby
further
differentiating Priory from lower-rated health and social care
providers.
However, we do not expect credit metrics to reach our positive
rating triggers
in the near term, hence the Stable Outlook on the IDR.
Improved Recoveries for Senior Notes
Fitch has placed the 'BB'/'RR2' instrument rating for the senior
notes due 2019
on RWP, reflecting our expectations of improved recoveries for
this class of
creditors upon the repayment of GBP245m of prior-ranking senior
secured notes.
While the proportion of freehold and long-leasehold properties
within the
overall portfolio will reduce to 83% from 85%, we estimate the
value of the
assets in a liquidation scenario to remain sufficient to ensure
recoveries for
unsecured noteholders up to 'RR1' (i.e. 91% to 100% recovery
rate). Outstanding
recoveries are supported by the lack of structural subordination
for unsecured
noteholders and by the UK jurisdiction where any liquidation of
the assets would
likely take place.
Operating Challenges Remain Manageable
The group's 1H14 performance was satisfactory despite an
on-going challenging
operating environment, driven by higher staff and compliance
costs across the
sector and unfavourable pricing, especially in the Education
division. We
believe that Priory is well placed to manage these challenges,
given its leading
market position as the UK's largest provider of independent
acute mental health
care, strong brand and good relationship with the National
Health Service (NHS).
The rating of 'B+' is supported by management's proactive
approach in adapting
to a new operating environment, in managing costs, in conducting
asset sales to
reduce debt and in investing in marketing and systems to help
drive growth
Adequate Business Diversification
Priory's diversification across high acuity mental health care,
elderly care
homes, educational and other specialist services helps mitigate
the impact of
potential challenges arising from one single segment. Recently
the
under-performance of the Education division resulting from a
structural change
in pupils' mix towards lower-margin day placements and away from
higher-margin
residential placements has been partly compensated by sustained
growth in other
divisions.
Supportive Long-Term Fundamentals
We continue to believe that Priory is well placed to benefit
from the
outsourcing of high acuity patients by the NHS in the long term.
We expect
future volumes to largely offset pricing pressure stemming from
fee negotiations
with the NHS over the near-to medium-term as a result of budget
constraints.
Moderate Execution Risks
We consider the underlying execution risk inherent in Priory's
expansion plans
for its healthcare and Craegmoor divisions to be moderate given
management's
track record. The group has recently indicated that it will
prioritise growth
opportunities in private outpatients and new autism services
where it can
achieve higher growth than the wider market. Fitch believes that
these targeted
growth areas will not affect Priory's business risk profile
materially.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-FFO lease-adjusted gross leverage below 5.0x (or 4.5x net of
unrestricted cash)
on a sustained basis
-FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x on a sustained basis
-Improvement in EBITDAR margin towards 30% or free cash flow
(FCF) margin of 5%
on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-FFO lease-adjusted gross leverage above 6.5x (or 6.0x net of
unrestricted cash)
on a sustained basis
-FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x on a sustained basis
-Permanently weak FCF resulting from further price and cost
pressure
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Long Dated Debt Maturity Profile
The debt structure provides the group with financial flexibility
as the maturity
profile is back-ended and long-dated. Following the sale and
leaseback, debt
will include GBP386m of senior secured notes due 2018 and
GBP175m of senior
notes due 2019.
Satisfactory Liquidity
Given the absence of significant debt maturity until 2018,
together with our
expectation of positive FCF from FY15, we expect liquidity to
remain
satisfactory. In addition, Priory has access to committed GBP70m
senior secured
revolving credit facility (RCF) expiring in 2017 that can be
used for capex
purposes of up to GBP50m. As of June 2014 GBP46.2m was available
under the
committed RCF.
