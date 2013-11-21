(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following credit
ratings of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and rated subsidiaries
(collectively,
Prologis) as follows:
Prologis, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--$100 million preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Prologis, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--$2 billion global senior credit facility at 'BBB';
--$659 million multi-currency senior unsecured term loan at
'BBB';
--$5 billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--$460 million senior unsecured exchangeable notes at 'BBB'.
Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited Partnership
--JPY45 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility at
'BBB';
--JPY10 billion senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of PLD's IDR at 'BBB' reflects the stable cash
flow from the
company's global industrial property portfolio that contributes
towards
fixed-charge coverage appropriate for the rating, strong asset
quality, and
excellent access to capital. The rating is tempered by leverage
that remains
elevated for the rating though expected to decline principally
via improving
fundamentals. The company endeavors to match-fund acquisitions
and development
expenditures with proceeds from dispositions and fund
contributions, a strategy
that materially impacts corporate liquidity. Contingent
liquidity is strong as
measured by unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt.
Improving Cash Flow
The vast majority of PLD's earnings are derived from
property-level NOI, which
is complemented by the company's investment management income.
During 3Q'13,
cash same-store NOI (SSNOI) increased by 1.8% and cash rental
rates on leases
signed in the quarter increased 0.4% from in-place rents, a
leading indicator
for 2014 SSNOI growth.
Lease expirations are elevated in the near term, with 2.5% of
pro rata base
rents expiring in 4Q2013 followed by 16% in 2014 and 18.1% in
2015; however, the
current strength of the industrial real estate market mitigates
most of the risk
and allows such expirations to be an opportunity for additional
growth. Fitch
expects PLD's SSNOI growth will be 1.5% in 4Q2013 followed by
2.5% in 2014 and
2015 based largely on positive net absorption. Operating
portfolio occupancy was
93.9% as of Sept. 30, 2013, up from 93.7% as of June 30, 2013
and down slightly
from 94% as of Dec. 31, 2012.
Pro forma for the recent issuance of $500 million 3.35% senior
notes due 2021
and tender offers (including an any and all debt tender offer
and maximum tender
offer), third-quarter 2013 pro rata fixed-charge coverage is
appropriate for the
'BBB' rating at 2.0x compared with 1.9x in 2Q'13 and 1.7x in
1Q'13. Fitch
defines pro rata fixed-charge coverage as pro rata recurring
operating EBITDA
(excluding gains and losses on asset sales) less pro rata
recurring capital
expenditures less straight-line rent adjustments divided by pro
rata interest
incurred and preferred stock dividends.
Fitch's base case anticipates that coverage will approach 2.5x
over the next
12-to-24 months due to expected low single-digit SSNOI growth,
which is strong
for the 'BBB' rating. On a consolidated basis, 3Q'13 pro forma
fixed-charge
coverage was 2.0x including recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated
entities (1.5x excluding recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated
entities) compared with 1.8x (1.5x excluding recurring cash
distributions from
unconsolidated entities) in 2012.
Global Platform
Prologis had $46.9 billion of assets under management as of
Sept. 30, 2013. The
company's large platform limits the effects of any one region's
fundamentals to
the overall cash flows. PLD derived 83.5% of its 3Q'13 net
operating income
(NOI) from Prologis-defined global markets (56.8% in the
Americas, 20.2% in
Europe, and 6.5% in in Asia), and the remaining 16.5% of 3Q'13
NOI was derived
from regional and other markets.
Private Capital Simplification
The company has reduced the total number of funds that it
manages via
consolidation and the purchase of assets upon closed end fund
expirations. The
majority of funds are infinite life, which eliminates take-out
risk at the
fund's maturity. In addition, the fund platform provides an
additional layer of
fee income and recurring cash distributions to cover PLD's fixed
charges.
Notable 2013 transactions to simplify the platform have included
a venture with
Norges Bank Investment Management (Prologis European Logistics
Partners Sarl or
PELP) and the initial public offering and follow-on offering of
Nippon Prologis
REIT, Inc. (NPR), a Japanese REIT (J-REIT). In addition,
Prologis recently
announced the formation of Prologis China Logistics Venture 2
with HIP China
Logistics Investments Limited; the venture's investment strategy
is to build,
acquire and manage logistics properties in China like Prologis
China Logistics
Venture 1.
