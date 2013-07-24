(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Liechtenstein-based PrismaLife AG's (PL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+', Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and senior bond rating at 'BBB'.

The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS rating are Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the life insurer's strong capital position and low investment risk, which Fitch expects to be maintained, and its solid performance in 2012. These positive rating factors are partly offset by PL's dependency on unit-linked products and its small size, which is constraining its ratings.

PL faces limited investment risks as primarily policyholders carry the risk of falling equity markets. Relative to the company's size, Fitch views positively the fact that PL largely reinsures its mortality and disability risks. This risk-averse approach leads to lower regulatory capital requirements resulting in a regulatory capital position of over 1,000% in recent years. Fitch expects PL to maintain a strong regulatory solvency ratio under Solvency II. Under Fitch's own risk-based capital assessment and stress testing, PL's capitalisation is strong and resilient.

Fitch views positively that PL confirmed the turnaround in gross written premiums (GWP) growth with a yoy increase of 6.8% to EUR212.4m in 2012 (2011: 11.5% to EUR198.8m) and that the company has consistently increased its regular premium business. Net income was stable at EUR2.9m (2011: EUR2.8m) equalling a return on assets of 0.47% (2011: 0.48%) which Fitch regards as strong. PL issued subordinated debt of EUR7m in 2006 and senior debt of EUR20m in 2007, and its financial leverage was 31% at end-2012 (2011: 33%) with interest coverage at 3.6x (2011: 3.9x). Both financial leverage and interest coverage are in line with PL's current rating level.

PL is the main operating entity of the Onesty Group (Onesty) which had total equity of EUR78.4m at year-end 2011. PL's shareholders' funds of EUR50.4m represent around 60% of the group's total equity. Although on a consolidated basis Onesty reported stronger financial ratios than PL on a stand-alone basis with a return on assets of 0.89%, financial leverage of 26% and coverage of 8.2x at year-end 2011, Fitch views ownership by Onesty as neutral to PL's ratings. However, Fitch regards the relationship with sister company Onesty Sales as important and positive for PL's distribution power.

Fitch will continue to follow PL's premium development as consumer demand for unit-linked insurance products tends to be volatile. However, new business volumes are supported by the fact that PL's largest distribution partner and sister company Onesty Sales is one of the five largest sales organisations within the German life insurance market.

Fitch continues to view PL as having a low level of product diversification in its book of business as premium income consists of 99% unit-linked policies.

However, Fitch considers it positive that PL continued with efforts to increase product diversification in Q412 by introducing a new biometric product line in cooperation with fpb AG, a subsidiary of Friends Provident International. Fitch believes this offers PL new growth opportunities and views it as likely that PL's GWP growth and product diversification will benefit from the new product-line.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustained above-market-average GWP growth and improved earnings diversification while maintaining strong capitalisation.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include below-market-average GWP growth and a sustained weakening in profitability resulting in a return on assets below 0.30% over a prolonged period of time.

PL had total assets of EUR855.6m at end-2012 (2011: EUR722.9m) and is owned by Onesty Group AG (76.85%), and its management team (23.15%).