(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Liechtenstein-based
PrismaLife AG's (PL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'BBB+',
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and senior bond
rating at 'BBB'.
The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS rating are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the life insurer's strong capital
position and low
investment risk, which Fitch expects will be maintained, and its
solid
performance in 2013. The ratings are constrained by PL's small
size and scale
with total assets of EUR950.4m and shareholders' funds of
EUR52.5m at end-2013.
Additionally PL, as a leading provider in this segment, faces
dependency on
unit-linked products as its premium income consisted of 99%
unit-linked policies
at end-2013.
PL faces limited investment risk as policyholders primarily
carry the risk of
falling equity markets. Fitch views positively that PL largely
reinsures its
mortality and disability risks. This risk-averse approach leads
to lower
regulatory capital requirements resulting in a regulatory
capital position of
959% at end-2013. Fitch expects PL to maintain a strong
regulatory solvency
ratio under Solvency II. Under Fitch's own risk-based capital
assessment and
stress testing, PL's capitalisation is strong and resilient.
PL's GWP declined by 18.2% to EUR173.7m in 2013 after strong GWP
growth in 2012
(+6.8%) and 2011 (+11.5%). The decrease was caused by a
reduction in single
premium business which declined to EUR5.8m in 2013 from EUR51.0m
in 2012. In
terms of regular premiums PL's new business and GWP growth was
strong with
increases of 8.6% and 3.6%, respectively, while the German life
market reported
negative 12.8% and positive 0.4%, respectively. PL's net income
was stable at
EUR2.8m in 2013 (2012: EUR2.9m). This led to an adequate return
on assets of
0.42% (2012: 0.47%). PL's financial leverage was 31% at end-2013
(2012: 31%) and
its fixed charge coverage 4.2x (2012: 3.6x). Both sector credit
factors were in
line with the rating in 2013.
Fitch will continue to follow PL's premium development as
consumer demand for
unit-linked insurance products tends to be volatile. However,
new business
volumes are supported by the fact that PL's main distribution
partner, Onesty
Sales (formed by its sister companies), represent one of the
five largest sales
organisations within the German life insurance market.
Product diversification in PL's book of business is low.
However, PL introduced
a product line, called CARDEA.life, including disability, term
insurance and
unit-linked pension products in 4Q12. In terms of new business,
biometric
policies had a share of 16% in 2013.
PL is owned 76.9% by Onesty with the remaining 23.1%
predominantly owned by PL's
management team.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include improved operating
scale as measured
by total assets above EUR2bn while maintaining strong
capitalisation and stable
earnings.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include capitalisation
declining to a level
of below "very strong" in Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model
capital assessment
and a sustained weakening in profitability resulting in a return
on assets below
0.30% over a prolonged period of time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Committee Chairperson
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 299 137
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.