Strong Asset Quality
PLD has a high-quality portfolio as evidenced by a focus on
properties with
proximity to ports or intermodal yards, cross-docking
capabilities and
structural items such as tall clearance heights. The portfolio
has limited
tenant concentration which is a credit strength, with only the
top three tenants
comprising more than 1% of annual base rent (ABR). PLD's top
tenants at Sept.
30, 2013 were DHL (1.9% of ABR), CEVA Logistics (1.3% of ABR),
and Kuehne &
Nagel (1.3% of ABR).
Excellent Capital Access
The company's access to capital is strong as evidenced by the
diversified
capital structure which includes secured and unsecured debt from
public and
private sources, as well as preferred stock, common and private
equity capital.
During the third quarter, Prologis raised $671.6 million of
third-party equity
for its open-ended funds, including: $398.4 million for Prologis
European
Properties Fund II (PEPF II); $180 million for Prologis Targeted
U.S. Logistics
Fund (USLF); and $93.2 million for PELP. Additionally, PEPF II
issued a 2.75%
coupon EUR300 million unsecured bond in the Eurobond market
subsequent to the
quarter's end.
In April 2013, Prologis completed a public offering of common
stock, generating
approximately $1.4 billion in net proceeds, which were used
predominantly for
new and current investments. The J-REIT also completed a
follow-on offering
subsequent to its IPO. PLD did not directly benefit from the
newly raised
proceeds; however, the offering will allow the J-REIT to fund
additional asset
purchases from PLD, which would in turn support PLD's corporate
liquidity. The
company also recently established an ATM program through which
it may issue up
to $750 million of common stock, though it has yet to utilize
this program.
Proactive Liability Management
In addition to recent U.S. dollar denominated bond offerings and
tender offers,
Prologis upsized its global credit facility in July 2013 to $2
billion from
$1.65 billion and improved all-in pricing to LIBOR plus 130 bps,
a reduction of
40 bps from the prior global credit facility. The company also
recast its Japan
revolver, upsizing this facility to JPY45 billion from JPY36.5
billion.
Development Track Record
Development is a core tenet of PLD's business model, and through
multiple
property cycles, Prologis has developed over a thousand
properties at
mid-to-high teen percentage margins. Development improves the
quality of the
portfolio, creates value via the entitlement, construction and
lease-up of new
properties and enables PLD to realize cash gains on the
contribution of the
stabilized developments to managed funds.
Credit concerns related to development include inherent
cyclicality, potential
for impairments, and effects on corporate liquidity. As
evidenced by the past
downturn, when leasing is insufficient to meet occupancy
stabilization levels
required for contribution, partially stabilized developments
remain on PLD's
balance sheet, reducing additional development expenditures
until contributions
occur. PLD's ability to cease development expenditures
materially drives
corporate liquidity.
Partially mitigating the aforementioned risks is the fact that
the total
development pipeline of approximately $2 billion is well below
the peak of over
$6 billion (including legacy ProLogis and AMB Property
Corporation). The
pipeline's size is large on an absolute basis but manageable on
a relative basis
as PLD's share of cost to complete development represented 2.5%
or pro rata
gross assets as of Sept. 30, 2013. However, the pipeline entails
moderate
lease-up risk. Build-to-suit projects represented approximately
48.3% of
development starts year-to-date through Sept. 30, 2013.
The pipeline should remain active in the coming years due to
industrial real
estate supply-demand dynamics. Demand for industrial REIT space
is skewed toward
larger and newer facilities from tenants such as e-commerce
companies,
traditional retailers, and third-party logistics providers.
Conversely, new
supply should remain in check as construction underway
represents 0.4% of total
stock compared with 1.5% during the previous upcycle, according
to Property and
Portfolio Research, Inc. However, PLD's ability to continue
development and
improve credit metrics is partially reliant on factors outside
of management's
control including accommodative investment sales and equity
markets.
Sizeable Development Funding
Fitch's base case assumes $650 million of development starts for
4Q2013, of
which PLD's share would be approximately 75%, followed by
approximately $1.7
billion of annual starts in both 2014 and 2015, with assumed
development yields
in the 7.5% range. Fitch also assumes $2.65 billion of 4Q
dispositions and
contributions (primarily contributions in Europe and Japan and
dispositions in
the U.S. and Japan), of which PLD's share would be approximately
80%, followed
by approximately $1.75 billion of dispositions and contributions
in both 2014
and 2015 with assumed yields in the low 7% range. In the
unlikely event that the
company funds development principally with its global senior
credit facility and
long-term debt financings, leverage would increase. Continued
funding with
predominantly equity proceeds could have positive rating
implications.
