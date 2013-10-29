(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Senior debt ratings at 'A';
--Junior subordinated debt 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch also affirms Progressive's operating subsidiaries' Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA'. A complete list of ratings
follows the end of the
release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's ratings are based on Progressive's excellent operating
performance,
pricing and underwriting expertise, personal auto insurance
franchise, modest
catastrophe risk, conservative investment allocation, and strong
risk-based
capital position.
Progressive's overall GAAP combined ratios was 93.3% as of Sept.
30, 2013 an
improvement over full year 2012's result of 95.6% and Sept. 30,
2012 result of
95.9%. Embedded in PGR's culture is obtaining a GAAP calendar
year combined
ratio of 96% or better. In fact, the company's annual dividend
and employee
bonuses are tied, in part, to obtaining this goal.
Fitch continues to view Progressive as one of the strongest
underwriters among
major property/casualty companies, and recognizes the company's
history of
strong underwriting margins and stability. PGR's five- and
10-year statutory
combined ratio average is 93.4% and 90.4% respectively and over
the last 45
years PGR has a combined ratio in excess of 100% only three
times.
Fitch believes that Progressive's financial leverage, as
measured by total debt
to total capital, will remain within a reasonable range for the
rating category
in the near term. The company's financial leverage at June 30,
2013 was 24.3%.
Fitch's pro forma Sept. 30, 2013 financial leverage ratio,
including the
retirement of $150 million due Oct. 1, 2013 was 22.1%.
Progressive's profitability promotes strong interest coverage.
Pro forma GAAP
fixed charge coverage for Sept. 30, 2013 is 14.2x up from year
end 2012 of 9.2x.
If PGR's target combined ratio deteriorates towards its 96%
target Fitch
believes that interest coverage will be closer to high single
digits rather than
the historical low double digits.
Fitch's ratings also reflect the limited product diversification
and high
notional operating leverage of the company. However, Fitch notes
that
diversification without a sound business strategy would be a
credit negative.
Progressive's high notional operating leverage potentially
exposes capital to
unexpected pricing errors. This exposure is further exacerbated
by the company's
monoline nature, which exposes the company to auto industry
specific risks.
Thus, a sudden change in fortunes for auto writers, particularly
in a manner
that is currently difficult to predict or model, would
potentially have a
greater negative impact on Progressive's capital than it would
for less
leveraged and more diversified companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include the
following:
--Obtaining a GAAP calendar year combined ratio of 99% or
higher;
--An increase in statutory net leverage, defined as net written
premiums plus
total liabilities relative to policyholders surplus plus
Progressive Investment
Company, Inc's assets, above 5.0x;
--Failure to maintain statutory maximum dividend coverage ratio
of 7.0x or
higher on a sustained basis;
--A meaningful change to the auto insurance market that
unfavorably alters
operating environment.
Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade for Progressive is
unlikely in the near
term given the company's narrow product focus and high notional
leverage.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The Progressive Corporation
--IDR at 'A+';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--$500 million 3.75% due Aug. 23, 2021 at 'A';
--$300 million 6.625% due March 31, 2029 at 'A';
--$400 million 6.25% due Dec. 1, 2032 at 'A';
--Junior subordinated debentures at 'BBB+'.
--$732 million 6.7% due June 18, 2067 at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following companies' 'AA' IFS ratings
with a Stable
Outlook:
The following are members of Progressive Direct Holdings:
Mountain Laurel Assurance. Co.
Progressive Advanced Insurance Company
Progressive Choice Ins Co.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co.
Progressive Freedom Ins Co.
Progressive Garden State Ins Co.
Progressive Marathon Ins Co.
Progressive MAX Ins Co.
Progressive Paloverde Ins. Co.
Progressive Premier Ins. Co. of IL
Progressive Select Insurance Co.
Progressive Universal Ins. Co. of IL
The following are members of Progressive Agency Holdings:
Drive New Jersey Ins Co.
Progressive American Ins. Co.
Progressive Bayside Ins. Co.
Progressive Casualty Ins. Co.
Progressive Classic Insurance Co.
Progressive County Mutual
Progressive Gulf Ins. Co.
Progressive Hawaii Ins. Co.
Progressive Michigan Ins. Co.
Progressive Mountain Insurance Co.
Progressive Northern Ins. Co.
Progressive Northwestern Ins.
Progressive Preferred Ins. Co.
Progressive Security Ins. Co.
Progressive Southeastern Ins. Co.
Progressive Specialty Ins. Co.
Progressive West Ins. Co.
The following are members of Progressive Commercial Holdings:
Artisan & Truckers Casualty Co.
Progressive Commercial Casualty Company
Progressive Express Ins. Co.
United Financial Casualty Co.
