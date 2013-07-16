(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based PJSC CB PrivatBank's (Privat) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow the agency's revision of the Outlooks on Ukraine's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Affirms Ukraine at 'B'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 28 June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The revision of the Outlook on Privat's Long-term IDR reflects the increased likelihood of a downgrade of Ukraine's Country Ceiling ('B'), capturing higher transfer and convertibility risks, as well as the potential for further deterioration in the sovereign's financial position with negative implications for the country's banking sector, in particular a further reduction in economic activity and/or a weakening of the UAH. In Fitch's view, Privat's current 'b' Viability Rating will come under downward pressure due to risks stemming from the weaker operating environment. In particular, a weaker environment would increase the potential for further increases in loan impairment to put pressure on capital and/or increasing volatility in client funding to constrain the bank's liquidity position. In addition to weaknesses in the operating environment, the bank's ratings also reflect risks arising from recent rapid loan growth, high borrower and industry concentrations, and potentially large related-party business. The ratings also take into account the bank's broad domestic franchise, material loss-absorption capacity and moderate refinancing risks. Privat's pace of credit expansion remains above the sector average - the portfolio grew by 13% in 2012 and 7% in 5M13 compared with 2% and 1% for the sector, respectively. This was driven by exposures to the oil trading and metallurgy sectors, where the bank's owners have business interests. Reported related-party lending was 66% of Fitch core capital at end-Q113, but could be significantly higher, in Fitch's view. At end-Q113, reported exposure to the top 25 borrowers accounted for 19% of loans or 126% of equity, although Fitch believes concentrations could be higher in light of possible links between the bank's borrowers. Lending to the oil trading sector remains particularly high (27% of loans at end-Q113, down from 32% at end-2011), having grown 4x in absolute value from end-2008. In Fitch's view, only part of the financing received by the borrowers from the oil trading segment is used for working capital requirements, while the portion used for other purposes, including capital expenditures, could be higher than reported. While oil trading exposures were reportedly performing, Fitch still has concerns about the amount of financing received by these borrowers relative to their reported business volumes, and the sources of loan repayments. Most of these borrowers' reported financial standing is weak, although this is quite common in Ukraine Non-performing loans (NPLs, loans overdue for more than 90 days) were a moderate 5.5% of loans at end-Q113, after write-offs of 0.7% (non-annualised) of average loans in Q113 and 1.8% in 2012. NPLs are fully covered by reserves, but reserve coverage of individually impaired loans (24% of gross loans) was moderate, at below 40%, although these were reportedly performing. Recent loan growth could result in further provisioning requirements keeping pressure on profitability. Fitch calculates that Privat could create reserves equal to about 20% of the loan book before the Basel total capital ratio (15.3% at end-Q113) would fall to 10%. In addition, pre-impairment profit equal to 5% (annualised) of loans in Q113 creates material loss-absorption capacity. Internal capital generation is the only planned source of capital, but capital trends in the short term will mainly be determined by growth ambitions and asset-quality recognition. Deposit inflows, mainly from retail clients, continued to end-Q113, reflecting the sector trend. Privat's liquidity cushion is reasonable, but not overly large, covering nearly 18% of client accounts at end-Q113. Short-term refinancing requirements appear small, with the next large debt repayments, including a USD200m Eurobond (1% of end-Q113 liabilities), falling due in 2015. Fitch has also affirmed Privat's senior unsecured debt's Long-term rating at 'B' and the Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. At the same time, Fitch notes that, at end-Q113, retail deposits, which rank senior to other creditors under Ukrainian law, accounted for a high 68% of Privat's non-equity funding. This represents significant subordination for other senior creditors, including bondholders, which could limit recoveries for those creditors in a default scenario. However, in case of default, Privat would be unlikely to be forced into bankruptcy procedures and a fire sale of assets, in Fitch's view, due to its sizable market shares and systemic importance, which somewhat reduces downside recovery risks for bondholders. RATING SENSITIVITIES Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the country's economic prospects, combined with reduced borrower and sector concentrations, would reduce downward pressure on the ratings. A downgrade of Privat's ratings may be triggered by a sovereign downgrade, or if the bank suffers large losses as a result of deterioration in loan quality without this being offset by proper equity injections. A marked tightening of the bank's capital position, a liquidity shortfall or rising concerns about the level and quality of related-party exposures could also result in a downgrade. Any further marked increase in bondholder subordination could result in a downgrade of the Recovery Rating, and hence also the Long-term rating of Privat's debt. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' 