High Leverage for 'BBB' Expected to Decline
Fitch views pro rata leverage as more meaningful than
consolidated leverage
given PLD's willingness to buy back and/or recapitalize
unconsolidated assets
(e.g. interests in Prologis European Properties in 2011, as well
as interests in
Prologis Institutional Alliance Fund II and Prologis North
American Industrial
Fund III in 2013) and its agnostic view towards property
management for
consolidated and unconsolidated assets.
Third-quarter 2013 pro rata leverage was 7.9x compared with 7.7x
in 2Q'13 and
8.1x in 1Q'13. The increase in 3Q stemmed from debt-financed
acquisition and
development activity. Fitch's base case assumes between 1.5% and
2.5% same-store
NOI growth over the next several years along with incremental
NOI from
development starts and acquisitions net of dispositions and
contributions. Under
this base case, pro rata leverage would approach 7x by year-end
2014 and 6.5x by
year-end 2015, which would be strong for the 'BBB' rating.
Current leverage is
high for a 'BBB' rating generally but appropriate given PLD's
portfolio size and
access to capital. Leverage may be choppy sequentially as the
timing of
dispositions and fund contributions may not match acquisitions
and development
starts in a linear manner. In a stress case not anticipated by
Fitch in which
same-store NOI declines by levels experienced in 2009-2010,
leverage would
exceed 8x, which would be weak for a 'BBB' rating.
On a consolidated basis, 3Q'13 leverage was 7.9x including
recurring cash
distributions from unconsolidated entities (9.3x excluding
recurring cash
distributions from unconsolidated entities) compared with 8.2x
(9.3x excluding
recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated entities) in
FY2012.
Match-Funded Liquidity Strategy
Fitch liquidity coverage is adequate for the rating at 1.3x for
the period Oct.
1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as
liquidity sources
divided by uses. Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash,
availability under
revolving credit facilities pro forma for the 2021 notes
issuance and tender
offer, projected retained cash flows from operating activities,
and proceeds
from dispositions and contributions that have not yet closed but
are expected to
close in 4Q2013. Liquidity uses include pro rata debt maturities
after extension
options at PLD's option, projected recurring capital
expenditures, and expected
4Q acquisitions and development starts. Liquidity coverage would
be weaker when
excluding dispositions and contributions as liquidity sources
and acquisitions
and development starts as liquidity uses.
Assuming a 90% refinance rate on upcoming secured debt
maturities, liquidity
coverage would improve to 1.7x. As of Sept. 30, 2013 pro forma
near-to-medium
term debt maturities are staggered; 1% of pro rata debt matures
during 4Q2013,
followed by 12.3% in 2014 and 10.1% in 2015.
Prologis has strong contingent liquidity with unencumbered
assets (3Q'13
estimated unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 8%
capitalization rate) to pro
forma unsecured debt of 2.4x. When applying a stressed 50%
haircut to the book
value of land and 25% haircut to construction in progress, pro
forma
unencumbered asset coverage improves to 2.6x. In addition, the
covenants in the
company's debt agreements do not restrict financial flexibility.
However, the
company's AFFO payout ratio was 97.4% in 3Q'13, indicating
limited liquidity
generated from operating cash flow.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between PLD's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that liquidity
coverage will
remain around 1.0x, leverage will remain between 7.0x and 8.0x
over the next 12
months and fixed-charge coverage will remain around 2.0x over
the next 12
months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Liquidity coverage including development sustaining above
1.25x (Fitch
liquidity coverage is 1.3x when including dispositions and
contributions as
liquidity sources and acquisitions and development starts as
liquidity uses);
--Fitch's expectation of pro rata leverage sustaining below 6.5x
(pro rata
leverage was 7.9x at 3Q'13);
--Fitch's expectation of pro rata fixed-charge coverage
sustaining above 2.0x
(pro rata coverage was 2.0x in 3Q'13 pro forma for the 2021
notes issuance and
tender offer).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Liquidity coverage including development sustaining below
1.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage ratio sustaining
below 1.5x.
