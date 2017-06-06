(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Progressive
Corporation's (NYSE: PGR) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+',
senior debt
ratings at 'A', and junior subordinated debt rating at 'BBB+'.
Fitch also
affirms Progressive's operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'AA'. A complete list of ratings follows the end of
the release. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings are based on Progressive's very strong operating
performance and
risk-based capital position, market leading risk-management and
underwriting
expertise, and its significant personal and commercial auto
insurance franchise.
Progressive is the fourth-largest U.S. private passenger auto
writer and largest
commercial auto writer based on 2016 premiums written.
Progressive reported a GAAP combined ratio of 90.9% through the
first four
months of 2017, down from 95.1% for full-year 2016. Embedded in
PGR's culture is
obtaining a GAAP calendar year combined ratio of 96% or better.
Fitch continues
to view Progressive as one of the strongest underwriters among
major
property/casualty companies, and recognizes the company's
history of favorable
underwriting margins and stability.
Capitalization at the operating company level scored 'Very
Strong' based on
year-end 2015 data on Prism, Fitch's proprietary capital model.
Prism results
for 2016 will be available in late summer 2017. Total
shareholders' equity
increased by 10.3% through the first four months of 2017, to
nearly $8.8 billion
at April 30, 2017. Equity growth was driven by net earnings of
$621 million and
$190 million of unrealized investment gains through the first
four months of
2017.
Progressive issued $850 million of 30-year senior notes in April
2017. Net
proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used to redeem
$564 million of its
junior subordinated debentures due in 2067 on June 15, 2017. The
remaining net
proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.
Progressive's financial leverage as of April 30, 2017 was 31.2%.
Pro forma
leverage as of the same date, including the expected redemption
of the company's
junior subordinated debentures, will decrease to 28%.
Progressive's profitability promotes very strong interest
coverage. GAAP
fixed-charge coverage, excluding realized gains, in 2016 was
11.1x, down from
the five-year average between 2012 - 2016 of 12.5x. Fitch
believes that GAAP
fixed-charge coverage will range from high single-digits to low
double-digits
over the near term, including the new senior note issuance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include the
following:
--Obtaining a GAAP calendar year combined ratio of 99% or
higher;
--Failure to maintain a Prism score of 'Very Strong' or better;
--Financial leverage above 30%;
--Homeowners' growth that substantially increases probable
maximum loss (PML)
levels;
--Failure to maintain statutory maximum dividend coverage ratio
of 7x or higher
on a sustained basis;
--A meaningful change to the auto insurance market that
unfavorably alters the
operating environment.
Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade for Progressive would
require a broadened
product focus with a material reduction of net leverage.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The Progressive Corporation
--IDR at 'A+';
--$500 million 3.75% due 2021 at 'A';
--$500 million 2.45% due 2027 at 'A';
--$300 million 6.625% due 2029 at 'A';
--$400 million 6.25% due 2032 at 'A';
--$350 million 4.35% due 2044 at 'A';
--$400 million 3.70% due 2045 at 'A';
--$850 million 4.125% due 2047 at 'A';
--Junior subordinated debentures 6.7% due 2067 at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following companies' 'AA' IFS ratings
with a Stable
Outlook:
The following are members of Progressive Direct Holdings:
Mountain Laurel Assurance. Co.
Progressive Advanced Insurance Company
Progressive Choice Ins Co.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co.
Progressive Freedom Ins Co.
Progressive Garden State Ins Co.
Progressive Marathon Ins Co.
Progressive MAX Ins Co.
Progressive Paloverde Ins. Co.
Progressive Premier Ins. Co. of IL
Progressive Select Insurance Co.
Progressive Universal Ins. Co.
The following are members of Drive Insurance Holdings:
Drive New Jersey Ins Co.
Progressive American Ins. Co.
Progressive Bayside Ins. Co.
Progressive Casualty Ins. Co.
Progressive Classic Insurance Co.
Progressive Commercial Casualty Company
Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co.
Progressive Gulf Ins. Co.
Progressive Hawaii Ins. Co.
Progressive Michigan Ins. Co.
Progressive Mountain Insurance Co.
Progressive Northern Ins. Co.
Progressive Northwestern Ins.
Progressive Preferred Ins. Co.
Progressive Security Ins. Co.
Progressive Southeastern Ins. Co.
Progressive Specialty Ins. Co.
Progressive West Ins. Co.
The following are members of Progressive Commercial Holdings:
Artisan & Truckers Casualty Co.
Progressive Express Ins. Co.
United Financial Casualty Co.
