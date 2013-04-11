April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Protective Life Corp.'s (NYSE: PL) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+' and senior debt ratings at 'BBB'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of PL's primary life insurance subsidiaries. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full ratings list follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Today's rating action follows PL's announcement that it plans to acquire MONY
Life Ins. Co. from AXA Financial, Inc. for about $1 billion. As part of the
transaction, PL will also acquire certain blocks of business via reinsurance
from an affiliate of MONY Life, which will remain part of AXA Financial. The
business to be acquired represents approximately $9.8 billion of statutory
reserves and largely consists of legacy closed block individual participating
life insurance business formed when MONY Life demutualized in 1998.
The affirmation of PL's ratings reflects Fitch's view that the proposed
transaction is consistent with the company's strategy to acquire blocks of life
insurance business. Fitch believes that the acquisition of companies and life
blocks is a core competency of PL, and anticipates that the company's expertise
in this area will mitigate execution risk. Fitch expects the acquisition should
provide the company with a stable source of earnings and cash flow from a
relatively low risk block of life insurance business.
The acquisition will be funded from existing sources of capital and liquidity.
The bulk of the financing will come from capital at Protective Life Ins. Co.
(PLICO), the group's primary operating company. The financing is expected to
reduce PLICO's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio from 510% at year-end 2012 to
closer to 400%. The RBC is expected to remain above 400% post-acquisition.
PL's $750 million credit facility is expected to provide about $100 million of
acquisition funding. This will take PL's financial leverage ratio from 29% at
year-end 2012 to about 31% on a pro forma basis. This is somewhat above
expectations for the rating level but within tolerances. Total leverage remains
high driven by PL's reserve financing. PL has one of the highest total
financing and commitments (TFC) ratios in the Fitch universe at 1.7x.
Fitch views PL's full-year 2012 operating results as good and in line with
expectations for the rating. Results were relatively flat with the prior year,
as favorable factors, including good mortality and improved equity market
performance, were offset by the impact of ongoing low interest rates, including
lower lapses, and higher expenses in the asset protection segment.
Fitch views PL's ability to service adjusted debt interest expense as solid
based on GAAP earnings coverage in the 8x range. Cash interest coverage, which
considers maximum statutory dividend capacity and committed cash at the holding
company relative to adjusted interest expense, is also strong at about 6x.
Key concerns include macroeconomic headwinds from low interest rates and
financial market volatility. These conditions are expected to constrain PL's
ability to improve earnings over the near term and could have a material
negative effect on the company's earnings and capital in a severe, albeit
unexpected, scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include continued good
GAAP operating profitability and earnings-based coverage of interest expense;
financial leverage below 25%; TFC below 1.0x range.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a material
decline in GAAP equity that would drive financial leverage above 30% or a drop
in statutory capital that would drive reported RBC below 300%, a downturn or
weak growth in earnings, or a material reinsurance loss. Ratings could also be
pressured if interest coverage fell below 5x or the TFC rises above 2.0x on a
sustained basis.
